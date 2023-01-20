GlucoSym Reviewed

GlucoSym is a nutritional supplement designed to optimize healthy blood sugar levels and promote weight loss.

By taking one capsule of GlucoSym daily, diabetics and others can purportedly take advantage of a “Sudanese sugar secret” to balance blood sugar levels using natural ingredients.

Does GlucoSym really work? How does GlucoSym support healthy blood sugar? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the new diabetes formula today in our review.

What is GlucoSym?

GlucoSym is a blood sugar support supplement available online through GlucoSym.com.

Priced at $59 per bottle, GlucoSym is marketed primarily to diabetics who want to balance blood sugar. The supplement is also available to pre-diabetics and non-diabetics – or anyone concerned about maintaining healthy blood sugar.

GlucoSym is made in the United States in an FDA-registered facility. The manufacturer based the formula off a “Sudanese sugar secret” involving the use of natural ingredients to balance blood sugar levels.

In fact, the makers of GlucoSym claim you can continue to eat sugary treats while taking the supplement. As long as you take GlucoSym, you can support healthy blood sugar levels “without restricting yourself from eating sugary treats every again.”

GlucoSym Benefits

According to GlucoSym.com, people who take one capsule of GlucoSym daily can experience benefits like:

Banish symptoms of type 2 diabetes

Boost energy

Melt fat faster than you ever thought possible

Support healthy blood sugar levels

Support healthy insulin levels to limit GLUT4 receptor damage

Continue to eat sugary foods without worrying about blood sugar

GlucoSym is primarily targeted towards diabetics who are struggling to control their blood sugar. However, anyone can take GlucoSym – including pre-diabetics and anyone struggling to balance blood sugar.

How Does GlucoSym Work?

GlucoSym works by targeting GLUT-4 receptors throughout your body.

When you eat food, you raise sugar levels in your bloodstream. Sugar enters your bloodstream, causing blood sugar levels to rise. In response, your body produces insulin, which helps to absorb blood sugar and lower it back down to normal levels.

Insulin, however, also bombards your GLUT-4 receptors and cause them to break down.

Over time, as insulin continues to bombard your GLUT-4 receptors, you may develop diabetes. In fact, studies show 50% of people with faulty GLUT-4 receptors develop diabetes. Meanwhile, those with fully functional GLUT-4 receptors have an 18% longer lifespan.

To target GLUT-4 receptors, GlucoSym uses a unique type of sugar called sukre. This type of sugar “attaches to your blood sugar” and “can slow down the absorption” of sugar into your body, according to the manufacturer of GlucoSym. This action supports healthy insulin levels and prevents insulin from breaking down GLUT-4 receptors.

GlucoSym Ingredients

GlucoSym contains a blend of natural ingredients to support healthy blood sugar levels and maintain GLUT-4 receptor functionality.

Each capsule of GlucoSym contains six science-backed ingredients that work in different ways to support healthy blood sugar. Some ingredients contain trace minerals to support blood sugar, for example, while others are ancient herbs backed by centuries of use in traditional medicine around the world.

Here are all of the ingredients in GlucoSym and how they work, according to the manufacturer:

Green Tea: GlucoSym contains green tea, one of the world’s most popular beverages. Used for centuries for health and wellness, green tea is rich with natural antioxidants – including EGCG – linked to longevity, anti-aging effects, and more. According to the makers of GlucoSym, the green tea in the supplement “can support healthy blood glucose metabolism.”

GlucoSym contains green tea, one of the world’s most popular beverages. Used for centuries for health and wellness, green tea is rich with natural antioxidants – including EGCG – linked to longevity, anti-aging effects, and more. According to the makers of GlucoSym, the green tea in the supplement “can support healthy blood glucose metabolism.” Cinnamon: GlucoSym contains cinnamon, which is more than just a spice. Cinnamon can “maintain normal, healthy levels of insulin,” according to the manufacturer of GlucoSym. Many diabetics have unhealthy, abnormally low levels of insulin because of their condition. By taking the cinnamon in GlucoSym daily, you can purportedly maintain normal levels of insulin, helping to support healthy blood sugar levels.

GlucoSym contains cinnamon, which is more than just a spice. Cinnamon can “maintain normal, healthy levels of insulin,” according to the manufacturer of GlucoSym. Many diabetics have unhealthy, abnormally low levels of insulin because of their condition. By taking the cinnamon in GlucoSym daily, you can purportedly maintain normal levels of insulin, helping to support healthy blood sugar levels. Chromium: Chromium is a mineral found in many diabetes supplements and blood sugar support formulas sold online today. Chromium is a mineral – similar to calcium and potassium. Oddly, however, the makers of GlucoSym describe chromium as an “ancient herb” linked to blood sugar support. It’s true chromium is linked to blood sugar support in multiple trials. However, chromium is not an herb: it’s a mineral.

