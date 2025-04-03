PIERCE TRANSIT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TITLE VI SERVICE EQUITY ANALYSIS ROUTE 101 GIG HARBOR TROLLEY ROUTE MODIFICATION A public hearing will be held as part of the Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting on Monday, April 14, 2025. The Board meeting begins at 4:00 PM and members of the public may attend the meeting in person or virtually through Zoom.

The purpose of this hearing is to receive public comment on a modification to Route 101. Pierce Transit is able to operate the route on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from June 7 – August 28, 2025. This route change allows Pierce Transit to operate at a 30-minute frequency. Sunday service is also added to the seasonal schedule for 2025. Per Pierce Transit Code 1.60.010(A), all major service changes are subject to an equity analysis which includes evaluation of adverse effects on minority and low-income populations.

The Board of Commissioners will consider the findings of a Title VI Service Equity Analysis and consider the reduced service miles at their April 14, 2025, meeting.

The Title VI Service Equity Analysis for Route 101 Service Reduction may be viewed on the Agency’s website at https://www.piercetransit.org/documents/.

Details on how to attend this hearing in person or virtually can be found on the April 14, 2025, Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners meeting agenda page by visiting https://piercetransit.org/board-of-commissioners/#board-meetings after April 9, 2025. Those wishing to submit written comments may send comments to Silas Read, Planner, via email at planning@piercetransit.org, or via mail at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Written comments will be received up to 5:00 PM April 23, 2025.

American Disability Act (ADA) accommodations are available with a 72-hour notice. Please contact the Clerk’s office at (253) 581-8066, or Djacobson@piercetransit.org for special accommodations. Dated this 2nd day of April 2025.

Deanne Jacobson

Clerk of the Board

April 3, 2025