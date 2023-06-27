FlowForce Max Reviews: Improve Prostate Health with Flow Force Max Pills?

Is the constant need to urinate officially taking over your life? Do you find yourself going to the restroom even when your bladder isn’t nearly full? If you are a man experiencing the symptoms above, you may have an enlarged prostate. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is a typical side effect of aging. When left untreated, men are subjected to emotional and physical pressures, whether due to a lack of energy or companionship. Scientific research has revealed that some natural ingredients can undo these effects, restoring men’s control over their lives. One such combination is present in a new supplement called FlowForce Max, which this review will expound upon.

What is FlowForce Max?

FlowForce Max is a dietary supplement designed to manage prostate issues naturally while increasing energy, libido, and vitality. The creators have designed this solution with enlarged prostate (BPH) in mind, which is prevalent with aging. When confronted with this problem, men frequently need to urinate and have difficulty starting and ending urination. Common sexual side effects include erectile dysfunction, decreased sexual satisfaction, and diminished desire, to name a few [1]. By addressing BPH, FlowForce Max also addresses other aspects of health. With the formula’s foundation established, let’s examine the ingredients closely.

What are the main ingredients inside FlowForce Max?

The main ingredients inside FlowForce Max are:

Graminex® G63®

Graminex® G63® is a flower pollen extract containing water-soluble and lipid-soluble factions of pollen grain in a 20:1 ratio of G60®. This ingredient has been shown to support men’s prostate, urinary, liver, and even women’s health. One possible reason for these benefits is that the anti-inflammatory and anti-proliferative qualities of flower pollen extract allow it to act on prostate cells by reducing their proliferation.

Furthermore, the extract inhibits the 5-alpha reductase enzyme, which converts testosterone to DHT (another hormone that increases prostate cell development). The general agreement in studies where this ingredient was administered to subjects was that 4 to 12 weeks of consumption improved subjective symptoms such as bladder fullness and frequency of urine.

Fisetin & Luteolin

One team of researchers writes that Fisetin is a naturally occurring flavonoid that has contributed to disease management through its antioxidant, neuro-protective, anti-diabetic, hepato-protective, and reno-protective potential. This ingredient has been shown to help prevent cancer via cell signaling pathways such as inflammation, apoptosis (cell death), angiogenesis, growth factor, and many more. Fisetin is a potent hyaluronic acid production inhibitor in prostate cancer, increasing antiangiogenic HMM-HA.

In other words, it inhibits the androgen receptor (AR), which drives the growth and spread of prostate cancer. On the other hand, we have luteolin, another flavonoid with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. This ingredient works similarly to Fisetin in that it induces apoptosis in prostate cancer cells by downregulating certain cell expressions; it inhibits the risk of tumors by targeting angiogenesis.

Monolaurin

Monolaurin is a lipid that occurs naturally in coconut oil. It has been used as a dietary supplement to prevent viral replication, break down bacterial cell membranes, increase immunological function, aid in weight loss, and alleviate Alzheimer’s symptoms. However, scientists are now divided over its overall efficacy due to a lack of evidence and understanding of how monolaurin works. Unfortunately, the same holds true for prostate health. The main contribution it might have is by maintaining the integrity of the FlowForce Max tablets.

Oregano Leaf Extract

Oregano is an herb used in both cooking and medicine. The ancient Greeks allegedly used it to heal ulcers, painful muscles, itchy skin, and seasickness, while traditional Chinese medicine used it to treat jaundice, diarrhea, vomiting, and fever. The active component (accounting for over 80% of the herb) in oregano may benefit prostate health. In particular, it is believed to trigger cellular death in some types of prostate cancer cells. Other reported benefits include eased urinary tract infection, bacterial presence, pain, and inflammation.

Grapeseed Extract

Grapeseed extract, as the name suggests, is made after processing the seeds of grapes. What many people might not know is its rich source of antioxidants, including the likes of phenolic acids, anthocyanins, flavonoids, and oligomeric proanthocyanidin complexes. The latter is why many studies have since concluded its usefulness in lowering blood pressure levels and oxidative damage and improving blood flow, collagen levels, and bone strength.

Other benefits include healthy brain and kidney functions, antibacterial and antifungal properties, reduced risk of certain cancers, wound healing, and liver protection. Grapeseed extract polymerized anthocyanin was mentioned in one review as affecting BPH. The latter has been found to reduce prostate weight, blood DHT levels, and androgen signaling (which, as previously said, promotes the proliferation of prostate cancer cells).

