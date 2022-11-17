LeptiCell Reviewed (PhytAge Labs) Weight Loss Slimming Power?

LeptiCell is a weight loss supplement designed to shrink swollen fat cells.

By taking two capsules of LeptiCell daily, you can use omega 7 fatty acid and dozens of nutrients to reduce jiggly fat in your belly, arms, thighs, and butt, losing 70+ lbs in just a few months.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about LeptiCell and how it works today in our review, including whether or not it lives up to the hype.

What is LeptiCell?

LeptiCell is a fat burning supplement from PhytAge Labs built to target Swollen Fat Cell Syndrome.

Many of us suffer from Swollen Fat Cell Syndrome without knowing it. This syndrome is linked to fatigue, a lack of motivation, and jiggly fat in stubborn areas of your body – including your thighs, butt, belly, and arms.

By taking LeptiCell daily, you can use a blend of dozens of plant-based nutrients to lower inflammation and shrink swollen fat cells, helping you fight back against the condition.

In fact, many people claim to have lost weight with LeptiCell without dieting or exercising. The creator of the formula, a Texas nurse named Rebecca Livingston, claims she lost over 35% of her body weight – 70+ lbs – within just a few months of taking LeptiCell for the first time.

Today, PhytAge Labs markets the supplement as a way to burn fat at the cellular level while providing you with a new spark to help you lose weight. Just take two capsules daily to begin losing weight.

How Does LeptiCell Work?

According to PhytAge Labs, LeptiCell uses a science-backed weight loss solution to slim your waistline and body. Each two-capsule serving of LeptiCell contains a precise combination of ingredients to aid the communication between your fat cells and your brain.

By aiding communication between fat cells and your brain, LeptiCell targets Swollen Fat Cell Syndrome, leading to benefits like:

Help you become more lean and trim

Significantly help decrease the risk of inflammation

Significantly help decrease the risk of more dangerous health issues attributed to lack of exercise and extra weight

Support healthy blood sugar levels and cardiovascular health

Enhance focus, energy, and confidence

How Swollen Fat Cell Syndrome Works

LeptiCell works by targeting Swollen Fat Cell Syndrome, a condition that causes stubborn, hard-to-remove fat throughout your body.

Here’s how Swollen Fat Cell Syndrome works, according to PhytAge Labs:

When you’re overweight, your body tends to have higher levels of inflammation

This higher level of inflammation causes fat cells to swell, causes them to store more and more fat

Your body spends energy dealing with this inflammation and fighting back against it

Because your body spends so much energy dealing with inflammation, it doesn’t have sufficient energy for fat cell breakdown, which means your cells don’t receive the messages needed to burn fat

LeptiCell is specifically designed to fight against Swollen Fat Cell Syndrome by helping reduce inflammation and shrink fat cells. By helping to reduce inflammation, LeptiCell can free up your body’s energy for greater weight loss.

Symptoms of Swollen Fat Cell Syndrome

Many overweight people have Swollen Fat Cell Syndrome without knowing it.

If you feel like you’re eating right and exercising but struggling to lose weight, then you could have Swollen Fat Cell Syndrome.

Some of the common symptoms of this syndrome include:

Difficulty losing weight and keeping it off even when following strict diet and exercise programs

Low energy and confidence

Weight gain

Imbalanced blood sugar

Other overall health issues

When you ignore Swollen Fat Cell Syndrome, you increase the risk of disease and illness. Being obese and overweight is linked to an increased risk of metabolic syndrome, heart disease, and other conditions. The longer you ignore Swollen Fat Cell Syndrome, the more you’re at risk of developing these conditions.

What to Expect After Taking LeptiCell

You may have Swollen Fat Cell Syndrome. Fortunately, PhytAge Labs has designed LeptiCell specifically to target this condition.

Each serving of LeptiCell contains a unique combination of ingredients to help shrink your body’s fat cells, preventing them from storing fat any longer. This can reduce dangerous plaque in your arteries while lowering cholesterol and improving blood sugar metabolism.

According to PhytAge Labs, LeptiCell targets Swollen Fat Cell Syndrome and helps you lose weight via the following mechanisms:

Reduce Inflammation: LeptiCell fights against Swollen Fat Cell Syndrome by helping reduce inflammation. The ingredients in the formula have antioxidant effects that reduce oxidative stress throughout your body. By allowing your body to manage its stress and inflammation levels, many find their symptoms “are greatly reduced or even disappear altogether,” according to PhytAge Labs.

Improve Circulation: LeptiCell can also help improve circulation by “restoring normal communication between brain signals and fat cells”, according to PhytAge Labs. This can balance your body’s homeostasis and internal balance, helping you fight back against Swollen Fat Cell Syndrome.

