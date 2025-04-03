The Metro Apartments-Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Metro Apartments, LLC, 5920 100th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98449 is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The project, The Metro Apartments, is located at 9801 A Street S, Tacoma, Pierce County, WA 98444. This project involves 2.57 acres on site and 0.37 acres off site for a total of 2.94 acres of soil disturbance for residential site development followed by building construction. Under both pre-existing and post developed conditions, stormwater will disperse from the site to the west approximately 850’ along 99th St S, then southerly for 600’ along the east side of Highway 7 crossing to the west with discharge to Parkland Ditch. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-1011528

April 3, 10, 2025