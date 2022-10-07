International Living: Global Retirement Index 2022 Review

Searching for the best places in the world for retirement? International Living can help.

As part of a 2022 promotion, International Living has released its Global Retirement Index, helping retirees find the best retirement locations for all different needs.

By subscribing to International Living today, you can discover the best places in the world for retirees, digital nomads over 50, people searching for tax havens, and more.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about International Living and their Global Retirement Index 2022 today in our review.

What is International Living?

International Living is a monthly newsletter published since 1979. The newsletter specializes in identifying the best overseas opportunities for Americans.

Here’s how International Living describes its newsletter on the official InternationalLiving.com website:

“We’ve been helping our readers retire, move, and invest overseas for over 40 years. We’re the #1 trusted resource for moving overseas.”

Over the years, International Living has helped readers find the best locations for digital nomads, the best tax havens in the world, and the best retirement locations.

International Living doesn’t just list the best retirement havens. The newsletter also teaches you how to move to each retirement location, live your best life in that location, and maximize the value of your retirement.

Whether you’re looking for a cottage on a quiet beach, an apartment in a vibrant city, a mountain hideaway, or a cheap location to push your dollar as far as possible, you can discover what you need with International Living.

What Will You Learn in International Living?

With each monthly issue, International Living discusses new topics for retirees, expats, travelers, tourists, property investors, digital nomads, and anyone seeking to enjoy a different life outside the United States.

Some of the topics covered in various issues of International Living include:

Tax-saving tips for US expats, including how US taxes work when you spend part of the year abroad and everything else you need to know about your tax situation.

How and where to get settled overseas, including why it may be easier to live overseas than you think.

Where to get a second passport and gain the security of greater travel flexibility without needing a lot of money or a parent with foreign citizenship.

Property bargains in secret spots and underrated escapes around the world – from a medieval country village home in Sulmona, Italy (40 minutes away from Rome) for $140,000 to a renovated colonial property in the UN World Heritage City of Cuenca, Ecuador, for $139,000 to a cute cottage in the Caribbean for $133,000.

How to slash your travel costs by half or more, including how to use a secret tip to get seven free days at a high-end resort in Mexico for under $1.

Smart escapes for troubled times, including safe spots where you can survive disasters, crises, and pandemics while unwinding and feeling an escape from the “real world.”

How to stay for free overseas and continue living the expat lifestyle without buying or even renting a home, including how to lower your costs while traveling for weeks or months at a time.

Big trends and real estate opportunities for 2022, including the best places to buy property today for cheap prices, the real estate markets that could boom over the next decade, and the best opportunities for retirees and other investors available around the world today.

Overall, International Living has established itself as the authority on global retirement. Your subscription includes everything you need to retire abroad successfully while living the lifestyle you’ve always wanted.

What is the International Living Global Retirement Index 2022?

In 2022, International Living released the 31st annual Global Retirement Index. Today, anyone who subscribes to International Living can get a copy of that report – and a bundle of other bonus reports – at no extra cost.

Here are some of the things you’ll learn in the International Living Global Retirement Index of 2022:

Discover the locations around the world where your retirement dollars can buy more and help you live better

Find the best beachfront towns, vibrant cities, safe locations, and other destinations for all types of retirees and lifestyles with different budgets

How to slash your tax bill and pay less in taxes in one year than you pay in one month in the United States

Find warm destinations around the world where retirees are welcome – and never shovel snow or pay a heating pill again

How to stretch your real estate dollars at the beach, in the mountains, in a city, or wherever else you want to retire

How to enjoy big-city living at a fraction of the price you would pay in the United States

The best real estate investment locations today that could help you grow your nest egg over the coming years

A country that wants you to come – and has made it easy to retire

How to enjoy excellent, low-cost healthcare while living outside of the United States and paying a fraction of the cost

How to stay close to home in an easy, familiar, and safe environment while enjoying all of the perks of retiring abroad

How to determine whether or not retiring abroad is right for you, including what your life may look like, the pros and cons of making the move, and more

How the International Living Global Retirement Index 2022 Works

To create the Global Retirement Index for 2022, International Living considered a number of factors while analyzing countries, cities, and destinations around the world.

