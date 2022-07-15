Best Teeth Whitening Kits Reviewed

Any teeth whitening kit claims to whiten teeth. However, not all kits live up to that claim. Some teeth whitening products make your teeth pearly white, while others do virtually nothing. It’s hard to determine which teeth whitening kits work and which ones don’t – until now.

We tested, tried, and ranked the world’s most popular teeth whitening kits. We evaluated their claims against actual results to determine which kit worked. Here’s what we found.

The Top Teeth Whitening Systems & Products of 2022

After hundreds of hours of research, testing, and deliberation, here’s how our editorial team ranked the best teeth whitening kits of 2022:

Primal Life Organics Teeth Whitening System is a natural teeth whitening system that uses a “mouth detox” to help you look ten years younger. In fact, according to the official website, the Primal Life Organics Teeth Whitening System whitens teeth up to 6 shades in less than 16 minutes, making it one of the fastest-acting and most effective teeth whitening systems on the planet.

We like Primal Life Organics’ transparency: the company discloses all ingredients in its mouth detox system upfront, making it easy to compare the formula to others sold online today. We know the formula contains a blend of extra virgin olive oil, diatomaceous earth, sodium bicarbonate, and peppermint oil, among other proven cleansers.

We also like how easy it is to use Primal Life Organics Teeth Whitening System: just apply the gel to your teeth or mouthpiece, insert the LED mouthpiece into your mouth, and let it run for 16 minutes. You’ll have whiter, cleaner-looking teeth in no time.

SNOW Teeth

SNOW Teeth is a popular teeth whitening system that comes in an all-in-one kit. The SNOW Teeth kit gives you a brilliantly white smile for sensitive teeth while keeping you erasing stains for a few days.

While other teeth whitening kits dazzle you with claims of improving your smile in minutes, SNOW Teeth takes a more honest approach: the system gives you 75+ treatments per kit, helping you gradually improve your smile over time.

SNOW Teeth is also one of the best-known teeth whitening kits in the world: it has been featured on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, for example, and on other major media. The company also sells other toothbrushes, magic strips, whitening wands, and more for added teeth whitening capabilities.

Cleaner Smile

Cleaner Smile is one of the more affordable teeth whitening kits on our list. Each Cleaner Smile kit gives you noticeably whiter and brighter teeth after a single-use, with more significant results expected after 30 days.

We also like that clinical studies back Cleaner Smile. According to the official website, clinical studies have proven Cleaner Smile reduces the appearance of teeth stains caused by age, tobacco, coffee, and tea.

Like other top-rated teeth cleansing systems on our list, Cleaner Smile works using a combination of cleansing gel and LED light. Just apply the cleansing gel to your teeth or the mouthpiece, then use the LED light to activate the gel. The active ingredient is 35% carbamide peroxide.

Smile Brilliant

Smile Brilliant is a teeth whitening system that uses custom-fitted whitening trays and a convenient delivery system to provide meaningful teeth whitening results.

You start by ordering Smile Brilliant. Then, you use the kit to make dental impressions and send them back to the company. The Smile Brilliant lab crafts a model of your teeth and creates a custom-fitted tray unique to your teeth. Then, add the teeth whitening gel to the tray, wear the tray daily, and relax.

After 7 to 14 Smile Brilliant treatments, you should have noticeably removed stains from your teeth. According to Smile Brilliant, the average person notices significant results within 7 to 14 days. Plus, all purchases are backed by a 45-day trial and a 2-year warranty – something, not all other teeth whitening kits offers.

We also like how Smile Brilliant has multiple customization options, including heavy and light stain cleansing and sensitive and non-sensitive teeth options.

AuraGlow

AuraGlow is an oral care company that offers enamel-safe teeth whitening products, helping you preserve your enamel while whitening your smile.

The company offers multiple products, including their flagship Complete LED Whitening Kit ($80). The kit is an all-in-one, science-backed system for whitening your teeth at home, featuring an LED light and teeth whitening gel.

