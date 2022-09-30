Gut Go Reviewed – Is It Legit?

Gut Go is a nutritional supplement that claims to change your life by revitalizing gut health.

By taking drops of Gut Go daily, you can purportedly lose 20lbs or more without strict dieting or exercising, flush your digestive tract, and get a flatter tummy, among other benefits.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about how Gut Go works and whether it lives up to the hype today in our review.

What is Gut Go?

Gut Go is a concentrated liquid gut health supplement sold exclusively online through GetGutGo.com.

By taking drops of Gut Go daily, you can purportedly target the root cause of constipation, bloating, gas, and belly fat.

Do you feel like you have a bloated belly even though eat right and exercise? Are you sick of feeling constipated or gassy? Gut Go could help by releasing built-up toxins from your body, supporting digestive regularity, and helping you lose significant weight without strict dieting or exercising.

Who Created Gut Go?

Gut Go was created by a woman named Maria Neptuna.

Maria struggled with gassiness and bloating. Eventually, Maria’s digestive issues reached a point where people called her “The Fart Lady.”

Maria received that nickname after sitting at a dinner party with a group of 20 friends. It had been 4 days since her last poop. Out of nowhere, Maria released “the biggest and loudest farts you’ve ever heard in your life,” claiming it was “so loud I bet everyone in the restaurant heard it.”

The embarrassing incident led Maria to research natural cures for digestive issues. She tested herbs, plants, digestive enzymes, probiotics, and other solutions to try to relieve her digestive problems.

Maria does not claim to be a doctor or nutritionist. However, she is a medical professional: she’s a pediatric nurse in Houston, Texas. Maria describes herself as a divorced mother of two kids. She had struggled with digestive issues since 21, but those digestive problems got worse over time.

To make a long story short, Maria talked to her Japanese friend Minato. Minato recommended a traditional Japanese constipation relief ingredient. That ingredient targeted the root cause of Maria’s constipation, and she quickly solved her digestive problems.

Today, anyone can buy Maria’s digestive health solution online in the form of Gut Go.

How Does Gut Go Work?

Gut Go works by targeting the root cause of constipation.

Sure, you can find prune juice, probiotic supplements, digestive enzymes, and other nutritional supplements that claim to solve your constipation and support digestive health. However, none of these supplements genuinely target the root cause.

According to Maria and the makers of Gut Go, the root cause of constipation is something called swollen gut syndrome. By taking Gut Go daily, you can target swollen gut syndrome and restore your digestion from the inside out.

What is Swollen Gut Syndrome?

Gut Go works by targeting swollen gut syndrome, which is the root cause of digestive issues. Here’s how the makers of Gut Go explain swollen gut syndrome:

“…the swelling in your gut of cells that cause you to have constipation, bloating, gas, pain, cramps, food sensitivities and fatigue.”

When the cells in your gut are swollen, it impedes every other step of the digestive health process. Instead of passing waste easily through your body, your gut swells, becomes backed up, and experiences multiple digestive health issues.

Gut Go is based on a “Japanese tea discovery” that targets swollen gut syndrome, giving you powerful relief.

Gut Go Uses a Japanese Tea Discovery to Relieve Swollen Gut Syndrome

The makers of Gut Go developed the formula based on a Japanese tea discovery. That tea discovery purportedly boosts digestion, supports digestive regularity, and provides overall support for digestive health in multiple ways.

Each serving of Gut Go contains multiple ingredients derived from the Japanese tea discovery, including East Asian plants, traditional Japanese digestion boosters, and more

By taking the ingredients in Gut Go daily, you can purportedly reverse your swollen gut syndrome:

“…when you consume these tiny digestion boosters, they reverse your swollen gut syndrome. They also eliminate harmful organisms in your stomach that cause constipation.”

The ingredients also work by stimulating the main digestive enzyme in your gut, pepsin, which is crucial for breaking down food and preventing constipation.

By exhibiting all of these effects within your gut, Gut Go helps your digestive system “catch up,” pass through waste, and balance your digestive tract overall, giving you a clean slate on which you can build the foundation of gut health for the rest of your life.

What to Expect When Taking Gut Go

Here are some of the specific effects you can experience when taking Gut Go daily:

Stimulate Pepsin, Your Main Digestive Enzyme: Gut Go claims to stimulate a digestive enzyme called pepsin, which is crucial for breaking down food and preventing constipation. If you have imbalanced levels of pepsin, then your body struggles to break down the food you eat, leading to bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and other issues.

Let Your Digestive System Catch Up and Create a Clean Slate: Gut Go is designed to give your gut a break from constantly playing catch up. Instead of constantly fighting back against the food you eat and struggling to break it down, Gut Go can give your gut a clean slate, making it easy to build a strong foundation of gut health on top of that clean slate to avoid experiencing digestive issues again.