Chromium is a mineral found in many diabetes supplements and blood sugar support formulas sold online today. Chromium is a mineral – similar to calcium and potassium. Oddly, however, the makers of GlucoSym describe chromium as an “ancient herb” linked to blood sugar support. It’s true chromium is linked to blood sugar support in multiple trials. However, chromium is not an herb: it’s a mineral. Gymnema Sylvestre: Found in many herbal diabetes supplements, gymnema sylvestre is a plant extract linked to blood sugar management in some small studies. According to the makers of GlucoSym, the gymnema sylvestre in the formula will give your body the ingredients needed to maintain healthy GLUT-4 receptors. When your GLUT-4 receptors are healthy, your body is better able to manage diabetes and balance blood sugar.

Found in many herbal diabetes supplements, gymnema sylvestre is a plant extract linked to blood sugar management in some small studies. According to the makers of GlucoSym, the gymnema sylvestre in the formula will give your body the ingredients needed to maintain healthy GLUT-4 receptors. When your GLUT-4 receptors are healthy, your body is better able to manage diabetes and balance blood sugar. TeaCrine: GlucoSym contains TeaCrine, a Chinese tea leaf linked to healthy blood glucose. The proprietary formula contains natural antioxidants and trace minerals to support blood sugar and overall health in various ways.

GlucoSym contains TeaCrine, a Chinese tea leaf linked to healthy blood glucose. The proprietary formula contains natural antioxidants and trace minerals to support blood sugar and overall health in various ways. Sukre: One of the most unique ingredients in GlucoSym is Sukre, described as a “unique sugar [that] can help support healthy blood sugar levels.”

Who Created GlucoSym?

GlucoSym was created by a retired firefighter named Tony Bailey. He’s a 64-year old retired firefighter who lives in Dallas, Texas.

Tony realized he needed to fix his diabetes and blood sugar when it reached a crisis point at his 6-year old grandson’s birthday party.

In the middle of the party, Tony collapsed into his birthday cake and ended up in hospital. His blood sugar levels were out of control, and the cake nearly sent him into a diabetic coma.

Tony started to research natural cures for diabetes. He stumbled upon research from Sudan, tested different formulas on himself, and ultimately created the supplement known as GlucoSym:

“This sugar transformed my life. I went from being afraid of eating sugar but still craving it, feeling helpless about keeping my own blood sugar stable, and piling on weight whenever I so much as looked at a muffin, to now feeling like I have total control over my body, dropping four pant sizes, and buying new clothes to show off my lean, mean frame.”

Tony appears to have reversed his diabetes and blood sugar problems using GlucoSym. He claims he no longer fully relies on diabetes medication to manage his condition thanks to the supplement, for example, which suggests other diabetics could replace their doctor-prescribed medication with one capsule of GlucoSym.

In fact, Tony later claims his formula helped him “optimize [his] blood sugar” and “send [his] type two diabetes packing,” suggesting he no longer suffers from diabetes thanks to the GlucoSym formula he developed.

What is the Sudanese Blood Sugar Secret?

The makers of GlucoSym claim to use a “Sudanese sugar secret” to maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

According to a presentation on GlucoSym.com, a group of American researchers discovered a secret, natural way to control blood sugar. That solution comes from the African nation of Sudan.

That presentation claims the Sudanese blood sugar secret “has the ability to force sugar out of your bloodstream” regardless of your age, the severity of your medical condition, or how long you’ve dealt with diabetes. Just follow this secret Sudanese blood sugar protocol daily to support healthy blood sugar levels:

“The Sudanese secret that scientists have discovered can stabilize your blood glucose levels.”

According to Tony, he rapidly experienced significant health effects as soon as he started implementing the Sudanese blood sugar secret into his lifestyle:

“As soon as I started taking this Sudanese blood sugar secret I had this rush of energy I hadn’t felt since my 40s. I’m 65 this year.”

In fact, Tony appears to suggest the Sudanese blood sugar secret effectively cured his diabetes:

“I kept eating my wife’s homemade Bolognese every night and still dropped four pant sizes…this secret helped me optimize my blood sugar and send my type two diabetes packing.”

It’s not just Tony. According to the official GlucoSym website, many others have lowered blood sugar and maintained healthy blood glucose levels using the same Sudanese secret. That’s why Tony is confident his formula will help others experience similar benefits.

Scientific Evidence for GlucoSym

As proof GlucoSym works, the manufacturer of the supplement cites 6 reference pages, including blogs, news articles, and peer-reviewed research. We’ll review some of that evidence below to determine how GlucoSym works – and the science behind the formula.

To justify the use of cinnamon in the formula, the makers of GlucoSym cite Diabetes.co.uk, which published an article showing 1 to 6g of daily cinnamon intake was linked to better blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes. Studies show taking as little as 1g of cinnamon per day can help manage or even reverse type 2 diabetes, according to Diabetes.co.uk. GlucoSym does not quite contain 1g of cinnamon extract, but it does contain cinnamon combined with other active ingredients. Researchers believe cinnamon also works to relieve pain, boost immunity, and create an anti-clotting effect in your blood, among other benefits.

GlucoSym contains a unique ingredient called TeaCrine, which is a proprietary version of a plant extract called theacrine. Theacrine is a natural purine alkaloid from the kucha plant that could help support your body’s natural defense against diabetes and similar conditions. One study cited on the official GlucoSym website found theacrine worked by promoting acyl carnitine metabolism in people with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, suggesting theacrine could support liver function in some way.

Multiple studies have validated the use of chromium to support healthy blood sugar. As Mount Sinai explains, one study found women with diabetes improved blood sugar control after taking a chromium supplement, while other studies found chromium was crucial for diabetics because of its effects on blood sugar management. Mount Sinai’s review also found a connection between chromium supplementation and weight loss.

We can find no information online about “sukre,” one of the listed active ingredients in GlucoSym. The manufacturer of GlucoSym describes sukre as a “unique sugar” to support healthy blood sugar levels. However, we can find no information in any peer-reviewed journal about sukre, how it works, or how it could help with diabetes.

Overall, GlucoSym contains a similar blend of ingredients as other diabetes supplements sold online – including chromium, gymnema sylvestre, and cinnamon extract. However, the supplement also contains a mysterious ingredient called “sukre” that claims to balance blood sugar in people with diabetes, and there’s limited information online about this ingredient or how it could work.

How Sukre Works

GlucoSym contains a similar blend of ingredients to other diabetes and blood sugar support supplements. One ingredient that makes the formula unique, however, is sukre.

The makers of GlucoSym describe sukre as a unique type of sugar that could stabilize blood sugar levels. They claim your body absorbs this unique type of sugar in your digestive tract to help balance blood sugar throughout your body.

Sukre is part of the Sudanese blood sugar secret highlighted on the official GlucoSym website. That ingredient appears to have been used in traditional Sudanese medicine for centuries.

GlucoSym Pricing

GlucoSym is priced at $39 to $59 per bottle, depending on the number of bottles you purchase.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering GlucoSym online today:

1 Bottle: $59 + Free Shipping

$59 + Free Shipping 3 Bottles: $147 + Free Shipping

$147 + Free Shipping 6 Bottles: $234 + Free Shipping

Each bottle of GlucoSym contains a 30 day supply (30 capsules), or 30 servings. You take one capsule daily to support healthy blood sugar.

GlucoSym Refund Policy

The makers of GlucoSym back their claims with a 100% moneyback guarantee.

If you’re unhappy with the effects of GlucoSym or if the supplement did not support healthy blood sugar levels, then you are entitled to a complete refund. Contact the manufacturer to initiate the refund process. You pay a return shipping fee, then receive a refund when the manufacturer receives the bottles (even if they’re empty).

About GlucoSym

GlucoSym is made in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. The manufacturer uses ingredients from domestic and foreign sources.

According to a presentation on GlucoSym.com, the formula was developed by a retired firefighter named Tony Bailey who stumbled upon a “bizarre Sudanese” blood sugar support secret.

Tony had severe blood sugar issues and diabetes complications that caused him to collapse at his 6-year old grandson’s birthday party. Instead of accepting his condition, he started to research natural cures – and he stumbled upon research from Sudan.

Tony used GlucoSym to significantly lower his blood sugar levels to a normal range. In fact, Tony now claims he eats what he wants, takes less prescription diabetes medication, and has effectively reversed his diabetes simply by taking GlucoSym.

Now, Tony wants to share his discovery with the world. Although Tony does not claim to have any medical expertise or formal experience in the field, he’s confident his formula will help other diabetics achieve similar effects.

You can contact the GlucoSym customer service team via the online help desk:

Online Help Desk & Support: http://helpdesk.glucosym.com/en/support/home

Final Word

GlucoSym is a diabetes and blood sugar support supplement designed to target GLUT4 receptors to maintain healthy blood sugar.

Featuring a blend of natural ingredients, GlucoSym could support healthy blood sugar using vitamins, minerals, plant extracts, and a unique ingredient called “sukre” that appears to come from the country of Sudan.

To learn more about GlucoSym and how it works or to buy the blood sugar support supplement online today, visit the official website at GlucoSym.com.