Most AuraGlow customers experience noticeable results within the first few AuraGlow treatments. Plus, all AuraGlow purchases are backed by a 30-day, risk-free guarantee. If you want high-quality teeth whitening from a reputable company, AuraGlow is ideal.

GLO Science

GLO Science gives you a whiter smile in just 8 minutes without sensitivity. GLO Science’s system is FDA-registered and safe for crowns, bridges, and veneers, featuring an LED mouthguard with a comfortable fit.

We also like GLO Science because it’s the teeth whitening system found in many dental offices worldwide: over 4,000 dental offices use GLO Science products to treat their patients.

Using the GLO Science teeth whitening system is straightforward: pick one of the several kits (including a kit with Bluetooth), then follow the instructions to whiter teeth. The device uses a combination of gel and light to whiten teeth noticeably.

We also like how a dentist founded GLO Science. The company was launched by a renowned dentist and oral health expert, Dr. Jonathan B. Levine. While marketing teams created other teeth whitening products, GLO Science has doctor-approved support.

Crest White Smile

Crest White Smile is one of our list’s most prominent brand name options. Crest offers a range of teeth whitening options at home, including teeth whitening strips, teeth whitening kits with LED light, and teeth whitening gel, among other options.

Can’t decide which Crest teeth whitening system is right for you? Unsure which Crest option to use? Want maximum cleaning power? Crest offers all-in-one kits like the Ultimate Whitening Bundle, giving you multiple ways to enjoy whiter teeth.

Crest 3D Whitestrips have been available for years. However, Crest now offers new and unique options, including the 1 Minute Apply & Go and 1 Minute Apply & Sleep products, along with the Crest Whitening Emulsions lineup.

Whichever Crest product you pick, you get highly active peroxide droplets to whiten your teeth – all from one of the biggest names in dental and oral health.

Smile Sciences

Smile Sciences offers an all-in-one kit, individual products, charcoal powders and brushes, and other proven teeth cleaning options.

Priced at $120 to $180 for an all-in-one kit, Smile Sciences promises to give you whiter teeth without breaking the bank. The teeth whitening products are vegan, helping you enjoy a better smile without sensitivity.

Smile Sciences is a female-owned and family-run business. The company sells FDA-registered products that are proven to whiten teeth. Whether looking for teeth whitening pens, charcoal whitening strips, or other teeth whitening products, you can buy the proven products you need from Smile Sciences.

DiamondSmile

DiamondSmile uses the power of LED light to help you enjoy a brighter, cleaner smile. Apply the system for 20 minutes daily, then enjoy a sparkling white smile.

While cheap kits use UV light technology that harms your teeth, DiamondSmile uses blue LED light to whiten your teeth safely. Plus, the kit is easy to use, requires no batteries, and is powered by USB, making it easy to take on the go.

According to the manufacturer, DiamondSmile should work within 14 days of use. Apply the gel to the mouthpiece, turn on the light, and wear it daily to whiten your teeth noticeably in just two weeks.

Ghost White

Ghost White aims to live up to its name by providing you with “scary-good results.” The system works in fewer than 10 minutes to give you noticeably whiter teeth. Each kit even has a whiteness/yellowness scale to track your progress.

Just apply the Ghost White gel, plug the mouthpiece in, then wear it in your mouth and activate the light to enjoy whiter teeth. The formula is enamel-safe and uses unique ingredients to brighten teeth as fast as possible.

Priced at $99.95 for a two-mouthpiece bundle, Ghost Piece is also one of the more affordable options on our list. If you and your partner are trying to whiten your teeth or a friend needs tooth whitening, it’s hard to beat the value of Ghost White’s teeth whitening solution.

LivFresh

LivFresh is clinically proven to remove plaque 250% better, and it’s recommended by dentists, making it one of the best-rated teeth whitening products on our list.

LivFresh uses safe and edible ingredients to not only remove plaque but also eliminate bad breath, prevent the formation of tartar, and give you a healthier mouth.

According to the official website, “thousands” of dentists have recommended using LivFresh to whiten teeth, making it one of the most dentist-backed options on our list. Apply the LivFresh gel to your toothbrush like toothpaste, and the formula begins to fight plaque on a molecular level. The gel has three flavors: peppermint, wintergreen, and mild peppermint.

U-Blanc Max

U-Blanc Max is a high-tech toothbrush designed to whiten your teeth and restore their former glory using the power of effective bristles.

By applying U-Blanc Max daily, you can recover your smile, enjoy professional cleaning, and eliminate stains and discoloration on your teeth.

U-Blanc Max has IPX7 waterproofing like all good toothbrushes, making it a safe and effective bathroom use option. The toothbrush is priced at $90 per unit, although the price drops as low as $49 when ordering multiple units.

Zimba

Zimba is a teeth whitening system that helps you smile brighter without breaking the bank. Available for 60% less than most other teeth whitening solutions, Zimba features a reduced-sensitivity formula and non-slip advanced grip technology, along with delicious flavors, to give you brighter and whiter teeth.

Zimba separates its teeth whitening products into four categories: whitening strips, LED lights, pens, and powders. Using one or more Zimba products can remove stains, enjoy enamel-safe ingredients, and save money on teeth whitening solutions.

Zimba is available online and in stores. You can also save 20% by signing up for the auto-ship program, where you receive new orders from Zimba every month until you cancel.

V-iWhite Pro

V-iWhite Pro is a teeth whitening system that whitens your teeth at home in 5 minutes. Place the gel in the mouthpiece, activate the LED, and press the button to enjoy whiter teeth in minutes.

V-iWhite Pro uses advanced light therapy and a long-lasting battery (one month per charge) to whiten your teeth hassle-free. Combined with good dental hygiene, it can help your teeth become several shades whiter.

But V-iWhite Pro is more than just a mouthpiece: it’s a de facto toothbrush. You place the mouthpiece in your mouth, which vibrates 5,000 times per minute to dislodge build-up from your teeth. Plus, the mouthpiece uses artificial intelligence to fit your mouth perfectly, giving you a better fit and cleaner teeth.

V-iWhite Brush

V-iWhite Brush is a teeth whitening brush that helps you save time and money while reducing trips to the dentist. The brush can remove the tobacco, tea, wine, and coffee stains from your teeth when used daily.

Some people use the V-iWhite Pro mouthpiece mentioned above, while others use the V-iWhite Brush or both. However you use it, you can prevent unpleasant and unnecessary pain while improving your oral health – all while doing something you do twice a day.

If you want to whiten your teeth without fussing with gels, LED mouthpieces, or other unusual technology, then the V-iWhite Brush may be the right choice.

Idol White

Idol White is a teeth whitening formula that uses natural, safe, and effective ingredients to give you results at home.

Idol White is designed to be easy to apply in seconds. Just dry your teeth, rotate the bottom of the click pen to dispense gel, then use the gel directly onto your teeth. After you rinse your teeth for 15 minutes, they should be noticeably whiter.

Most teeth whitening systems don’t claim to polish your teeth – but Idol White does. According to the official website, Idol White polishes your teeth for added cleansing power. Polishing your teeth is different than cleaning your teeth, and Idol White could deliver enhanced benefits. You can use a mild abrasive (like baking soda) to polish your teeth.

However, Idol White lacks the transparency and science we see with other top-ranked options on our list. Plus, the company seems to suggest they have an endorsement from Kim Kardashian, which is invalid.

Best Teeth Whitening Supplements: Top Oral Health Supplements for Teeth Whitening

You can whiten your teeth by taking the right oral supplement. A good oral health supplement contains antibacterial ingredients, herbs, and vitamins to cleanse your gums and saliva. Some supplements support healthy inflammation, while others target your teeth.

It may sound weird to take a supplement to whiten your teeth – but a good dental health supplement can genuinely whiten your teeth. Here are some of the top-ranked supplements we tested for teeth whitening and overall oral health.

Dentitox Pro

Dentitox Pro is a nutritional supplement that uses essential vitamins and minerals to supercharge your saliva. It also contains elderberry, licorice, and other unique ingredients for added support.