Because of these two effects, PhytAge Labs markets LeptiCell as the ultimate solution for Swollen Fat Cell Syndrome and overall obesity issues.

LeptiCell Ingredients

LeptiCell contains a blend of dozens of ingredients to support weight loss and target Swollen Fat Cell Syndrome.

Active ingredients within the formula include omega-7 fatty acids and a blend of herbs, plant extracts, nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and more:

Omega 7: Omega 7 is a fatty acid known as palmitoleic acid. According to PhytAge Labs, which cites peer-reviewed scientific evidence, omega 7 has been shown to lower inflammation by 44%. It also acts as the “master controller” of all fat within your body. Taking an omega-7 supplement ensures that fat cells receive the proper signals to release fat.

Mucuna Pruriens: LeptiCell contains mucuna pruriens, which has been shown to naturally suppress the appetite of test subjects in double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials. The popular herb is found in many weight loss supplements sold online today for that reason – and some studies have linked mucuna pruriens to weight loss even without physical exercise.

Damiana: Damiana is a shrub native to Mexico, Central America, and the West Indies. For centuries, traditional medicine practitioners used the leaves and stems of the shrub to make medicine – including natural aphrodisiac medicine and weight loss remedies. Today, many weight loss supplements and herbal aphrodisiacs contain damiana for that reason.

Vitamin C: As one of nature’s best antioxidants, vitamin C plays an important role in managing inflammation throughout your body, which is one reason why a diet rich in fruits and vegetables is associated with longevity. LeptiCell uses vitamin C to target Swollen Fat Cell Syndrome: by targeting inflammation, vitamin C could make it easier for your body to shrink and release swollen fat cells.

Vitamin B6: Vitamin B6 “plays a crucial role in metabolizing fats, carbohydrates, and proteins,” according to PhytAge Labs, allowing your body to turn important nutrients into energy-boosting compounds. You can speed up your metabolism, burn calories, and lose weight.

Vitamin B12: Vitamin B12, also known as cobalamin, is linked to metabolism and energy. It’s naturally present in some foods – particularly meat. However, there are few good plant-based sources of vitamin B12, which is why many vegans, vegetarians, and others following a plant-based diet are deficient in vitamin B12. Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause you to feel sluggish and mentally foggy while also making it difficult to lose weight. LeptiCell can help by giving you a strong supply of vitamin B12.

Niacin: Niacin, or vitamin B3, can increase adiponectin, a weight loss hormone secreted by fat cells. In clinical trials, niacin has been shown to help reduce body weight, which could make it effective for targeting Swollen Fat Cell Syndrome.

Dong Quai: Dong Quai traces its history back 2,000 years and has been found in traditional wellness remedies for centuries. Dong Quai can help you lose weight by supporting the burning of intra-abdominal fat, increasing your body’s circulation, and balancing homeostasis, among other benefits.

BioPerine: BioPerine, or black pepper extract, is found in many supplements to help with the absorption of other nutrients. The BioPerine in LeptiCell can help your body absorb other plants, herbs, vitamins, and minerals more easily, leading to greater bioavailability and effectiveness.

Folic Acid: Folic acid, also known as vitamin B9, is a water-soluble vitamin used to treat certain types of anemia. In LeptiCell and other weight loss supplements, folic acid can help support cell production throughout the body, which could help with overall energy.

Ginger: Used in many types of traditional Asian medicine for centuries, ginger can help reduce inflammation and stimulate digestion while suppressing appetite.

Vitamin A: Vitamin A supports cells throughout your body while providing antioxidant effects. Along with vitamin C, vitamin A is one of nature’s best antioxidants. The vitamin A in LeptiCell can also help regulate fat cells and support hormones that release fat cells throughout the body.

L-Arginine: L-arginine is an amino acid crucial for blood flow, energy, neurotransmitter production, and muscle support. According to PhytAge Labs, L-arginine can also increase the activity of insulin, which is linked to hormones that metabolize fats. By increasing the activity of insulin, L-arginine can help your body break down more fat to lose weight.

Vitamin B1: Vitamin B1 can help metabolize and break down carbs while increasing energy levels, helping you maximize physical and cognitive energy. If you’re deficient in vitamin B1, you might feel sluggish or mentally foggy, and the vitamin B1 in LeptiCell can help.

Maca: A popular herb used in traditional medicine in South America for centuries, maca is prized today for its effects on stress, sexual health, hormone balance, and more. Also known as Peruvian ginseng, maca appears to work via its adaptogenic properties, which help manage stress response and hormonal stress feedback throughout your body. This allows maca to support your body’s effects to rebalance hormones, helping you manage weight.

