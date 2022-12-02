Metafast Reviewed

Metafast is a nutritional supplement designed to support healthy glucose metabolism and blood sugar levels.

Each capsule of Metafast contains herbs, plants, and other ingredients to support healthy blood sugar levels. Just take two capsules daily to let those ingredients go to work.

Find out everything you need to know about Metafast and how it works today in our review.

What is Metafast?

Metafast is a diabetes formula and blood sugar support supplement sold exclusively online through TryMetaFast.com.

Priced at $59 per bottle, Metafast contains a blend of vitamins, minerals, herbs, spices, amino acids, and other ingredients to support healthy blood sugar levels and support healthy glucose metabolism.

Many diabetics and pre-diabetics struggle to keep blood sugar within a normal range. When your body isn’t metabolizing glucose efficiently, it raises sugar levels in your bloodstream, leading to health consequences. Metafast aims to help by supporting healthy blood sugar levels and supporting healthy glucose metabolism.

Metafast is primarily targeted towards diabetics and pre-diabetics. However, anyone concerned about blood sugar can use Metafast to support healthy blood sugar levels.

How Does Metafast Work?

The makers of Metafast describe the formula as “the fasting shortcut” for healthy blood sugar.

Featuring a blend of 18 ingredients, Metafast can help you support normal glucose levels and lose weight. In fact, Metafast claims to target many of the problems faced by diabetics, pre-diabetics, and others on a daily basis, including:

Support healthy blood sugar

Support healthy glucose metabolism

Support all-day natural energy

Enjoy all-day natural energy

Balance blood pressure

Blow away brain fog

Promote sharp thinking, sleep, mood, and more

To provide these benefits, Metafast contains a blend of natural, non-GMO, plant-based ingredients. Many of the ingredients in Metafast are well-known vitamins and minerals, while others are amino acids, herbs, plants, or spices linked to blood sugar. Some have been used in traditional medicine for centuries, while others are backed by modern research showing they work as advertised to support glucose metabolism.

Metafast Ingredients

Metafast contains 18 ingredients to support healthy blood sugar and glucose metabolism. The ingredients include spices, herbs, plants, vitamins, minerals, and more.

Here are all of the ingredients in Metafast and how they work, according to the official Metafast website:

Bitter Melon: Metafast contains bitter melon, one of the world’s most popular blood sugar supporting ingredients. Used for centuries in herbal remedies and wellness solutions, bitter melon is backed by some modern research showing it can support healthy blood sugar. According to Metafast Research, the bitter melon in Metafast will also enhance fat burning metabolism.

Berberine: Another popular diabetes supplement ingredient, berberine “revitalizes insulin-producing cells,” according to Metafast Research. Theoretically, that would help your cells produce more insulin. Your body needs insulin to pull sugar from your blood, lowering your blood sugar. By optimizing insulin production, Metafast could support healthy blood sugar.

Ceylon Cinnamon: Metafast contains Ceylon cinnamon because it “helps reduce blood sugar spikes after meals,” according to the manufacturer. Many diabetics take cinnamon supplements daily for its purported effects on blood sugar.

Alpha Lipoic Acid: Alpha lipoic acid has antioxidant effects, which could help with inflammation throughout the body. Because diabetics tend to have higher levels of inflammation than non-diabetics, alpha lipoic acid could help support healthy inflammation to boost your body’s immune function and overall health. Plus, according to Metafast, alpha lipoic acid supports healthy nerve function.

Licorice Root: Licorice root supports healthy liver function, according to Metafast Research, helping your body cleanse sugar and other toxins from your blood. Although your body produces insulin in the pancreas, your liver also plays a crucial role in flushing fat and other toxins from your body. By supporting your liver, you can support weight loss, overall health, and detoxification.

Chromium, Magnesium, & Vanadium: Metafast contains three popular diabetes minerals, including chromium, magnesium, and vanadium. Metafast Research describes chromium as the “key to lower blood sugar” and magnesium as the “#1 mineral for metabolic health,” while vanadium is known for its “sustained blood sugar lowering effects.”

Vitamin C & Vitamin E: Vitamins C and E are two of nature’s best antioxidants. Found in fruits, vegetables, and other foods, vitamins C and E are linked to anti-inflammatory effects, which is one reason why a diet rich in fruits and vegetables is linked to good overall health. Each serving of Metafast contains 55% DV of vitamin C and 70% DV of vitamin E, giving you a substantial daily dose of both valuable antioxidant vitamins.

Other Ingredients: Metafast contains 18+ ingredients in total. Other listed ingredients include banaba extract, cayenne, guggul, gymnema sylvestre, juniper, mulberry, yarrow herb, L-taurine, zinc, and manganese, among others.

Scientific Evidence for Metafast

Metafast Research cites 22 studies validating the use of various ingredients within the formula – including the herbs, plants, amino acids, and other ingredients designed to support healthy blood sugar. We’ll review some of that evidence below to explain how Metafast works.

Flax seed powder is the largest ingredient in Metafast. Approximately half of each capsule of Metafast consists of flaxseed powder. Multiple studies have connected flax seed powder to positive effects on blood sugar, insulin resistance, and blood pressure, among other benefits. In a 2016 study, researchers tested the effects of 20g of daily flaxseed powder intake or a placebo on a group of 99 pre-diabetic individuals over a 12 week period. After 12 weeks, researchers found flax seed powder lowered blood pressure in people with pre-diabetes.

A separate study found adding flax seed powder to your daily diet could lower your glucose profile over a 24 hour period. For that study, participants took three flax seed muffins containing a total of 30g of flaxseed throughout the day, including one in the morning, one at lunch, and one around dinner. Compared to a placebo, people in the flax seed group had lower blood glucose levels during the following night and day.

Cinnamon is the first listed ingredient in the Metafast proprietary blend, which means there’s more cinnamon in the proprietary blend than any other ingredient. Cinnamon has been linked to blood glucose in several studies. In a 2019 study published in the International Journal of Food Science, researchers tested the effects of taking 1g, 3g, or 6g of cinnamon per day. Researchers found people taking 3g to 6g of cinnamon per day had positive effects on blood sugar. A separate study found cinnamon improved blood sugar and lipid (cholesterol) levels in people with type 2 diabetes.

Alpha lipoic acid is the second listed ingredient in the proprietary blend, which means it’s also found in high doses. Alpha lipoic acid has antioxidant effects, and these antioxidant effects could help with inflammation throughout the body. In an alpha lipoic acid review study, researchers found dozens of trials connecting alpha lipoic acid with positive impacts on diabetic neuropathy.

Overall, Metafast contains a blend of science-backed ingredients to support healthy blood sugar using a blend of natural ingredients. The largest ingredients in Metafast, including flax seed powder, cinnamon, and alpha lipoic acid, are backed by specific scientific evidence showing they can help diabetics and pre-diabetics improve certain symptoms of the condition.

Metafast Supplement Facts Label

Metafast Research, the maker of Metafast, publishes its full list of ingredients upfront. Although most active ingredients are found within a proprietary formula, we know the overall dosage of the proprietary formula and which ingredients are more common than others.

Here are all of the active ingredients in Metafast, according to Metafast Research:

400mg of flax seed powder

340mg of a Botanical Blend with cinnamon, alpha lipoic acid, banaba extract, berberine, bitter melon powder, cayenne pepper powder, deglycyrrhizinated licorice extract, guggul powder, gymnema sylvestre powder, juniper berry powder, mulberry leaf extract, and yarrow herb powder

125mg of magnesium (60% DV)

50mg of L-taurine

50mg of vitamin C (55% DV)

10mg of vitamin E (70% DV)

7.5mg of zinc (70% DV)

1mg of manganese (40% DV)

200mcg of vanadium

35mcg of chromium (100% DV)

Other (inactive) ingredients, including gelatin (to create the capsule) and brown rice flour

Although Metafast claims to use plant ingredients, the formula contains at least one animal-sourced ingredient: gelatin (to create the capsule). Gelatin is an animal by-product created by pork or beef. Nevertheless, all active ingredients appear to be plant-based.