By taking Dentitox Pro daily, you can purportedly restore damaged gums, eliminate inflammation and infections, promote the rejuvenation of your teeth, and add cleansing power to your saliva. Although the formula may not directly whiten your teeth, it supports a range of functions related to teeth whitening.

Just take six drops of Dentitox Pro daily, then enjoy powerful support for oral health and teeth whitening.

Steel Bite Pro

Steel Bite Pro is a dental support that aims to reduce the risk of oral infections and break plaque and tartar, which could make it easier for your teeth whitening product to go to work.

In fact, Steel Bite Pro gets its name from its ability to tighten your teeth and cement your teeth roots. The creator of the formula purportedly used the product to fix his loose tooth problem. Today, his teeth are stronger than ever – thanks to the natural ingredients in Steel Bite Pro.

Steel Bite Pro is priced at $50 to $70 per bottle, depending on the number of bottles you order. You take two capsules daily for 30 days to experience the benefits, and there are no significant side effects associated with Steel Bite Pro.

ReNew Dental Support

Renew Dental Support is an Africa-sourced gum and tooth strengthening formula that uses natural ingredients to support dental health.

By taking two capsules of Renew Dental Support daily, you can purportedly strengthen your teeth and gums without an expensive visit to the dentist – and without side effects.

Strong teeth and gums are crucial for whiter, healthier teeth. By supporting the strength and fortitude of your gums, Renew Dental Support makes it easier for your teeth whitening kit to go to work.

G-Force

G-Force is a dental health supplement that aims to naturally rebuild teeth and gums from the inside out. By taking two capsules of G-Force daily, you can purportedly give your body the ingredients it needs to strengthen and rebuild your teeth.

Made by a Miami-based supplement company, G-Force contains a blend of zinc, milk thistle, beet root, artichoke, and other herbs, plants, and vitamins to support tooth and gum health.

G-Force is marketed to people who have inflamed, bleeding gums, dental infections, and other serious oral health issues. If you’re in dental pain and need help, then G-Force can purportedly help.

Denti-Strength

Denti-Strength is an oral health supplement that uses turmeric, berberine, celery seed, dandelion extract, and other natural ingredients to target inflammation and oxidation within your gums.

Strong and healthy gums are crucial for white, healthy teeth. If your gums are weak, then it makes it hard to support clean and white teeth. Denti-Strength reverses that problem.

Like other oral health supplements, Denti-Strength is marketed to people with anything from minor to major oral health problems. The formula can help whether you want to support oral health or reverse serious oral health problems, according to the official website.

DentiVive

DentiVive is an oral health supplement that targets tooth decay, gum problems, and more using a blend of minerals and plants.

Created by a medical professional named Michael Clark, DentiVive can purportedly support healthy teeth using antioxidants and anti-inflammatories. Like other oral health supplements, DentiVive provides secondary teeth whitening benefits: the formula doesn’t directly clean your teeth, but it does support oral health in general.

Featuring a blend with resveratrol, berberine, green tea extract, and milk thistle, DentiVive is an all-natural blend of ingredients to support oral health from the inside out.

Gum & Teeth Fortifier

Gum & Teeth Fortifier is a simple, effective oral health supplement that uses natural ingredients to target oral health from the inside it.

By taking two capsules of Gum & Teeth Fortifier daily, you can purportedly help prevent the loss of gums and bones, naturally support the teeth, boost energy, and increase immunity, among other effects.

Advertised as a 30-second trick to support gum and teeth health, Gum & Teeth Fortifier can make it easier for your teeth whitening supplements to do their job.

How We Ranked The Top Teeth Whitening Systems & Products

Any teeth whitening kit claims to whiten your teeth. Unfortunately, not all of them work. Here’s how we separated the fantastic teeth whitening kits from the merely average options:

Science-Backed System & Ingredients

Whether using LED or natural teeth whitening ingredients, we preferred teeth whitening systems that used science-backed processes and components. The best teeth whitening kits use science-backed ingredients to give you a whiter smile – like carbamide peroxide gel activated by LED light for a brighter smile.

Honest & Transparent Advertised Benefits

Few teeth whitening systems can meaningfully brighten your teeth after a single-use. We were skeptical of teeth whitening methods that claimed to “instantly” brighten teeth or make your mouth healthier overnight. We preferred teeth whitening companies that were open, honest, and transparent with their advertised benefits.

Enamel-Safe and Side Effect Free

Some teeth whitening kits have dangerous ingredients that erode your enamel. This can temporarily relieve staining, but it makes your teeth look worse over time. We preferred teeth whitening kits that were enamel-safe and free of side effects.

Customization Options & Custom Tooth Impressions

Some mouthguards come with an awkward, one-size-fits-all design. Others come with mouthguards you boil and meld to your mouth. Some come with custom impressions shipped to a lab, giving you a perfect replica of your teeth. Other teeth whitening kits have sensitive and non-sensitive teeth whitening options and other customizations. The more customized a teeth whitening system is, the more effective it should be for you.

Dentist-Approved System

The best teeth whitening systems were created or approved by dentists. For example, GLO Science, one of the top options during testing, was created by an actual dentist – not a team of marketers or business professionals. The more professional medical approval a teeth whitening system had, the higher we rated it.

Ease of Use & Time of Application

Nobody wants to wear an awkward, foul-tasting mouthpiece for an hour to get slightly whiter teeth. We considered ease of use in our rankings. Did the teeth whitening kit work for a few hours per day? Or did you need to spend hours using the product for noticeable benefits?

Clean & Natural Ingredients

If you wanted to whiten your teeth quickly, you could use White-Out, bleach, or other chemicals. Of course, these methods have serious side effects. That’s why we prefer teeth whitening kits with clean and natural ingredients.

Price & Value

Professional teeth whitening can cost hundreds of dollars. Most teeth whitening kits are much cheaper – typically between $50 and $200. We understand everyone has different teeth whitening budgets, so we weren’t biased against any specific price point. However, we did prefer teeth whitening kits that offered good value at any price. You should expect premium quality and results if you’re paying a premium. If you’re buying a budget teeth whitening system, then you shouldn’t need to compromise on effectiveness.

Clinical Trials

Some leading teeth whitening companies have invested in clinical trials to prove their products work as advertised. Clinical trials are expensive, but they can separate good products from average ones. We liked teeth whitening kits backed by specific, concrete, and formal scientific evidence.

Refund Policy & Moneyback Guarantee

Most teeth whitening companies stand behind their products with a moneyback or satisfaction guarantee. If you’re unsatisfied with the teeth whitening product, or if it didn’t work for you, then you should be able to request a complete refund on your purchase. We liked teeth whitening companies with long and generous refund policies.

How Do Teeth Whitening Kits Work?

Teeth whitening kits work in different ways to whiten your teeth. Here are some of how the teeth whitening products listed above cleanse your teeth:

LED teeth whitening kits use special gels to cleanse your teeth. You place the gel on your teeth or wear a custom mouthpiece. Then, you turn on the LED, and the LED activates the gel’s whitening power. It sounds like snake oil science – but it’s proven to work using the correct type of light and peroxide gel.

Teeth whitening strips contain natural bleaches – like hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide. You apply the strip to your teeth, and it sticks to your teeth and infuses the ingredients into your teeth.

Teeth whitening toothpaste typically contains the same bleaching ingredients as hydrogen peroxide and carbamide peroxide. You apply the toothpaste to your teeth as you usually would, and the bleaches whiten and brighten your teeth.

Other teeth whitening toothpaste (like Arm & Hammer) use mild abrasives instead of bleaches. These mild abrasives remove the stains from your teeth without impacting the enamel, allowing you to brighten and whiten your smile.

Dentists use professional equipment, including lasers, bleaches, and other products, to cleanse the dentin layer of your teeth. A typical dental cleaning only impacts your enamel and the outer layers of your teeth, while professional teeth whitening targets stains on the deepest layers of your teeth.

Most teeth whitening kits listed above use a combination of peroxide gels and lasers to cleanse and whiten your teeth. However, some use mild abrasives and other technology to whiten your teeth.

Top 10 Natural Teeth Whitening Tips

Whitening your teeth is easier than you think. Using a teeth whitening kit listed above and implementing the tips below, you can noticeably whiten your teeth in days.

Here are some of the best tips for whitening your teeth, according to dentists and other oral health professionals:

Stop Smoking

This tip is obvious. Smoking stains your teeth because cigarettes have nicotine and tar. The longer you smoke, the more this nicotine and tar build-up. Whitening your teeth can help remove smoking stains, but smoking still puts you at a disadvantage.

Avoid Drinking Tea or Coffee

Tea and coffee have dyes, acids, and other ingredients that affect your teeth. Some of these ingredients stain your teeth, while others degrade the protective enamel over your teeth. Avoid drinking coffee or tea to improve teeth whiteness.

Avoid Drinking Soda or Fruit Juice

Sodas and fruit juices may have dyes, acids, and high sugar levels that degrade your teeth. Consider stopping if you drink a lot of soda or fruit juice and have noticed teeth issues.

Drink Problematic Beverages Through a Straw

Don’t want to give up tea, coffee, soda, and other problematic beverages? Try drinking problem beverages through a straw. This pushes the drink past the front of your teeth. Although the liquid still contacts your teeth, you can reduce the teeth-staining impact of the beverage.

Reduce Sugar Consumption

Sugar is terrible for your teeth. Sugary candies are particularly harmful because they stick to your teeth. The more sugar you drink, the more bacteria your mouth makes to counteract this sugar, and this bacteria destroys your enamel over time. When sugary sweets stick to your teeth, this effect increases even further.

Brush and Floss Daily

This is another obvious tip. Brushing and flossing your teeth daily is a great way to whiten your teeth and improve overall oral health.

Use Teeth Whitening Toothpaste

Teeth whitening toothpaste isn’t a scam: it genuinely works to whiten your teeth. Teeth whitening toothpaste use peroxide, baking soda, and activated charcoal, among other mild abrasives, to whiten and polish your teeth. Instead of artificially whitening your teeth, you can genuinely polish them for a brighter, whiter smile.

Visit Your Dentist Regularly

Visit your dentist regularly for teeth cleaning to enjoy whiter teeth. You can use at-home kits as much as you like, but the brightest and cleanest smiles come from professional treatment. Polishing and cleaning should be included in any standard teeth cleaning.

Be Careful Using Hydrogen Peroxide

TikTok and other social media have promoted hydrogen peroxide for teeth whitening. Hydrogen peroxide can be beneficial in low concentrations but can cause severe tooth damage when used in high concentrations. Be careful when using hydrogen peroxide at home, or only use professional hydrogen peroxide products.

Talk to Your Dentist About Sensitive Teeth

If you have sensitive teeth, a dentist could help. Sensitive teeth can make it difficult to use standard teeth cleaning products. To reduce sensitivity, a dentist can apply fluoride or potassium nitrate to your teeth.

Science-Backed Teeth Whitening Products

Some teeth whitening products are more effective than others. According to the AARP, dentists, and other oral healthcare professionals, the best teeth whitening products include:

Baking Soda

Adding baking soda to your toothpaste, or buying toothpaste with baking soda, can help remove stains from the surface of your teeth. If you don’t have baking soda toothpaste, you can dip your wet toothbrush into baking soda every time you brush for similar effects (at a lower price).

Whitening Toothpaste

Whitening toothpaste, use baking soda or other mild abrasives to cleanse your teeth. They can be effective when used daily (although studies show teeth whitening kits and whitening strips are more effective).

Teeth Whitening Strips

Teeth-whitening strips are pieces of plastic coated with a thin layer of gel. You press the strip against the surface of your teeth, and the bleach (peroxide) on the strip presses against your teeth to remove stains and increase whiteness.

Whitening or Bleaching Trays

Whitening or bleaching trays are pre-filled with a peroxide-based whitening gel. Or, you may get an empty tray and a gel dispenser. You wear the mouthpiece daily to increase the whiteness of your teeth.

Laser Whitening

Although not available for home use, laser whitening is a general clinical procedure. A technician brushes peroxide-based gel onto your teeth and then uses laser light to activate this bleach. It’s like a high-powered version of the LED teeth whitening kits above.

In-Office Bleaching

If you don’t mind paying for it, in-office bleaching is an effective teeth whitening procedure. Also known as chair-side bleaching, this procedure involves a single 30 to a 60-minute office visit. A dentist applies peroxide-containing gel to your teeth. Expect to pay around $600 for typical teeth cleaning procedure.

Worst Products for Teeth Cleaning

You can find evidence online of people using specific products to cleanse their teeth. Unfortunately, not all of these products live up to the hype.

Some of the worst products for teeth cleaning include:

Charcoal-Containing Toothpaste

Toothpaste with charcoal makes big promises about its effectiveness. However, there’s little evidence they work. Studies show they make your teeth worse by causing gum damage.

Oil Pulling

Although popular in the natural health community, there’s no evidence oil pulling improves oral or dental hygiene significantly. Studies show oil pulling can increase the risk of lipoid pneumonia, which develops after oil enters your lungs. It can also increase the risk of upset stomach and diarrhea.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Although apple cider vinegar has been linked to weight loss benefits, it has not been shown to cleanse or whiten your teeth in any significant study. Because apple cider vinegar is acidic, it erodes tooth enamel, which could worsen the health of your teeth over time.

Scientific Evidence for Teeth Whitening Systems

According to the American Dental Association (ADA), both clinical and at-home teeth whitening treatments can be effective on staining.

Whitening treatments include in-office bleaching procedures, dentist-supplied products for use at home, and over-the-counter whiteners.

Most of the best teeth whitening products use carbamide peroxide or hydrogen peroxide. As the ADA explains, these two ingredients readily permeate dental hard tissues.

Baking soda is one of the most proven teeth whitening ingredients. In this 2017 review published in the Journal of the American Dental Association, researchers found baking soda toothpaste was more effective than specific whitening toothpaste, and they were less abrasive and damaging to teeth. In other words, adding baking soda to toothpaste enhanced the whitening effects and minimized the downsides.

In one of the most extensive reviews on whitening toothpaste, researchers found evidence showing they worked to whiten teeth meaningfully. Researchers found whitening toothpaste effectively reduced extrinsic stains and produced a whitening-like effect on teeth. To test these effects, researchers compared whitening to regular toothpaste and found a significant difference in whitening effects.

Many of the teeth whitening kits above work using LEDs. Can you use lights to activate the unique properties of gel? Do LEDs whiten teeth? In this 2018 study published in the European Journal of Dentistry, researchers tested that effect by asking participants to use whitening toothpaste with or without an LED device. Researchers found both groups significantly whitened their teeth after 15 days of use. However, researchers found the teeth whitened substantially faster when using the LED device. Researchers also found the devices safe to use.

A separate study from 2012 found similar effects. Researchers tested the impact of a 44% carbamide peroxide gel when used with an LED system. Researchers found significant improvements in whiteness during the 14-day treatment, although researchers also found whiteness returned to normal after stopping treatment for 14 days.

As Colgate explains, the type of light is essential in teeth whitening products: research shows lasers, and halogen lights are most effective for teeth whitening, while UV light is considered a risk.

Some people use vinegar daily as a mouthwash. They claim it cleanses their mouth and improves their oral health. Although vinegar could kill bacteria in your mouth (because of its acidic properties), those same acidic properties could erode your tooth enamel. In this 2021 study, researchers found evidence daily vinegar ingestion contributed to erosive tooth wear in adults, making tooth problems worse.

Charcoal toothpaste may also be problematic. In this 2019 review, researchers found charcoal toothpaste was ineffective and caused gum damage by getting stuck in your gum pockets, damaging and discoloring gum tissue.

Overall, plenty of evidence proves that correct teeth whitening systems can meaningfully whiten your teeth. When used correctly, teeth whitening products, toothpaste, lights, and other products can improve the appearance of your teeth.

