LEGAL NOTICE-Amended Ordinance No. 28729

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, January 26, 2021, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, are as follows: Amended Ordinance No. 28729 An ordinance amending Chapters 2.02 and 2.06 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Building and Plumbing Codes, to repeal existing sections and incorporate new provisions to align with Washington State adoption of changes to state building codes, effective February 1, 2021 February 8, 2021.

Amended Ordinance No. 28730 An ordinance amending Chapters 3.02 and 3.10 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Fire Prevention Code and Mobile Fueling Operating and Permitting Requirements, to adopt the 2018 International Fire Code, along with state and local amendments, effective February 1, 2021 February 8, 2021.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-918630

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, January 28, 2021.