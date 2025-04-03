CITY OF GIG HARBOR

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

ROSEDALE PRELIMINARY PLAT Permit Number(s): PL-PPLAT-22-0002, PL-DR-22-0025, PL-SEPA-22-0008

Date of Notice: April 3rd, 2025

Applicant: Gig Harbor Holding Co., LLC, 1613 S. Capital of Texas Hwy #201, Austin, TX 78746

Agent:

Contour Engineering LLC., c/o Kyle Rose, P.O. Box 949, Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Project Location: 5301 Rosedale Street, Site is located at the north side of Rosedale St., across from the intersection with 54th Ave. NW. Parcels 0221063034 & 0221063035

Project Description: The project proposal is to plat two undeveloped parcels totaling 38.63 acres into 31 single-family lots. The Wetland and Fish and Wildlife Habitat Assessment Report and Conceptual Mitigation Plan identified four onsite wetlands, and one offsite wetland. The wetlands, associated buffers, floodplain, as well as the project site’s topography, severely restrict the developable area. The applicant is requesting alternatives to design review standards 17.99.200 and 17.99.240C. to accommodate the proposed plat and subsequent single-family development:

1. Approval of a cut and fill quantity of up to 60,000 cubic yards; and 2. A reduction of the standard transition buffer along the eastern boundary of the site to from 40 feet to 25 feet

SEPA Threshold Determination: A Threshold Determination has not yet been issued for this project.

PUBLIC MEETING DATE: Design Review Board, April 24, 2025, at 5:30 pm, Virtual Meeting or at Gig Harbor Civic Center, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor

Interested persons are invited to attend the public meeting and provide comment on this proposal; however, public testimony will not be taken. The meeting will be conducted in the manner prescribed by Gig Harbor Municipal Code Section 17.98.055(C).

Documents pertinent to this application are available for review and inspection at the City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday or on the Permit Portal. A copy of the staff report on this proposal will be available approximately seven days prior to the meeting. A copy of the application, all documents and evidence relied upon by the applicant, and applicable criteria are available for inspection at no cost; copies will be provided at the requestor’s cost.

Interested persons may comment on the above stated application or may request a copy of the decision on this application. Requests for notification, written comments, including any written comments addressing the findings required for a decision, must be submitted to the Planning Division no later than 5:00 PM on April 23rd, 2025.

Questions regarding the above stated application should be made to Jeremy Hammar, Senior Planner at jhammer@gigharborwa.gov., City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, or by calling (253)851-6170. Additional permit information can also be found at www.gigharborwa.gov by clicking “Permit Portal” and entering the permit number in “My Portal”.

IDX-1011371

April 3, 2025