Saw Palmetto

Saw palmetto is a dietary supplement derived from the fruit of the Serenoa repens tree. This substance is well-known for treating enlarged prostates and urinary function, enhancing libido and fertility, and lowering inflammation. In terms of the underlying mechanism, saw palmetto might slow the production of the 5-alpha reductase enzyme. However, it seems more research is still needed due to the divide witnessed among researchers.

ViNitrox™

ViNitrox™ is a nitric oxide (NO) supplement containing polyphenols from apples and grapes. In vitro and ex vivo investigations have shown that it can improve physical capacities by delaying fatigue, lowering oxidative stress, reducing muscular exhaustion, and increasing vitality. NO also appears to be critical for promoting blood enough blood flow to the penis and away from it. The balance achieved between inflow, and outflow dictates a successful erection and overall sex life.

Muira Puama Extract

Muira puama extract is made from the bark of the Ptychopetalum olacoides tree. It is high in luteolin (as previously stated), magnoflorine, menisperine, moschamine, and other phenolic acids. Muira puama is thought to help enhance sexual desire, improve erectile function, and achieve orgasm. These advantages are considered enhanced when combined with other herbs housing comparable properties; however, it depends on the combination.

Other ingredients found in FlowForce Max include Perilla Leaf Extract, Silk Protein Powder, Magnesium Stearate Powder, Sucralose, Peppermint Leaf Extract Powder, and Tricalcium Phosphate.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is FlowForce Max safe?

A: FlowForce Max is likely safe for three reasons. First, it includes all-natural herbs whether those used traditionally or in a scientific setting. Second, each serving represents a proprietary blend of 18 ingredients, meaning each component makes up a small percentage of the concentration. Lastly, each bottle was manufactured in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility abiding by strict rules.

Q: Will FlowForce Max cause unwanted side effects?

A: This will vary from person to person. As with any ingredient, natural or artificial, there will always be some risk of side effects, especially when taken with other prescribed medications. For those interested in trying FlowForce Max, the best course of action is to review the ingredients and discuss their current health with a healthcare practitioner before getting started.

Q: What is the best way to take FlowForce Max?

A: The creators recommend chewing one tablet daily to make the most out of FlowForce Max.

Q: What is the estimated arrival time of FlowForce Max shipments?

A: FlowForce Max should reach US destinations within seven business days and up to 21 business days elsewhere.

Q: What if FlowForce Max doesn’t work as intended?

A: Not all supplements are one-size-fits-all. Therefore, FlowForce Max has been protected by a 60-day money-back guarantee. Suppose after giving this formula a try for 60 days, no improvements have been witnessed in terms of urination, energy levels, and sexual health. In that case, you can contact customer support for a refund. The best points of contact are listed below:

Email: contact@flowforcemax-product.com.

Toll-free: 1 (800) 390 6035

International: 1 (208) 345 4245

Purchasing FlowForce Max

FlowForce Max is available online from the official website. Seeing how shrinking the prostate and reversing the consequences of BPH is somewhat of a long-term process, the manufacturer recommends ordering a three to six-month supply to ensure you don’t run out.

Order one bottle of FlowForce Max for $69 each

Order three bottles of FlowForce Max for $59 each

Order six bottles of FlowForce Max for $49 each

All orders come with free shipping and are covered by a 60-day money-back guarantee. If you aren’t completely happy with your purchase, please contact customer service to discuss the return policy or any other questions you may have.

Two digital bonus resources are included with 3- and 6-bottle orders:

Bonus #1. The 5-Day Kidney Home Detox

Bonus #2. On-Demand Erections in 7 Days

Final Verdict

The initial analysis should make it clear that FlowForce Max wants to free men from the harmful effects of BPH on not only urinary function but also their mental and physical well-being. The urge to urinate frequently, along with the inability to have sexual pleasure, would most likely leave them feeling hopeless. If anything, apathy about aging may develop gradually. Fortunately, FlowForce Max addresses these concerns by directly reducing prostate weight and size and easing the side effects of BPH (energy, erection, and performance).

Considering the nature of the contents, it was not surprising to see varying evidence. Some ingredients are strong enough to have a long-lasting effect, while others are hit or miss. Luckily, a 60-day money-back guarantee is in place for any hard misses.

To learn more about FlowForce Max, visit the official website today!