Phenolic Compounds to End Swollen Gut Syndrome: Many of the ingredients in Gut Go are phenolic compounds designed to end swollen gut syndrome and stop the root cause of your problems. Phenolic compounds include plant-based antioxidants that target inflammation throughout your body – including within your gut. These compounds can end swollen gut syndrome and restore digestive health.

Poop Frequently & Easily: Gut Go is designed to help you poop frequently and easily. Instead of struggling to poop and pooping every few days, Gut Go can help you stay regular while making pooping as effortless as possible. At the same time, Gut Go helps you avoid pooping “too much” and “too easily.” You won’t be afraid to leave the house for hours because of your digestive issues. Instead, Gut Go makes it easy to pop when you want with minimal effort.

Flatten Your Tummy: Do you feel your tummy is always a little bloated? Do you feel you have stubborn fat clinging to your tummy that’s impossible to get rid of? Gut Go claims to flatten your tummy while ending constipation and bloating.

Lose Weight: Many of the customers featured on the official Gut Go website claim to have lost significant weight by taking Gut Go. According to the manufacturer, this weight loss occurs by releasing “embedded food that is stuck inside your colon,” which could be as much as 5 to 20lbs of food.

Reduce the Swelling of Your Gut: Gut Go claims to end swollen gut syndrome and reverse the condition, helping you restore digestive health. To do that, Gut Go contains a blend of “tiny digestion boosters” that optimize your digestive tract in various ways.

Gut Go Ingredients

Many digestive health supplements claim to support good digestion. However, not all of them work as advertised to actually boost digestion. The difference lies in the dosage and concentration of science-backed ingredients.

The core of the Gut Go formula includes 4 key herbs used in the special Japanese remedy mentioned above. Japanese people take these herbs for constipation relief. By adding all four herbs to the Gut Go formula, Gut Go can offer similar relief.

Here are all of the ingredients in Gut Go and how they work, according to the makers of Gut Go:

Lepidium Myenii (Maca): This plant grows at over 13,000 feet above sea level and has been used to end constipation, bloating, and gas for more than 1,500 years, according to the makers of Gut Go. We know the plant better as maca. The main medicinal part of the maca plant is the root, which grows underground. It’s dense with nutrients and antioxidants, and the natural chemicals within the plant can reverse swollen gut syndrome by targeting inflammation. Maca contains an alkaloid called macaridine, for example, that is not found in any other plant. Studies show this natural chemical can lead to lower levels of the inflammatory biomarker interleukin-6.

Guarana Seed Extract: Gut Go also contains guarana seed extract, which has natural laxative effects. Used for centuries by indigenous peoples for energy and digestion, guarana seed extract “works by pushing contents through to your rectum,” according to the makers of Gut Go. The ingredient also has anti-inflammatory effects, helping with swollen gut syndrome even further.

L-Glutamine: L-glutamine is an amino acid crucial for multiple processes throughout the body. Your body needs L-glutamine for cognition and physical energy, for example. It also plays a crucial role in muscle development. In Gut Go, however, the L-glutamine purportedly “breaks down and absorbs food in your bowels to stop your swollen gut syndrome,” helping you maintain digestive regularity. If your L-glutamine levels are low, you may experience cramping, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, and other digestive issues. L-glutamine has the added benefit of boosting immune cell activity to help prevent infection and inflammation.

Green Tea: Green tea is prized for its effects. The makers of Gut Go describe green tea as “nature’s digestion miracle” for its ability to boost gut absorption. Many people take green tea daily for its antioxidant effects. In Gut Go, those same antioxidant effects can target inflammation in your gut linked to swollen gut syndrome, helping with issues like constipation, bloating, and gas. By reversing the production of certain inflammatory chemicals, the green tea in Gut Go can help reverse swollen gut syndrome. Some studies have specifically connected green tea to gut health, showing it can help reduce gastritis symptoms and other digestive issues, for example.

Scientific Evidence for Gut Go

Gut Go contains a small blend of ingredients designed to target and solve a range of digestive health concerns. Most of the ingredients in Gut Go specifically target swollen gut syndrome. The manufacturer of Gut Go cites 8 studies validating the claims made on the Gut Go sales page. We’ll review those studies below to determine if Gut Go really works as advertised to support gut health.

One of the most science-backed ingredients in Gut Go is green tea. Green tea extract is rich with natural antioxidants like EGCG that have been shown to support inflammation throughout the body. However, some studies have specifically connected green tea to gut health. In this 2021 study, for example, researchers found the phenolic compounds (including the antioxidants) in green tea helped with inflammation in the gut, thereby balancing gut microbiota. A balanced gut microbiome is crucial for optimal digestion. Another study found taking a green tea supplement for 7 days “revamps gut microbiome” in mice suffering from stress.

