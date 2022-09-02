Groomie BaldiePro Head Shaver Reviewed

Most men visit a barbershop to have their hair trimmed and cut regularly. However, men who prefer to shave their heads may feel they have to visit the barber weekly. Technological refinement has led to the creation of simple shavers that one can use in the comfort of home.

Shaving devices should be practical and easy to use. Groomie is an American-based company specializing in making various skincare products and devices. BaldiePro is a new head shaver specially designed for bald men. Is the device practical? Who can use BaldiePro Head Shaver?

What is BaldiePro Head Shaver?

Some people develop bald heads naturally, while others enjoy shaving their heads as a fashion statement. In a busy world, every man desires a practical shaver that is easy to use and provides quality results. Traditional shavers are time-consuming and may not yield the best results. Additionally, most men seek a professional for a close and safe cut.

BaldiePro is a new head shaver from Groomie. The head shaver can purportedly elevate the users’ appearance and personality. In addition, the device comes with an innovative SmoothShave technology that ensures one gets a clean cut in under three minutes.

Groomie BaldiePro is 100% waterproof and produces less mess. In addition, users can utilize it to get rid of unwanted hair on the legs and chests. It has multiple accessories to give users a clean outlook regardless of a busy schedule.

How Does BaldiePro Work?

BaldiePro shaver kit has an ergonomic palm-size design giving users comfort while in use. Even though it features a high-speed motor giving a clean shave in under 180 seconds, the shaver is not tiring to hold and use. The developer mentions it has safety features to prevent users from nicks and cuts while using it.

Groomie BaldiePro features a unique Messfree™ design that captures hair within the razor blade system. As a result, the device claims it offers a clean shave and less mess. The Groomie shaver kit is handy and perfect for self-grooming. The head shaver provides a large surface allowing the customers to get a clean and safe cut in less than 3 minutes.

Groomie BaldiePro Features

Portable

Most traditional electric shavers lack a portable design. BaldiePro has a compact design and is powered by a lithium battery with a life that can last up to 90 minutes after a single charge. In addition, the head shaver is cordless, giving the users the freedom and comfort of using it in the shower or office. With no cords, the consumer can rotate the BaldiePro shaver at any angle to get an excellent cut.

BaldiePro has a built-in track lock, and users can store it in their backpacks or traveling bags. In addition, the ergonomic handle ensures users can rotate it at any angle and reduce the probability of missing a spot.

Energy-Friendly

Groomie BaldiePro has extended battery life. The lithium battery offers users 90 minutes of running time after a single charge. The high-performance battery also allows users in off-grid areas to enjoy nice hair cuts in the absence of power. Thus, it is a perfect traveling partner for camps, road trips, and other outdoor adventures with zero electric power access.

Versatile

Groomie BaldiePro shaver comes with multiple accessories saving you the need to own various shavers. In addition, users can utilize the device to trim the hair on other body parts, including the chest and legs.

Waterproof

Some head shavers are ruined or become dull after immersing in water. However, the BaldiePro blade shaver features an IPX7 waterproof rating enabling users to enjoy using it even in the shower. Further, Groomie boldly claims that the device cannot be damaged by water.

LED Lighting

Apart from a nice ambiance, the BaldiePro includes a LED light display that tells the user how much the remaining power levels are, the battery life, the clean sensor, and the travel lock.

Supports Wet and Dry Shaving

BaldiePro is designed for light and thorough shaving. You can use the innovative head shaver to give a quick dry shave or a deep clean cut when you are in a hurry. Also, the company claims you can use it with your favorite shaving cream or moisturizer, although they recommend using Groomie skincare products.

5 Benefits of Sporting a Bald Look

There are various reasons why people confidently sport a bald look. Below are the top five explanations for why some people opt for a shorn look.

New Fashion Statement – Some men and women believe a bald head is fashionable. BaldiePro head shaver can aid such individuals in maintaining a clean trim for extended periods.

Cost Effectiveness – People sporting bald hair are unlikely to spend time and money on expensive barber trips and hair loss products. Investing in BaldiePro hair shaver eliminates the need to visit the salon or barber shop regularly.

Boost Confidence – Some bald proponents claim that the hairstyle can amplify a person’s self-confidence. As a result, being bald by choice can elevate one’s personal and career performance and significantly boost one’s quality of life.

Younger Appearance – A shorn head makes a person appear more youthful. A clean cut hides gray and thinning hair.

Solidarity – Some individuals choose to shave their heads in solidarity with cancer warriors. Cancer patients lose their hair, and wearing a clean bald can be a great show of support and encouragement.

Each order of the BaldiePro Shaver comes with the following:

3-5-7mm Clipper Guards

Exfoliation Brush

SmoothShave™ Blade

Nose and Ear Trimmer

Precision Clipper

Groomie BaldiePro Pricing

BaldiePro electric head shaver is only available via the official website. Each order comes with a kit: SmoothShave Blade, BaldiePro Head Shaver, Precision clipper, charging cable, cleaning brush, pre-shave massager, exfoliation brush, clipper guards, and nose and ear trimmers. The developer is currently offering discounted prices on multiple purchases:

One BaldiePro and Kit $79.99 + Shipping Costs

One BaldiePro and Kit $99.99 + Free US Shipping + USB-Charging Cable, Natural Pre-Shave Oil, and Natural Aftershave.

One BaldiePro and Kit $124.99 + Free US Shipping + USB-Charging Cable, Travel Case Natural Deodorant, Natural Pre-Shave Oil, and Natural Aftershave.

The company also offers customers an opportunity to purchase their signature natural aftershave, which can be used on the face or head with calendula, witch hazel, and no parabens or fragrances for an additional $12.24 on the checkout page.

The Groomie company offers a one-year warranty on its BaldiePro shaver and a 30-day money-back guarantee Monday – Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM CST.

Email: support@groomie.club

Last Word

BaldiePro from Groomie is a portable electric shaver for women and men. Featuring a 10,000-RPM motor, the device can give users a shorn look within three minutes. It has an advanced rechargeable lithium battery that lasts 90 minutes after a single charge. In addition, BaldiePro has unique features such as an innovative LED display, flexible rotary blades, and IPX7 waterproof. Groomie markets the BaldiePro head shaver for individuals seeking a self-grooming, practical, and easy-to-use device.

RELATED PRODUCTS: