LEGAL NOTICE-Resolution No. 40686

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, November 17, 2020, passed the following resolutions. The summary of the contents of said resolutions, consisting of the title, are as follows:

Resolution No. 40686 A resolution setting Monday, December 14, 2020, at 5:00 p.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner to consider Local Improvement District No. 8667, for placement of permanent street pavement with a structural section, concrete curbs, gutters, surface water mains, and catch basins at the following locations: Ruby Street from Baltimore Street to Shirley Street and Mullen Street from North 46th Street to North 47th Street.

Resolution No. 40687 A resolution setting Monday, December 14, 2020, at 5:00 p.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner to consider Local Improvement District No. 8669, for placement of permanent street pavement with a structural section, concrete curbs, gutters, sidewalks, surface water mains, and catch basins, at Fir Street from North 13th Street to North 15th Street. Resolution No. 40688 A resolution setting Monday, December 14, 2020, at 5:00 p.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner to consider Local Improvement District No. 8670, for placement of permanent street pavement with a structural section, concrete curbs, gutters, surface water mains, and catch basins, at Ferry Street from South 12th Street to South 14th Street.

The full text of the above resolutions may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505.

Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-913989

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, November 19, and Friday, November 20, 2020.