Some of the hottest destinations offer a simple, safe, and affordable life. Others offer vibrant city experiences, cheap beachfront living, or superior tax advantages. Some are welcoming to retirees and immigrants, while others have ridiculously nice climates.

Here are some of the factors International Living considered when compiling its 2022 Global Retirement Index:

Housing

Benefits

Residence and visas

Fitting in and entertainment

Climate

Development

Healthcare

Governance

Affordability

After analyzing all of these factors, International Living gave each destination a score out of 100. The top-ranked destination, the #1 spot on the list, received an 86.1 out of 100, scoring particularly high for benefits, residence and visas, and healthcare.

What Will You Learn in the International Living Global Retirement Index 2022?

Overall, the International Living Global Retirement Index 2022 teaches you how to retire abroad, whether or not retiring abroad is the right choice for you, and the best locations to research when preparing to retire abroad.

Some of the specific topics covered in the 2022 edition include:

Slash Your Tax Bill By Choosing the Right Destination: One of International Living’s recommended destinations has famously low taxes. One reviewer claims he pays less in tax in one year in this location than what he paid in one month in Florida. He pays just $1,100 per year in taxes while living 10 minutes from the beach by car. He owns a four-bedroom house with a swimming pool and outdoor kitchen in a quiet, gated community. This is the #1 retirement destination on International Living’s 2022 rankings.

How to Find the Best Warm Weather Destinations: Many snowbirds want to retire to a warmer environment. They don’t want to shovel snow, pay heating bills, or put on cold-weather clothes again. In the 2022 International Living Global Retirement Index, you can discover the best warm-weather destinations that are safe, affordable, and open for retirees.

How to Stretch Your Real Estate Dollars While Living Anywhere You Like: Whether you want to buy a property at the beach, in the mountains, in a historic village, or in a vibrant city, you can discover how to stretch your real estate dollars as much as possible.

Discover a New Riviera: One of International Living’s recommended destinations in 2022 is a “new riviera” they describe as “a natural paradise” with “lush rainforest, majestic mountains,” and other perks. Because of these advantages, the location is “an excellent place to retire…and a smart place to invest ahead of a likely boom.” You can still buy a beachfront condo for less than $160,000.

The Best Destinations for Healthcare, Taxes, Closeness to the US, and Other Concerns: People have different priorities in retirement. Some people want to lower their taxes as much as possible. Others want to enjoy warm weather while being close to the US for their kids. In the 2022 Global Retirement Index, you can find the best destinations for all different needs.

How to Enjoy Superior Healthcare While Living Abroad: The #1 entry on the Global Retirement Index 2022 ranking is one of the best places in the world for retirees concerned about healthcare. Many doctors speak English and are trained in the United States. The country also has a strong standard of care, and people travel from around the world for medical treatment at the destination. Many retirees are surprised by how affordable, and high-quality healthcare can be when moving abroad, paying a fraction of the costs they did in the United States while enjoying superior care.

How to Buy a High-End Condo a Stroll from the Beach for $148,000: One of the destinations on the 2022 index is a Pacific beach town just 90 minutes from an airport where you can buy a luxury condo for $148,000. That condo complex includes a pool, gym, mini-mart, and on-site bistro, among other perks – along with year-round warm weather.

How to Live in a Historic Town on the Water for $800 Per Month or Less: The #3 destination on the 2022 index is a historic town on the waterfront where you can rent a 1-bedroom apartment for $800 per month – all while paying under $20 per month for utilities. That destination also has an appealing blend of expat culture and friendly locals.

A Luxury, Low-Cost Paradise in Southeast Asia: Another entry on the list is a destination in Southeast Asia that’s becoming increasingly popular in expats. The town has beautiful beaches, fantastic food, fresh seafood, and a cheap cost of living – including cocktails for $2.28 and mouth-watering dishes for $1.63.

How to Live Better at Half the Price: In some of the destinations on the 2022 index, you can have a full-time maid and gardener while spending your days taking Spanish classes, going to the gym, horseback riding, hiking volcanoes, going to the beach, and exploring the country – all for less than half of what you’d spend on an ordinary life in the United States.

Overall, the International Living Global Retirement Index 2022 aims to be the best and easiest guide for finding the perfect paradise for your retirement. It’s a big world out there, and the guide narrows it down to help make your search easier – and make your retirement the best retirement possible.

