Figur Reviews – Is It Legit or Scam? Real Weight Loss Results?

Figur is a weight loss supplement sold online through Figur-Prognose.com.

Originally launched in the Netherlands, Figur now provides customers around the world with proven weight loss results via science-backed fat burning ingredients.

Does Figur live up to the hype? How does Figur work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Figur today in our review.

What is Figur?

Figur is a personalized weight loss supplement and program designed to help anyone reach their target weight.

By taking one capsule of Figur per day, you can purportedly lose 24kgs (53lbs) in 12 weeks, according to average weight loss reported in a clinical trial on Figur.

After entering a few questions about yourself, your target weight, and your age online, you get a custom weight loss plan catered to your unique needs. The core of that plan involves taking the Figur supplement.

Figur emphasizes using science-backed weight loss strategies to create real, meaningful weight loss results. The formula, which was developed in partnership with a physician, features a blend of proven ingredients to accelerate fat burning.

To date, over 170,000 customers have used Figur to lose weight without significant changes to their diet or exercise habits. Today, anyone can order Figur online to help lose weight.

Figur is priced at €49.95 per box (30 capsules / 30 servings per box). The Dutch manufacturer ships Figur to addresses in France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, and Austria.

Figur Benefits

According to the official Figur website, the weight loss supplement can provide the following benefits:

Clinically supported, high quality ingredients

Fast-acting formula

Visible fat burning results in 8 weeks

Long-lasting weight loss

Physician-driven, science-backed supplement

Works at the cellular level to accelerate fat burning

Figur is also backed by 170,000 customers to date, making it one of the best-selling and fastest growing weight loss supplements on the market. Despite only appearing online in 2022, Figur claims to have sold over 170,000 boxes of formula in the last few months, helping people around the world accelerate fat burning.

How Does Figur Work?

Figur is a physician-formulated supplement designed to provide visible results within weeks.

By following the Figur weight loss program and taking the supplement for weight weeks, you can give the seven active ingredients enough time to go to work, giving you visible results that last a long time.

Each box of Figur contains 30 capsules. Those capsules contain active, fast-acting ingredients that burn away fat and help you lose weight.

According to the makers of Figur, the ingredients in Figur work at the cellular level to burn away stubborn fat deposits. Even if you’re eating right and exercising, it may be tough to lose weight because your fat clings to your body at the cellular level. Toxins, stress, and other physiological factors can force your body to hold onto fat.

Five of the seven ingredients in Figur are amino acids. The formula contains L-leucine, L-carnitine, L-theanine, and two other amino acids to boost muscle formation and energy at the cellular level. Amino acid deficiency can lead to poor recovery. Low amino acid levels also cause your body to burn muscle for energy instead of fat, which is bad for long-term weight loss.

Figur aims to reverse this effect, forcing your body to burn fat for energy instead of carbs, leading to long-term weight loss results.

About the Figur Questionnaire

The official Figur website features a brief questionnaire to help analyze your weight loss targets. Figur asks about your current weight, target weight, age, and gender. Then, Figur creates a custom weight loss plan and schedule.

After completing the Figur questionnaire online, you can discover things like:

Find out how much weight you could lose with a Figur weight loss program

Determine if the Figur weight loss program is the right choice for your physiology and weight loss goals

Discover how rapidly you can reach your weight loss goals and determine if Figur fits with your weight loss timeframe

Figur is available without a prescription. Anyone can buy Figur online today to get customized weight loss information.

The core of the Figur weight loss program involves taking the Figur weight loss supplement daily. By taking the supplement daily, you can lose significant weight, reaching your target weight in the desired timeframe.

Scientific Evidence for Figur

Most weight loss supplement companies don’t invest in clinical trials. They’re expensive, and they may not lead to significant results. However, the makers of Figur claim to have conducted a large clinical trial that led to incredible weight loss results.

Here’s how the makers of Figur explain the results of that clinical trial:

The makers of Figur tested the supplement in a clinical trial to determine if it was effective for long-term weight loss

In a test group, people began to experience visible fat loss after 8 weeks of taking Figur; 88% of subjects in the Figur group noticed visible fat loss in their abdominal area by week 8

The average weight loss, after 12 weeks of taking Figur, was 24kg (53lbs)

By taking the regular, recommended dosage of Figur, participants experienced a significant and sudden decrease in fat between weeks 8 and 12

Participants continued to lose weight over a 24 week (approximately 6 month) period

The study also included a placebo group and a competing supplement group as a control; all three groups experienced weight loss results, although the Figur group was the only one that continued to lose significant weight after week 12

The test group included men and women of all ages. Some were overweight, while others were leaner.

In other words, Figur led to roughly 0.5 to 1lb of weight loss per day, on average (53lbs over 84 days / 12 weeks). Typically, you need to maintain a caloric deficit of around 1,250 to 2,500 calories per day to experience these types of weight loss results. Participants in the study reduced their caloric intake, although Figur also helped them feel full, making it easier to stick to the low-calorie weight loss plan.

The makers of Figur do not disclose where that clinical trial was published, nor do they explain how many participants were involved in the trial. However, we can use other studies to validate Figur’s weight loss claims.

L-carnitine has been linked to weight loss in some studies. In this 2020 study, for example, researchers reviewed 37 trials on L-carnitine, finding L-carnitine supplementation led to an average of 1.21kg loss in body weight, on average, compared to a placebo. Researchers also observed significant drops in BMI and fat mass linked to L-carnitine.

Similarly, L-arginine supplementation has been shown to decrease white fat levels while enhancing brown fat, helping you enjoy long-term weight loss. Brown fat can boost metabolism, helping you burn more calories at rest than you normally would with white fat. By activating brown fat and reducing white fat, L-arginine can target weight loss at the cellular level.

Overall, Figur contains a blend of science-backed ingredients to help with weight loss. According to the official website, Figur was also formulated by a physician, giving the supplement additional validity over competing diet pills sold online today.

Figur Reviews: How Much Weight Can You Lose?

The Figur website is filled with testimonials from customers who have lost significant weight in a short period of time while taking Figur. Customers of all ages claim to have lost substantial weight using the formula.

Here are some of the reviews and weight loss testimonials featured online:

One customer had previously struggled to lose weight with diet and exercise. However, she has consistently lost around 2kg per month just by adding Figur to her routine. She has not changed the way she eats or exercises. Even as a busy mother of 3, that customer has lost significant weight using Figur with no major changes.

Another customer had tried a low-carb keto diet to lose weight, but found her weight loss plateaued. She started taking Figur 2 months ago and has lost 5kg so far. The 38-year old customer is “super happy” about her weight loss results and plans to order more.

One reviewer was skeptical whether or not Figur would work, but he now describes himself as a “convert.” He followed a balanced diet and exercise routine, then lost weight while taking Figur.

Multiple customers claim Figur has powerful appetite suppression benefits, making it easier for them to eat less food and stick to a low-calorie diet for weight loss.

However, not all customers have restricted their diet with Figur. One 35-year old reviewer claims she has lost 3kg without heavy exercise or dieting, for example.

Another reviewer found she had lost weight quickly after taking Figur, and that her weight loss progress stopped after she briefly stopped taking the supplement. After she resumed taking Figur, she continued to lose weight.

Overall, most customers featured online claim to have lost significant weight with the supplement. Some followed a diet and exercise program, while others claim to have lost weight without much dieting or exercising.

Figur Ingredients

Figur contains a blend of science-backed ingredients that work in different ways to accelerate weight loss results.

The manufacturer of Figur describes these ingredients as “patented,” which means the formula has been certified by a governing body to be innovative enough to warrant a patent.

The ingredients include amino acids, fat burning herbs and plant extracts, and other ingredients to accelerate weight loss results.

Here are all of the ingredients in Figur and how they work, according to the manufacturer:

L-Carnitine: L-carnitine is an amino acid crucial for metabolizing fat and forming protein. According to the makers of Figur, L-carnitine plays a crucial role in fat burning by moving long-chain fatty acids from the bloodstream to the mitochondria, helping you burn fatty acids for energy. You need L-carnitine for fat burning: if you don’t have enough L-carnitine in your system, then your body burns protein for energy instead of fat, which means you lose muscle and gain fat. L-carnitine counteracts this effect by encouraging your body to burn fat at the cellular level.

L-Arginine: Figur contains L-arginine, an essential amino acid crucial for metabolism within the cells. Like L-carnitine, L-arginine is crucial for fat burning because it allows your body to use accumulated fats as an energy source. Your body burns accumulated fats to produce energy, aiding in the formation and development of muscle mass. L-arginine can also help with weight loss by stimulating your metabolism and giving your body the building blocks of muscle mass. Ultimately, L-arginine lets you lose fat mass while maintaining your muscle mass, which is why it’s a popular compound in weight loss formulas, bodybuilding supplements, and pre and post workout formulas.