Metafast Reviews: What Do Customers Have to Say?

According to the official TryMetafast.com website, the supplement has an average score of 4.93 stars out of 5 based on 16,200+ reviews. That would make Metafast one of the best-selling blood sugar support supplements sold online today.

Here are some of the reviews shared by verified purchasers on the official website:

One customer claims she had taken every other blood sugar support supplement on the market but was repeatedly disappointed with the results – and then she took Metafast. Metafast helped her “maintain a healthy blood sugar level” and drop inches from her waistline, allowing her to fit comfortably into her favorite jeans again.

Another customer claims she has been taking Metafast for a month and already feels better.

Another customer got “great results in the first month” of taking Metafast and ordered the 6 bottle package for added savings, recommending the supplement to others who want to support blood sugar.

Overall, customers have avoided leaving reviews with specific claims of health benefits, weight loss, or blood sugar lowering effects. However, based on verified purchaser reviews shared online, most reviewers seem happy with Metafast and how it worked.

Metafast Pricing

Metafast is normally priced at $179 per bottle as its ordinary retail price. However, it’s discounted to $49 to $69 per bottle as part of a special 2022 promotion.

When buying Metafast online today, you’ll pay the following rates:

1 Bottle: $69 + Shipping

3 Bottles: $177 + Free US Shipping

6 Bottles: $294 + Free US Shipping

Each bottle contains a 30 day supply of Metafast, or 30 servings (60 capsules). You take two capsules daily to support healthy blood sugar and blood glucose metabolism.

Bonuses Included with Metafast

As part of a 2022 promotion, all 3 and 6 bottle purchases of Metafast come with two free bonus eBooks. You receive immediate access to these eBooks, in PDF format, after your purchase is confirmed.

Here are the bonuses included when you order Metafast online today:

Free Bonus eBook #1: The Ultimate Tea Remedies: This collection of herbal tea remedies features recipes, shakes, foods, and other options for adding tea to your daily diet. Tea is one of the world’s most popular beverages, and many people drink tea daily to support overall health. In this eBook, you can discover popular recipes featuring green tea and other varieties of tea.

Free Bonus eBook #2: Diabetes: Learn How to Control Your Disease: This eBook teaches you how to control diabetes – instead of letting diabetes control you. By implementing changes to your diet and exercise habits today, you can regain control over your condition and support your body’s ability to balance blood sugar naturally. Because Metafast is primarily marketed towards diabetics and pre-diabetics, this eBook can complement the effects of Metafast to support healthy blood sugar.

Metafast Refund Policy

All Metafast purchases come with a 60 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund within 60 days with no questions asked.

If you’re unsatisfied with Metafast for any reason, or if you did not achieve the results you expected with the blood sugar formula, then you are entitled to a complete refund, minus shipping and handling fees.

About Metafast Research

Metafast is made by a US-based nutritional supplement manufacturer named Metafast Research. That company is based in Orlando, Florida.

So far, Metafast appears to be the company’s flagship supplement. The formula was created by Metafast Research’s Laura Floren, who used her expertise to create the optimal combination of blood sugar supporting ingredients.

You can contact Metafast Research and the Metafast customer service team via the following:

Email: support@getmetafast.com

Phone: 1-201-977-6294

Mailing Address: 924 N Magnolia Ave, Suite 202, Unit #5383, Orlando, FL 32803

Metafast Research makes the supplement in the United States at an FDA-registered facility that complies with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards.

Final Word

Metafast is a blood sugar support supplement available exclusively online through TryMetafast.com.

Featuring alpha lipoic acid, cinnamon, chromium, and other proven blood sugar supporting ingredients, Metafast is marketed to diabetics and pre-diabetics who want extra help supporting healthy blood sugar.

To learn more about Metafast and how it works or to buy the supplement online today, visit the official website.

