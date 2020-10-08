LEGAL NOTICE-Resolution No. TBD 018

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Transportation Benefit District Governing Board, at its special meeting of Tuesday, October 6, 2020, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. TBD 018 A resolution setting Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at approximately 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing on the proposed 2021-2022 Transportation Benefit District Budget and Spending Plan.

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, by contacting the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-910733

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, October 8, Friday, October 9, and Monday, October 12, 2020.