Guarana may also alter the gut microbiome in a positive way. In this 2018 study, for example, researchers found a mixture of guarana extract and caffeine had a significant impact on gut microbiota and overall toxins in the gut.

Maca is commonly found in sexual health supplements, weight loss formulas, and hormone supporting supplements. It’s not common in gut health supplements. However, some studies have connected maca to positive gut health effects. This 2021 study, for example, found maca had a positive impact on nutrient digestibility in rats, helping rats digest foods and extract their nutritional value.

The final ingredient in Gut Go, L-glutamine, is particularly popular for people with leaky gut syndrome. Studies show L-glutamine can support the permeability of your intestinal lining, helping you maximize absorption, minimize toxin absorption, and maintain a healthy gut.

Overall, the ingredients in Gut Go can support gut health and balance your gut microbiome. However, there’s no evidence the formula can reverse serious gastrointestinal conditions, replace prescription-strength GI medication, or immediately solve serious digestive health concerns. Instead, it’s a complementary formula that could help support gut health in a small way.

Gut Go Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

The official Gut Go website is filled with positive reviews from customers who have experienced significant benefits by taking a few drops of Gut Go per day.

Many of these reviewers struggled with digestive problems and chronic gut conditions for years before finding relief with Gut Go.

Here are some of the reviews left by customers:

One customer praised Gut Go for ending her constipation, bloating, and gas bombs. That customer had struggled with constipation since she started to take prescription medication years ago.

Another customer claims it’s true “Japanese people have no constipation” because she has worked with Japanese people “for years” and never witnessed constipation, giving additional validity to the Japanese tea house-derived formula in Gut Go.

Another customer claims he used to poop once every 5 days. Now, after taking Gut Go, he goes daily.

One customer claims he lost 23lbs with Gut Go, while others claim to have experienced similarly impressive weight loss effects.

Another customer was skeptical Gut Go would work because she had tried other constipation relief solutions before and nothing worked. However, she found Gut Go worked for her.

One customer claims she went from “awful constipation to being regular in a jiffy” thanks to Gut Go, and she’s now on and off the toilet in 5 minutes without straining. She also claims to have lost 22lbs since she started taking Gut Go.

One customer claims his digestive health problems were so severe that he would only poop once every 7 days and “sometimes longer.” Doctors prescribed medication to treat his condition, but “none worked” and he didn’t like the side effects. His condition was so severe that he once visited the emergency room for a colon flush because he was struggling to poop. Gut Go, however, rapidly cleared up his condition and gave him “an easy and fast bowel movement every day with no pain.” Now, he feels like a new person thanks to Gut Go.

Overall, most customers agree Gut Go works as advertised to support digestive health, with some customers using the formula to solve serious gut health issues.

Gut Go Pricing

Gut Go is priced at $39 to $59 per bottle, depending on the number of bottles you order. The more bottles you order, the more you save.

The manufacturer of Gut Go recommends taking the liquid formula for at least 30 days before assessing its effects.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering Gut Go online today through GetGutGo.com:

1 Bottle (1 Month Supply): $59 + Free US Shipping

$59 + Free US Shipping 3 Bottles (3 Month Supply): $147 + Free US Shipping

$147 + Free US Shipping 6 Bottles (6 Month Supply: $234 + Free US Shipping

$234 + Free US Shipping Each bottle contains a 1 month supply of Gut Go.

You can pay online using any major credit card (Visa, MasterCard, American Express, or Discover) or PayPal, among other payment options.

Gut Go Refund Policy

All Gut Go purchases come with a 365-day moneyback guarantee. You can try the supplement for one year and request a refund if it does not work for you.

About Gut Go

Gut Go is made in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility in the United States. The formula contains no GMOs, gluten, sugar, starch, wheat, corn, yeast, soy derivatives, lactose, colors, or dyes. Plus, each batch of Gut Go is tested by an independent, third party lab.

The supplement’s formula comes from a Japanese tea house that later closed down. Maria Neptuna, a pediatric nurse with digestive issues, visited the tea house, emulated the recipe, and now sells the digestive supplement online to help others solve their digestive problems.

You can contact the makers of Gut Go via the official website.

Final Word

Gut Go is a gut health supplement sold exclusively online through GetGutGo.com.

Developed based on a Japanese tea house recipe, Gut Go can purportedly supercharge your gut health, make it easier to poop, and target the root cause of digestive problems: swollen gut syndrome.

To learn more about Gut Go or to buy the gut health supplement online today, visit the official website, where all purchases are backed by a 365-day moneyback guarantee and come with free shipping to US addresses.