Who Created LeptiCell?

LeptiCell was created in partnership with a woman named Rebecca Livingston. Rebecca struggled to lose weight over the years, trying and failing with over a dozen weight loss programs, diet plans, and exercise programs.

Rebecca is a mother of two who works as a nurse in Texas. Until recently, she had been married for 13 years. Rebecca describes herself as a “devout Christian woman” whose husband divorced her because of her weight gain issues.

Over the course of her marriage, Rebecca had gained 75lbs of weight. She was overweight, and her husband divorced her specifically because of her weight gain. At her heaviest point, Rebecca was 5’4” and weighed 196lbs.

After taking LeptiCell, Rebecca lost 74lbs – and now her ex-husband begs her to take him back. Instead, Rebecca is dating her ex-husband’s co-worker – and her ex-husband is more jealous than ever.

After experiencing her own powerful weight loss benefits, Rebecca wanted to help others experience similar weight loss. She partnered with Colorado-based supplement company PhytAge Labs to sell the formula online, and now anyone can buy the supplement to potentially enjoy similar weight loss results.

Scientific Evidence for LeptiCell

PhytAge Labs has not conducted clinical trials to verify LeptiCell helps you lose weight without diet or exercise. However, the company cites multiple double-blind, placebo-controlled trials published in peer-reviewed journals to validate the weight loss claims made on the official LeptiCell website.

The largest ingredient in LeptiCell is sea buckthorn fruit oil. Also known as Hippophae rhamnoides fruit oil, sea buckthorn fruit oil works because it contains 15% palmitoleic acid – or omega-7 fatty acid. According to PhytAge labs, this ingredient can reduce inflammation by 44%, helping you shrink swollen fat cells and rapidly lose weight.

One study found omega 7 improved glucose metabolism and heart health. Another study suggested omega 7 significantly improved satiety in adults, which could help you eat less and stick to your diet goals. That trial is still ongoing, and more research on omega-7 fatty acids is published every year.

Although many people take sea buckthorn oil for inflammation and weight loss, not all studies have been positive. A 2021 trial published in Nutrients found omega 7 fatty acid did not improve biomarkers of inflammation or improve quality of life in a group of 50 patients, compared to a placebo. Participants in the study took 688mg of palmitoleate per day, which is many times larger than the dose in LeptiCell.

The second largest ingredients in LeptiCell are L-tyrosine (100mg) and L-arginine (100mg). These two popular amino acids are linked to weight loss in various ways, and studies show they can help with obesity, metabolism, and stress response, among other factors. By targeting stress, these amino acids could release the hold that Swollen Fat Cell Syndrome has on your body, helping you lose weight.

Other ingredients in LeptiCell work because they’re rich with antioxidants, adaptogens, and other compounds to support healthy inflammation and stress response throughout the body. Vitamin C and other natural antioxidants have been linked to weight loss in multiple studies.

Some ingredients in LeptiCell are also linked to hormone levels. The formula contains horny goat weed, damiana, and maca, for example. All three plant extracts are commonly found in sexual health supplements for their purported effects on sex drive and libido. In LeptiCell, these same ingredients can target Swollen Fat Cell Syndrome, making it easier to lose weight.

However, the makers of LeptiCell make bold claims about the weight loss effects of the supplement, and not all of these claims are backed by science. According to LeptiCell.com, a woman named Rebecca lost 70+ lbs losing the supplement after starting at a weight of around 190lbs – all without dieting or exercising. In fact, Rebecca claims she ate all of her favorite foods while following the program – and she still lost over 35% of her body weight in just a few months with LeptiCell. There’s no evidence that any of the ingredients in LeptiCell can lead to that level of weight loss without dieting or exercising – especially at the relatively low doses seen in the formula.

LeptiCell contains a collection of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and plants linked to inflammation, stress response, hormone activity, and weight loss. These ingredients can help you burn more fat by attacking weight loss in multiple ways.

LeptiCell Ingredients Label

PhytAge Labs publishes full ingredient information for LeptiCell online, including the dosage and concentration of each individual ingredient within the formula. Instead of hiding individual ingredients within proprietary formulas, PhytAge Labs discloses all ingredients and dosages upfront.

Here are all of the ingredients and dosages in each serving of LeptiCell:

250mg of sea buckthorn fruit oil

100mg of L-tyrosine

100mg of L-arginine

67mg of horny goat weed (Epimedium grandiflorum) aerial parts

67mg of tribulus terrestris fruit

67mg of Catuaba bark extract

67mg of dong quai

67mg of damiana leaf

67mg of ashwagandha root

67mg of ginger

67mg of maca

67mg of Muira puama root

67mg of mucuna pruriens seed extract

66mg of asparagus

66mg of sarsaparilla root

0.5mg of BioPerine black pepper extract

50mcg of vitamin A (6% DV)

1.25mg of vitamin B1 (125% DV)

1mg of vitamin B3 (6% DV)

3.8mg of vitamin B6 (224% DV)

54mcg of vitamin B12 (2,250% DV)

2.5mg of pantothenic acid (50% DV)

26mg of zinc (236% DV)

Other (inactive) ingredients, including a vegetable capsule (made from hypromellose), magnesium stearate, silica, and rice flour

LeptiCell Reviews: How Much Weight Can You Lose?

LeptiCell is backed by positive reviews online, and most customers agree the formula works as advertised to help with weight loss. Some customers have reported significant weight loss using LeptiCell, while others have experienced improvements in energy and other effects.

Here are some of the LeptiCell reviews from verified customers on the official website:

Rebecca Livingston, who helped develop LeptiCell, claims she lost 74lbs in a few months with the supplement – without dieting, exercising, or giving up her favorite foods

One customer claims she was so depressed that she was ready to give up hope – especially after she gained weight on a recent diet instead of losing it; after using LeptiCell, she has lost weight and regained her confidence

Multiple customers were skeptical about the effects of LeptiCell after failing with other weight loss supplements, diets, and programs before; however, one skeptical customer described LeptiCell as “amazing” for helping her get rid of her “big tummy and thighs”

That same customer claims she experienced noticeable weight loss within 2 to 3 weeks of taking two capsules of LeptiCell per day, and she now is happier and has more energy than ever thanks to LeptiCell

Another customer claims to have taken LeptiCell over the last 6 months and experienced weight loss benefits, claiming it’s ideal for slimming and toning the body

Other customers report a positive experience with the LeptiCell customer service team and the PhytAge Labs company overall

Customers also appreciate the 90-day money-back guarantee that comes with all LeptiCell, allowing them to request a complete refund on their purchase within 90 days if they don’t lose weight or are unhappy for any reason

According to PhytAge Labs, LeptiCell even allows you to lose significant weight without dieting, exercising, or exerting any effort whatsoever:

“It’ll help you get down to your dream weight and stay there without needing to count calories, or carbs, or exercise.”

Just take two capsules of LeptiCell daily to rapidly lose weight – even if you’ve struggled with diet and exercise programs in the past.

LeptiCell Pricing

LeptiCell is priced at $69.95 per bottle when ordering online today. However, as part of a 2022 promotion, you can save as much as $80 off your order by buying multiple bottles of LeptiCell.

Here’s how pricing works when buying LeptiCell online today:

1 Bottle: $69.95

$69.95 2 Bottles: $119.90

$119.90 4 Bottles: $199.80

Each bottle contains a 30-day supply of LeptiCell or 60 capsules. You take two capsules daily to target Swollen Fat Cell Syndrome, help reduce inflammation and lose weight.

You can also opt into the LeptiCell VIP Membership Club to save 10% on your purchase.

LeptiCell Refund Policy

LeptiCell is backed by a 90-day full refund guarantee.

If you’re not 100% satisfied with your purchase, then you can apply for a full refund within 90 days.

Returns Address: 37 Inverness Drive East, Suite 100, Englewood, CO 80112

About PhytAge Labs

PhytAge Labs is a supplement company offering a range of solutions targeting various aspects of health and wellness.

In addition to LeptiCell, other popular PhytAge Labs formulas include Internal 911, Prostate 911, Urgent Cell Repair, and Joint Relief 911.

You can contact PhytAge Labs and the LeptiCell customer service team via the following:

Mailing Address: 1732 1st Avenue, #28568, New York, NY 10128, USA

1732 1st Avenue, #28568, New York, NY 10128, USA Phone: 1-800-822-5753

1-800-822-5753 Email: wecare@phytagesupport.com

PhytAge Labs partnered with a woman named Rebecca Livingston to develop the formula. Rebecca is a medical professional who used her experience to formulate the supplement (she’s a nurse working in Texas). Rebecca also claims to have personally lost 74lbs with LeptiCell without dieting or exercising.

Final Word

LeptiCell is a weight loss supplement that claims to lower inflammation by 44% using omega 7 and dozens of plant extracts, herbs, vitamins, and minerals.

By taking two capsules of LeptiCell daily, you can enjoy triple-force slimming power while targeting Swollen Fat Cell Syndrome – a condition that may be silently sapping your energy.

To learn more about LeptiCell and how it works or to buy LeptiCell online today, visit the official website at LeptiCell.com.