Teeth Whitening Kit Side Effects

Teeth whitening kits should not lead to significant side effects when used as advertised by healthy adults. However, you may have a higher risk of side effects if you have dental issues, have a medical condition, or are currently taking medication.

According to the ADA, the most common side effects of teeth whitening kits include:

Temporary tooth sensitivity

Gingival inflammation

Most patients, however, tolerate teeth whitening products without significant reported side effects.

FAQs About Teeth Whitening Products

Our teeth whitening experts get plenty of questions about teeth whitening kits and how they work. here are some of their answers to the most commonly asked questions:

Q: What’s the best way to whiten teeth?

A: Avoiding problem drinks (like coffee, tea, soda, and sugary juices), using a whitening toothpaste, and using a teeth whitening kit are the best ways to whiten teeth.

Q: How does teeth whitening work?

A: Teeth whitening works by bleaching your teeth with peroxide and improving the appearance of your teeth by cleaning the dentin.

Q: What’s the difference between a dental cleaning and teeth whitening?

A: A standard dental cleaning removes plaque and tartar from your teeth, but it does not remove stains in the lower layers of your teeth (the dentin).

Q: How long does it take to whiten teeth?

A: Good teeth whitening products work within days to improve the appearance of your teeth. You should notice results after the first 5 to 10 uses, although it may take 2 to 4 weeks for effects to appear.

Q: Will teeth whitening work for everyone?

A: Teeth whitening works for most people, although specific results vary from person to person. Studies show teeth whitening works better on yellow-brain stains than gray stains.

Q: Does teeth whitening hurt?

A: Teeth whitening can cause your teeth and gums to feel sensitive, although it shouldn’t hurt. If teeth whitening is painful to your teeth, stop using the product immediately.

Q: Do teeth whitening kits damage my enamel?

A: Teeth whitening kits should not damage your enamel when using good products from reputable brands according to the instructions. However, you could damage your enamel using alternative teeth cleaning strategies at home (like applying bleach to your teeth without diluting them).

Q: How much does teeth whitening cost?

A: You can find at-home teeth whitening kits for $50 to $200. Or, you can visit a clinic and pay $400 to $1,000 for teeth cleaning.

Q: Will teeth whitening work on veneers and false teeth?

A: Teeth whitening does not work on veneers or other non-natural tooth surfaces.

Q: Is teeth whitening safe?

A: Teeth whitening is safe for most healthy adults. However, you should talk to your dentist or doctor if concerned about certain aspects of teeth whitening.

Q: How long does teeth whitening last?

A: Teeth whitening can last for months with proper treatment. Brush after meals, avoid problem beverages (like wine, tea, and coffee), and get regular cleanings to ensure your teeth whitening lasts.

Q: How do teeth whitening kits work?

A: Most teeth whitening kits use hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide, which are types of bleach. Your body produces these chemicals naturally, and they’re safe to use.

Q: What’s the best natural way to whiten my teeth?

A: The best natural ways to whiten your teeth include avoiding problem foods (like tea, coffee, and wine), brushing and flossing regularly, and getting regular teeth cleanings from the dentist.

Q: Does activated charcoal whiten teeth?

A: Some people use activated charcoal daily to whiten teeth. However, studies show activated charcoal has a limited effect on teeth, and some studies show charcoal is harmful to teeth.

Q: What’s the best teeth whitening kit?

A: The best teeth whitening kits include SNOW Teeth, Primal Life Organics Teeth Whitening System, Cleaner Smile, and Smile Brilliant, among others.

The Top Teeth Whitening Systems & Products of 2022 Final Word

Teeth whitening kits are more affordable than ever. Today, you can find plenty of teeth whitening kits that are proven to work.

A good teeth whitening kit uses natural ingredients to cleanse stains from the dentin of your teeth, giving you a noticeably brighter and whiter smile.

To learn more about the best teeth whitening kits, products, toothpaste, and gels available today, check our list of the best teeth whitening products above.