What’s Included with International Living?

To promote new International Living subscriptions in 2022, the company is bundling a package of bonus reports, guides, and tools with all new subscriptions.

If you subscribe to International Living today, you get the Global Retirement Index 2022 and a bundle of other bonus reports. Here’s what is included with all subscriptions to International Living:

Monthly Issues of International Living (Digital & Print): Each month, you receive a new printed and digital issue of International Living. Published in 1979, International Living is the leading resource for helping Americans move abroad.

Bonus #1: International Living Global Retirement Index 2022: Discover the best places in the world for retirees based on the cost of living, weather, tax savings, healthcare, proximity to the United States, and other factors.

Bonus #2: IL’s Global Work-from-Home Index: World’s Best Places for ‘Digital Nomads’ Over 50: Maybe you’re not ready to retire. Instead, you want to continue working or consulting online while living overseas. In this guide, you can discover the best places in the world for digital nomads over 50 to retire. You can discover surf towns in Costa Rica, royal villages in Thailand, an Old World port city on the Mediterranean in Spain, and other locations where you can set up your laptop access good internet, and live a good life at a reasonable price.

Bonus #3: Springboard to Your Dream Retirement: Tools and Strategies for the Good Life Overseas: In this guide, you can discover a guide to living large, slashing your cost of living, and enjoying a higher quality of life in your retirement by taking advantage of various strategies. You can discover a tax secret that can help you save thousands, for example, and another strategy to help you pay $0 in US income tax on the first $108,700 you earn (or $217,400 as a couple). The guide also explains how to go rent-free and mortgage-free overseas, retire in Caribbean countries and Tuscan farmhouses, and maximize your dream retirement.

Premium International Living Postcards e-Letter: Each day, you can receive a new digital postcard from International Living around the world.

IL’s Dream Home Letter e-Letter: IL’s Dream Home Letter e-Letter features dream homes and destinations from around the world, delivered to your inbox regularly to give you new ideas for retirement.

International Living Pricing

As part of a 2022 promotion, International Living has reduced its membership price while also bundling all of the reports, guides, and tools listed above with all new subscriptions.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when subscribing to International Living today:

1-Year Subscription: $49

$49 2-Year Subscription: $89

After your subscription ends, you’ll automatically be re-billed at the lowest available rate ($49 per year or $89 per two years, depending on your subscription option). You can cancel your subscription at any time, and you’re under no obligation to renew your subscription.

Each subscription includes a digital and printed subscription to International Living magazine. You receive a new issue of International Living in your email inbox every month, and you receive a new printed version of the newsletter in your mailbox every month.

International Living Refund Policy

All International Living subscriptions come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 30 days with no questions asked if you’re unhappy with your purchase for any reason.

About International Living

International Living is a digital and print newsletter founded in 1979. For over 40 years, the newsletter has been helping readers discover the best overseas destinations, opportunities, retirement locations, property markets, and more.

Today, International Living has more than 200 contributors around the world. You can subscribe to a paid International Living subscription. Or, you can browse the company’s free blog posts online at InternationalLiving.com.

Online Customer Service: https://internationalliving.com/about-il/customer-service/

https://internationalliving.com/about-il/customer-service/ Mailing Address (Ireland): International Living, Woodlock House, Carrick Road, Portlaw, Co. Waterford, Ireland

International Living, Woodlock House, Carrick Road, Portlaw, Co. Waterford, Ireland Mailing Address (USA): 335 Clubhouse Road, Hunt Valley, MD 21031, USA

International Living is led by Jennifer Stevens, Executive Editor.

Final Word

International Living is an online publishing company designed to help Americans move overseas and live their best lives.

As part of a 2022 promotion, International Living is bundling a package of bonus guides and reports with all new subscriptions to the newsletter.

Your subscription comes with a free copy of International Living’s popular Global Retirement Index 2022, which lists the best places in the world for retirees based on multiple important factors – from healthcare to affordability to climate.

To learn more about International Living or to subscribe to the newsletter at a discounted rate of just $48 per year today, visit the official website, where all subscriptions are backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

RELATED PRODUCTS: