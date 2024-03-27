Meagan Diamond et al-Notice of Petition

Notice of Petition

In the District Court of the state of Washington for the county of Pierce

Meagan Diamond, Jose

Estrada-Hernandez, Keats Estrada-Diamond, Luciano Estrada-Diamond, Petitioners, vs.

Andy Fiedler, Respondent Number 4A603865

The state of Washington to Andy Fiedler: You are hereby, summoned to appear on the 19th of April of 2024 at 1:30 pm and respond to the petition. If you fail to respond, a protection order will be issued against you pursuant to the provisions of chapter 7.105 RCW, for a minimum of one year from the date you are required to appear. A temporary protection order has been issued against you, restraining you from the following: harming or contacting including nonphysical contact.

A copy of the petition, notice of hearing, and temporary protection order has been filed with the

clerk of this court.

Meagan K. Diamond

Petitioner

IDX-993731

March 27, April 3, 10, 2024