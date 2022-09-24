Prostadine Reviewed: Ingredients, Side Effects & Customer Complaints

Prostadine is a prostate supplement designed to support normal prostate function.

Marketed to men with prostate issues, Prostadine can purportedly support a healthy urinary system, support bladder health, and support overall prostate function using a blend of natural ingredients.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Prostadine and whether or not it lives up to the hype today in our review.

What is Prostadine?

Prostadine is a liquid prostate supplement featuring a concentrated blend of iodine, herbs, plants, antioxidants, and more.

By taking one full drop of Prostadine liquid daily, anyone can purportedly support prostate health in various ways. Just shake the bottle, then take one full dropper of the liquid formula – preferably in the morning.

Prostadine was developed by an Ohio-based company. Today, you can exclusively buy Prostadine online through GetProstadine.com, where it’s priced at around $69 per bottle.

How Does Prostadine Work?

Prostadine was developed with three goals:

To support normal prostate function

To promote a healthy urinary system

To support bladder control

Most men develop an enlarged prostate as they get older. It’s called benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

BPH makes it difficult to control and empty your bladder. It can also lead to sexual dysfunction, multiple nighttime trips to the bathroom, and other issues.

Prostadine is designed to counteract these issues. The formula is marketed specifically to men with prostate issues. If you have already noticed symptoms of BPH, or if you want to avoid those symptoms in the future, then Prostadine may be able to help.

Prostadine Ingredients

Prostadine contains a blend of iodine with other ingredients to support bladder function and urinary tract health in various ways.

According to the manufacturer of Prostadine, all of the ingredients in the formula are clinically proven to support your prostate and urinary system health.

Here are all of the ingredients in Prostadine and how they work, according to the Ohio-based manufacturer:

Nori Yaki Extract Powder: Nori yaki extract powder comes from the sea, and studies show it can support prostate repair and help you maintain a healthy urinary system, according to the manufacturer of Prostadine. BPH enlarges your prostate and causes damage, and the nori yaki extract could counteract this damage.

Wakame Extract: Prostadine contains wakame extract to support normal bladder function while providing strong antibacterial properties. Wakame has natural antibacterial properties that could make it effective for supporting bladder function. By targeting bacteria and other unnecessary compounds throughout your prostate and bladder, wakame may promote normal function.

Kelp Powder: Prostadine contains a concentrated, extracted version of kelp powder. This kelp keeps your system toxin-free while supporting a strong urine flow, according to the manufacturer. Kelp is known for being rich with natural antioxidants while also containing a blend of vitamins and minerals – including iodine, which is one of the most important ingredients in Prostadine.

Bladderwrack Powder: Yet another ocean-based ingredient, bladderwrack powder can strengthen prostate cells and support healthy libido levels, according to the manufacturer.

Saw Palmetto Extract: Saw palmetto extract has kidney supporting properties and strong antimicrobial function. Today, saw palmetto extract is found in many testosterone support and prostate support formulas for its purported effects on hormone production, prostate health, and overall male health. In Prostadine, the makers added saw palmetto to support kidney health.

Pomegranate Extract: Prostadine contains pomegranate extract to maintain healthy blood flow and support testosterone levels. Pomegranate extract is rich with natural antioxidants like vitamin C.

Iodine: One of the most important ingredients in Prostadine is iodine. Each serving contains more than your daily recommended minimum intake of iodine, giving you plenty of the crucial mineral to support prostate health and function. Studies show people who are low in iodine have a greater risk of prostate problems. According to the makers of Prostadine, the iodine in the formula will support the urinary tract and help maintain healthy prostate function.

Shilajit: Sourced from the high altitudes of the Himalayas, shilajit is a fungi-like resin used in traditional medicine for centuries. Studies show shilajit has strong antioxidant properties and is rich with natural antioxidants to support a range of benefits. The makers of Prostadine also added shilajit to the formula for its ability to support a healthy night of sleep. Many people with BPH and prostate problems struggle with sleep because they wake up throughout the night.

Neem: Prostadine contains neem, which has strong antioxidant properties and sleep supporting benefits.

Prostadine is Based on an Astronaut’s “Pee in Zero Gravity Protocol”

According to the official Prostadine website, the formula was developed based on an astronaut’s “pee in zero gravity protocol.”

In fact, the makers of Prostadine claim this unique protocol is already helping “thousands” manage enlarged prostate issues and BPH.

There’s little information about the pee in zero gravity protocol and the science behind the protocol online. However, one study found members of the USA Astronaut Corps had significantly higher rates of prostate cancer and skin cancer between 1959 and 2017, although cancer mortality was slightly lower.

There was also a famous incident involving Russian cosmonaut Vladimir Vasyutin, who came home early from space due to prostate problems. Vasyutin was initially scheduled to spend 6 months in space aboard the Salyut 7, but he became sick soon after arriving at the station due to an undisclosed prostate infection. That prostate infection, which Vladimir concealed from doctors before launch, turned into inflammation and a fever after a few weeks in space, forcing Vasyutin to return home after 64 days.

It’s possible some astronauts and former astronauts have developed prostate health protocols to support prostate health in various ways, including natural herbs, supplements, vitamins, minerals, and other ingredients to take to support prostate health. Prostadine appears to be based on some of these astronaut-derived protocols.

Scientific Evidence for Prostadine

The makers of Prostadine cite 30+ studies validating the advertised benefits of the formula. According to the official website, you can support significant benefits by taking Prostadine daily, with ingredients like iodine backed by considerable scientific evidence proving they work to support prostate health.

According to Dr. Gary Huber, prostate tissues have high concentrations of iodine. When you take an iodine supplement, a significant amount of that iodine travels to your prostate (or to other thyroid-rich tissues like breast and thyroid tissues). Some studies have linked iodine to a reduced risk of prostate cancer. As Dr. Huber explains, iodine can increase normal, natural cell death (apoptosis), helping old cells die and get replaced by new cells.

One study found a connection between iodine and the risk of thyroid disease and prostate cancer. Researchers found people with low levels of iodine tended to have a higher risk of cancer and disease than people with high levels of iodine. Each serving of Prostadine provides you with 275mcg of iodine, or 183% of your daily value. That’s a significant dose of iodine – especially since most people already get some amount of iodine in their diet.

The second largest ingredient in Prostadine is neem oil. Neem oil is rich with a natural chemical called nimbolide. Some research suggests neem plant extract can reduce prostate tumor growth. In this 2006 study, for example, researchers in India found neem oil had potent anticancer effects on prostate cancer cells, inducing cell death (apoptosis). A separate study reviewed additional evidence on neem oil, concluding that neem and its derivatives have therapeutic potential for treating prostate cancer. The makers of Prostadine make no claims about the formula treating prostate cancer or helping with cancer in any way; however, neem may support overall prostate health in various ways.

The only other ingredient with a significant dose in Prostadine is saw palmetto extract. Saw palmetto extract is one of nature’s best-known prostate supplement ingredients. Multiple studies have connected saw palmetto extract to prostate benefits, and saw palmetto remains popular in the natural health community for its connection to prostate health. In this 2014 study, for example, researchers told a group of 225 men to take saw palmetto extract or a placebo. Researchers found men significantly improved symptoms of BPH after 6 to 12 months of taking saw palmetto extract.

Nevertheless, not all studies on saw palmetto extract have shown a link to prostate health. A 2012 Cochrane review of 32 controlled trials involving 5,666 men, for example, found saw palmetto led to no improvement in urinary flow measures or prostate size in men with BPH – even at two to three times the normal dose. Another 2011 study involving 369 older men taking 320mg of saw palmetto extract per day found no benefits in urinary systems linked to BPH.

The other listed ingredients in Prostadine do not seem to have large enough doses to significantly impact human health. All other listed ingredients have just 5mg to 10mg of formula per serving of Prostadine.

Overall, Prostadine contains a blend of three popular prostate supporting ingredients, including iodine, neem, and saw palmetto extract. These three ingredients are popular in natural health for their effects on prostate health, and some studies show they can improve symptoms of BPH, support urinary function, and support overall prostate health in various ways.

Prostadine Ingredients Label

The Ohio-based manufacturer of Prostadine discloses all ingredients and dosages upfront, making it easy to compare the supplement to other prostate supplements, check dosages and concentrations, and verify the formula contains the ingredients it claims to contain.

Overall, the three largest ingredients in Prostadine are iodine, neem oil, and saw palmetto oil, with the formula only containing small dosages of other listed ingredients.

Here are all of the ingredients and dosages in each 1 full dropper of Prostadine:

275mcg of iodine (183% DV) from nori yaki extract, waikame extract, and kelp

500mg of a proprietary blend with neem oil and saw palmetto essential oil

10mg of nori yaki extract

10mg of waikame extract

10mg of kelp powder

10mg of bladderwrack powder

5mg of pomegranate extract

5mg of shilajit extract

Other (inactive) ingredients, including MCT oil

Prostadine Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

The official website is filled with testimonials from customers who have used Prostadine and enjoyed powerful active effects. Oddly, the website even features pictures of women who claim to have used the prostate formula to enjoy various benefits.

Here are some of the positive reviews from verified purchasers on the official website:

One man claims Prostadine gave him the confidence to start socializing and dating again after being a widower. He’s no longer tied to the toilet any more.

Another man is “so grateful” Prostadine exists because it has made his life “so much easier.” After taking Prostadine, he finally feels like himself again.

One verified buyer claims Prostadine helped with his self-esteem, giving him back the libido he enjoyed in his 20s.

Overall, Prostadine claims to have a perfect 5-star rating based on 19,651 reviews, which would make it one of the best-rated prostate supplements sold online today. The company also claims to have had more than 160,000 customers to date with no reported side effects.

How to Take Prostadine

You take one full dropper of Prostadine once or twice per day. Here’s how the manufacturer recommends taking the formula:

Take one full dropper of Prostadine per day, ideally in the morning

Shake the bottle well to allow the ingredients to combine

Pour Prostadine directly into your mouth; or, add it to tea, coffee, juice, or other beverages

The manufacturer also claims you can take a second dropper of Prostadine later in the day, if you like.

Prostadine Pricing

Prostadine is priced at $49 to $69 per bottle, depending on which package you select. The more bottles of Prostadine you buy, the lower your per-bottle price will be.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering online today:

1 Bottle: $69 + Free US Shipping

$69 + Free US Shipping 3 Bottles: $177 + Free US Shipping

$177 + Free US Shipping 6 Bottles: $294 + Free US Shipping

Each bottle contains a 30 day supply of Prostadine, or around 30 full droppers of liquid formula.

Bonuses Included with Prostadine

To promote Prostadine in 2022, the manufacturer has bundled several bonus eBooks with all 3 and 6 bottle purchases of Prostadine. When you buy Prostadine today, you get two bonus eBooks immediately delivered to your email inbox.

Here’s what you get when you buy the 3 or 6 bottle packages of Prostadine online today:

Free Bonus eBook #1: Kidney Restore: 2-Day Flash Detox at Home: Want to flush your kidneys, undergo a rapid detox, and support your body’s natural cleansing processes in a dramatic way? This eBook can teach you how. You’ll discover spices and herbs to kickstart your cleansing journey, including the specific ingredients, meals, foods, beverages, and supplements to take over a 2 day period to cleanse your body.

Free Bonus eBook #2: Rockstar Libido in 7 Days: Many men with prostate problems struggle with libido and sexual function. It’s a natural side effect of an enlarged prostate. In this book, you can discover how use plain water as “natural Viagra” using a simple morning habit that boosts stamina up to 41%.

Prostadine Refund Policy

All Prostadine purchases are backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days with no questions asked.

If you’re unhappy with Prostadine for any reason, or if you were not impressed with the results, then you are entitled to a full refund.

About Prostadine

Prostadine was developed by an Ohio-based company. That company manufactures Prostadine in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility using 100% natural ingredients.

According to the official website, the ingredients within Prostadine are “constantly tested” for purity and potency and to avoid toxins and contaminants.

You can contact the makers of Prostadine via the ordering form here: https://getprostadine.com/help/contact-us.php

Final Word

Prostadine is a prostate health supplement marketed to men with BPH.

By taking one full dropper of Prostadine daily, you can purportedly support prostate health and solve many symptoms of BPH – including urinary problems, sexual dysfunction, bladder issues, and sleep disruption.

To learn more about Prostadine and how it works, or to buy Prostadine today, visit the official website at Prostadine.com.

RELATED PRODUCTS: