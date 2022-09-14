Latisse Reviewed (SkinSolutions.MD) Does It Help with Lashes?

Have you grown weary of lining your brows only to discover that they’ve been smudged midway? Can you imagine the agony of letting them grow out or getting them tattooed on permanently? SkinSolutions.MD, an authorized retailer, claims to have a solution for everyone. In which ways? Because it is FDA-approved, includes clinical evidence, and focuses on a single active ingredient. Above all, results should be visible as early as four weeks into treatment. Here’s everything you need to know about Latisse®.

What is Latisse®?

Latisse® is an FDA-approved eyelash growth enhancer that has been shown to produce long, luscious eyelashes. It primarily targets the population of people with short, sparse eyelashes in the hopes of making them not only longer but also thicker and darker. Latisse® can produce a noticeable difference in as little as four weeks and complete results in as little as 16 weeks. To truly see how the aforementioned is even conceivable, we must investigate the main ingredient in question.

What are the ingredients in Latisse®?

The main active ingredient in Latisse® is bimatoprost ophthalmic solution (0.03%). Bimatroprost is an eye drop that treats eye conditions like open-angle glaucoma, ocular hypertension, and eyelash hypotrichosis (or insufficient lash presence). It helps with sparse lashes by increasing the number of hairs that are actively growing, and using Latisse® over some time results in the appearance of longer, thicker, and darker lashes.

In technical terms, this growth enhancer is associated with ophthalmic prostaglandin and prostamide analogs. These analogs then interact with prostanoid receptors deep within our hair follicles (or hair-growing pockets), stimulating resting follicles to grow. The ability of the analogs to prolong the anagen (or active) phase is why Latisse® is trusted to increase eyelash length. Fortunately, this ingredient is generally considered safe when applied to the base of the eyelashes at the lid margin with minimal side effects.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q – Who created Latisse®?

A – Allergan developed Latisse® in 2001. The original use of bimatoprost was as an eyedrop intended to treat glaucoma. Interestingly, the effect on the lashes was unintentional. While taking this medication, patients noticed increased eyelash length, thickness, and darkness. Clinical trials were then done, and eventually, Latisse® was granted FDA approval for use in treating eyelash hypotrichosis.

Q – What does “eyelash hypotrichosis” mean?

A – Hypotrichosis is a condition characterized by insufficient or inadequate eyelashes.

Q – Is Latisse® safe to apply?

A – Although Latisse® is considered a safe treatment, it does have some uncommon side effects. These include itching or redness of the eyes, skin darkening, eye irritation, and dryness. Latisse® should only be used on the skin of the upper eyelid margins at the base of the eyelashes for maximum safety. It should not be used on the lower lid. Individuals should always consult a health practitioner before beginning any new regimen. This is especially important for those who have a history of vision problems. Anyone performing an eye pressure screening test must also be informed of Latisse® use.

Q – Who should not use Latisse®?

A – People who are allergic to any of the ingredients should not use Latisse®.

Q – Will Latisse® cause hair growth in surrounding regions?

A – Hair growth in other areas of the skin that Latisse® touches is possible; therefore, the excess solution must be blotted with a tissue or other absorbent material.

Q – How should Latisse® be applied?

A – One application nightly to the skin of the upper eyelid margin at the base of the eyelashes is recommended. The face must be cleansed and free of makeup and contact lenses removed before application. Individuals are also advised not to attempt to catch up if a dose is missed. The tip of the bottle or applicator should not encounter surrounding structures, fingers, or other surfaces that might cause contamination.

Q – What do clinical trials show about Latisse®?

A – In a double-blinded, randomized, vehicle-controlled, parallel study including 276 adult patients, Latisse® was applied for four months to evaluate its effect on overall eyelash prominence. On a 4-point Global Eyelash Assessment (GEA) scale, eyelash prominence increased by at least one grade. A statistically significant difference was observed at the 8-week, 12-week, and 16-week treatment durations. The researchers discovered an improvement in lash length, thickness, and darkness at each endpoint.

Q – How long will it take for Latisse® to produce results?

A – Latisse® should produce visible results within four weeks and complete results within 16 weeks.

Q – Can I buy Latisse® over the counter?

A – No, you must have a prescription to purchase Latisse®. When purchasing from the official website, you must fill out a medical questionnaire and have a video consultation before being given a prescription.

Q – Will using Latisse® more than once a day cause growth?

A – No, applying Latisse® more than once a day will not expedite the overall process of promoting healthy lash growth. As a result, individuals are advised not to exceed the recommended doses.

Q – What if Latisse® accidentally gets into my eye?

A – Fortunately, if Latisse enters the eye, it is not expected to cause harm. As a result, there is no need to rinse the eyes.

Q – What happens if I discontinue using Latisse®?

A – When people stop using Latisse®, their lashes are thought to gradually return to their previous state over several weeks to months. Any darkening of the skin on the eyelids could be reversed in the same timeframe. Any darkening of the iris (or colored part of the eye) is permanent.

Q – How should Latisse® be stored?

A – Latisse® should be stored at 2 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius.

Q – Is Latisse® protected by a money-back guarantee?

A – Yes, Latisse® is protected by a 14-day money-back guarantee. Should this eyelash growth enhancer fail to deliver as proclaimed by the creators, the suppliers, and clinical studies, customer support must be contacted within 14 days of the shipment receipt date. Otherwise, the order will be ineligible for refunds. You can contact customer service via the following methods:

How much does Latisse® cost?

Latisse® prices vary depending on the length of treatment desired. Here is a breakdown by one-time and subscription purchases:

4-Week Supply of Latisse® (3ml-bottle): $109 (or subscription price: $99)

10-Week Supply of Latisse® (5ml-bottle): $149 (or subscription price: $134)

At the time of writing, the 3ml-bottle purchase includes 70 applications, while the 5ml-bottle purchase includes 140 applications.

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, Allergan saved the day by discovering that bimatoprost not only treats glaucoma but also stimulates eyelash growth, fullness, and darkness. Latisse® has been clinically tested and shown to produce the desired results, which is why it was approved by the FDA. It is important to note that existing studies have demonstrated no significant difference in safety between adults. In other words, age doesn’t change the effectiveness of Latisse®.

Latisse® offers a high level of transparency to ensure that people are well-informed about safety and appropriate uses. It also helps that Latisse® is a one-step treatment! It should come as no surprise that with benefits come some drawbacks, and there is only one in the case of Latisse®. People’s eyelash growth, length, fullness, and other alleged benefits will be reversed when they stop using it. Learn more about Latisse® by visiting the official website.