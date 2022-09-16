MenoRescue Reviewed (W ellMe Sunshine Berry) [Andrea Taylor]

Is menopause growing more and more annoying by the day? Unable to manage the mental fog, sleep deprivation, unexpected heat flashes, or mood swings? These are just a few of the countless alterations that the female body experiences during this phase. Thankfully for us, the WellMe® team sees the glass as half full rather than half empty. How do we interpret this? The team asserts that they have created a dietary supplement that lowers hot flash frequency from 5, 10, or 20 to none. Did we mention that their approach promotes sound sleep habits, a keen mind, and excellent memory? Without further ado, here is everything you need to know about MenoRescue™.

What is MenoRescue™?

MenoRescue™ is a dietary supplement designed to help women overcome the negative symptoms of menopause. As the name implies, this all-natural supplement works to balance hormones so that women can get back to sleep, feel calm and in control of their emotions, and think clearly. In fact, it is said that the current approach gets rid of the underlying cause for hormonal fluctuations. By doing so, other aspects of health might be improved as well. Let’s pause for a moment to consider the origins of these uncomfortable symptoms before moving on to the positives.

How does MenoRescue™ work?

Health professionals have long claimed that low levels of oestrogen and progesterone are to blame for menopause’s debilitating side effects. However, recent findings point to a different perspective that would make it impossible for the aforementioned pair to travel together. To be more specific, it appears that the stress hormone cortisol is the primary culprit. Cortisol is thought to improve memory, the immune system, and assist control blood pressure in the appropriate quantities.

When cortisol levels exceed normal ranges, the “fight-or-flight” reaction is triggered. Unfortunately, the brain struggles to distinguish between real threats and everyday stressors during trying moments. And so, it tells the body to continually release cortisol. Of course, stopping the production of estrogen and progesterone is the opportunity cost of all of this. Worst of all, cortisol influences how fat is distributed and, if it is present in excess, may encourage fat storage, namely in the belly.

Ultimately, MenoRescue™ has been formulated with 9 rare and exotic ingredients thought to reduce excess cortisol levels, protecting women from frequent hot flashes, mood swings, hunger pangs, and fat gain, among other symptoms. Now that we have a broad idea of how MenoRescue™ is supposed to function, let’s explore its contents in more detail.

What ingredients are inside MenoRescue™?

MenoRescue™’s primary constituents include the following:

Sensoril® (125mg)

Sensoril®[1] is a patented and trademarked Ashwagandha extract derived from the roots and leaves of the Withania somnifera plant. This special combination has been proven to lower stress and raise antioxidant levels to boost immunity. It is eight times stronger than traditional Ashwagandha and includes a staggering 10% withanolides (i.e., the main compound responsible for an array of benefits). Its potential for controlling cholesterol levels, treating erectile dysfunction, boosting fertility, reducing anxiety, and enhancing energy levels and mental cognition have also been attributed to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Greenselect® Phytosome (300mg)

Greenselect® Phytosome[2] is a caffeine-free green tea formula that focuses on antioxidant power. Antioxidant molecules are important because they have been demonstrated to counteract the effects of oxidative stress. Concerning the green tea component of this ingredient, in one 90-day study, overweight participants were required to follow a balanced hypocaloric diet with or without Greenselect® Phytosome. In the end, the group that took Phytosome had a 12% lower BMI than the other group, which had a 5% lower BMI.

Sage Leaf (300mg)

Sage[3] is derived from a mint-family evergreen shrub. This ingredient may appear insignificant with over 900 types known to humanity, but it is said to contain high levels of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Though not extensively studied for menopause, sage has a long history of use in treating its symptoms. It may specifically help with night sweats, hot flashes, and mood swings. A previous study confirmed its ability to reduce the severity and frequency of hot flashes, and a preliminary study from a few years ago suggested the same.

Rhodiola Powder (100mg)

Rhodiola powder[4] is made from the roots of plants that grow in mountainous areas. It, like ashwagandha, is thought to have adaptogenic properties that help the body respond better to stress. Fortunately, there are numerous other advantages to be had. According to one source, Rhodiola rosea has seven scientifically proven health benefits, including reduced stress (400mg daily for 12 weeks), reduced fatigue (400mg daily for 8 weeks), reduced symptoms of depression, improved brain function and exercise performance, better diabetes management, and potential anticancer properties.

Schisandra Berry Extract (100mg)

Schisandra berries[5] are supposed to taste simultaneously sweet, salty, bitter, pungent, and sour and are grown on fruit-bearing vines. Due to their abundant lignan content, which may have positive impacts on health, these berries may have qualified for the purposes of MenoRescue™. Schisandrins A, B, and C, which are present in these berries, have been found to have antioxidant properties, as well as the ability to reduce stress, depression, and menopausal symptoms including hot flashes, sweating, and heart palpitations.

Red Clover Powder (80mg)

Red clover[6] , also referred to as Trifolium pratense, is a flowering plant with phytoestrogen compounds that act similarly to estrogen. Despite the lack of strong scientific proof, many individuals continue to consume red clover to treat various health issues. In particular, menopausal symptoms, fragile and weak bottles, breast soreness, and male-pattern baldness are a few conditions for which red clover is frequently used.

Black Cohosh Powder (40mg)

Black Cohosh powder[7] is a flowering plant used as a female health supplement. It specifically works as a phytoestrogen, which is like the estrogen hormone, and is said to help with menopause symptoms, fertility, and hormonal balance. A dosage of 20 mg taken daily for 8 weeks by 80 menopausal women was observed to lessen the frequency of severe hot flashes. Another assessment of data points to a reduction in the symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Chastetree Powder (30mg)

Chastetree powder[8] is a fragrant shrub in the mint family. According to one source, it has been found to be beneficial in the treatment of hormonal imbalances, specifically in the normalization of estrogen and progesterone. It may also help with bloating, breast pain, and depression. It is important to note that the aforementioned claims are unsubstantiated and thus require further clarification from a healthcare professional.

Black Pepper Extract (5mg)

Finally, black pepper extract has been added to boost the bioavailability of the herbs in MenoRescue™.

What are the purported benefits for MenoRescue™?

MenoRescue™ contains a hormone booster blend that may promote healthy cortisol levels, which may naturally increase oestrogen and progesterone levels during menopause.

Is MenoRescue™ protected by a money-back guarantee?

Yes, a 180-day money-back guarantee is in place for MenoRescue™.

