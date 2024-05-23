City of Tacoma- Legal Notice

LEGAL NOTICE

The City of Tacoma Planning Commission will conduct two public hearings on June 5, 2024, regarding the 2025-2030 Capital Facilities Program (beginning at 5:00 p.m.) and “Permitting Level of Service and Public Notice Code Amendment” (beginning at 5:30 p.m.). Join the public hearings and provide comment onZoom(www.zoom.us/j/84416624153; Dial 253-215-8782, Webinar ID: 844 1662 4153) or in person at 747 Market Street, Conf Room 243, Tacoma, WA 98402. Written Comments on the proposals must be submitted by June 7, 2024, 5:00 p.m. via e-mail to Planning@cityoftacoma.org. 2025-2030 Capital Facilities Program (5:00 p.m.): The Capital Facilities Program identifies projects that are proposed for funding during the 2025-2030 timeframe – projects falling into the following categories: community development, cultural facilities, general government municipal facilities, libraries, local improvement districts, parks and open space, public safety, solid waste, stormwater, wastewater, transportation, Tacoma Power, Tacoma Rail, and Tacoma Water. For more information, please visit https://www.cityoftacoma.org/facilityimprovement or contact Nick Anderson, Office of Management and Budget, at nanderson@cityoftacoma.org. Permitting Level of Service and Public Notice Code Amendment (5:30 p.m.): Proposed code changes to meet State of Washington requirements on permitting level of service and public notice. The public review document for the Permitting Level of Service and Public Notice Code Amendment is available for review at: www.cityoftacoma.org/CodeAmendments. IDX- 996698

May 23, 2024