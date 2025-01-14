NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF MAKSU INC

MAKSU INC. NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION AND REQUEST TO PRESENT CLAIMS

Notice is hereby given that Maksu Inc., a Washington corporation (Corporation), filed Articles of Dissolution, effective December 31, 2024, with the Washington Secretary of State. Any person having a claim against the Corporation is requested to present the claim in accordance with this notice. All claims against the Corporation must be submitted in writing to Ellis, Li & McKinstry PLLC, 1700 Seventh Avenue, Suite 1810, Seattle, WA 98101. All claims must include: (i) the name and address of the claimant, (ii) the amount claimed, (iii) the basis for the claim, and (iv) the date(s) of occurrence of the event(s) on which the claim is based. Claims against the Corporation may be barred in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 23B.14 RCW if not timely asserted

IDX-1007741

January 14, 21, 28, 2025