Garcinia Cambogia: Garcinia cambogia is one of the trendiest weight loss ingredients of the last decade. Studies show garcinia cambogia is rich with a natural chemical called hydroxycitric acid (HCA) that is linked to powerful weight loss results. The HCA in Figur can suppress appetite and block fat formation, helping you naturally eat less while following a low-calorie weight loss program.

Cayenne Pepper: Like garcinia cambogia, cayenne pepper is found in many weight loss supplements sold online today. Cayenne pepper has been used for centuries in weight loss compounds. Today, research has shown cayenne pepper is rich with natural ingredients to accelerate fat burning, including capsaicinoids like capsaicin that accelerate fat burning. According to the makers of Figur, cayenne boosts metabolism, reduces hunger, burns fat, and binds to neuroreceptors linked to inflammation. In fact, they also claim cayenne pepper helps flush away toxins from your body, helping to ensure plaque does not form on your arterial walls.

L-Proline: Figur contains L-proline, another amino acid essential for producing various proteins. In Figur, L-proline can help produce collagen, which is the most abundant connective protein in the human body. Collagen is crucial for skin and hair health, bone and muscle strength, and muscle recovery, among other benefits. By taking L-proline after a workout, you can accelerate your body’s ability to recover from a workout.

L-Theanine: Figur contains L-theanine, an amino acid linked to nerve impulses in the brain and the release of neurotransmitters like GABA. Studies show L-theanine has natural anxiolytic (anti anxiety) and stress relieving properties, creating a soothing effect on the mind and body. Plus, L-theanine works without making you sleepy: it relaxes the body while putting you in a calm state of focus, which is why L-theanine and caffeine is one of the most popular supplement “stacks” available today.

L-Leucine: The final amino acid in Figur is L-leucine. Known for its impact on muscle mass, L-leucine can boost muscle mass and promote fat loss while slowing muscle breakdown in older results. According to the makers of Figur, L-leucine can also help control blood sugar levels. Fluctuating blood sugar levels are linked to poor appetite control. By managing blood sugar, you can control your appetite and avoid appetite swings.

How to Use Figur

The makers of Figur recommend taking one capsule of Figur per day. Ideally, you take one capsule 15 to 30 minutes before your biggest meal of the day.

Here’s how the manufacturer of Figur recommends taking the daily weight loss supplement:

Take one capsule of Figur per day

For best results, take Figur 15 to 30 minutes before your biggest meal of the day (the meal with the highest fat or calorie content)

Swallow the capsule whole with two large glasses (at least 500mL) of water

If you have trouble swallowing the Figur capsules, you can open the capsules, then pour the powder into a glass of water.

For best results, you should continue taking Figur daily over a long period of time – like 8 to 12 weeks and beyond. According to a clinical trial shared by the makers of Figur online, participants experienced their best weight loss results between weeks 8 and 12.

Figur Pricing

Figur is priced at €49.95 per box, with each box containing a one month supply (30 capsules) of weight loss formula. You can also order multiple boxes to reduce your price as low as €36.65 per box.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering Figur online today:

1 Box: €49.95 + €4.95 Shipping

€49.95 + €4.95 Shipping 2 Boxes: €79.95 + Free Shipping

€79.95 + Free Shipping 3 Boxes: €109.95 + Free Shipping

You can pay online using any major credit card. Figure also accepts payment via iDeal, PayPal, and Klarna.

As of 2022, Figur ships to Germany, Austria, France, the Netherlands, and Italy.

Figur Refund Policy

Figur is backed by a 14 day refund policy, although it only applies to unopened and sealed items. You cannot obtain a refund on any opened or partially used boxes of Figur.

To obtain a refund on unused boxes of Figur, contact the company within 14 days of receiving your shipment of Figur.

Returns Address: Radioweg 24, 1324 KP Almere, The Netherlands

About Figur

Figur is a Dutch supplement company found online at Figur-Figur.com.

According to the official website, Figur was formulated by a physician named Dr. Nelleke Vastenholt. She is listed as the VP of Research & Development (Health Sciences) at Figur.

Since launching in 2022, Figur has sold over 170,000 units to date, making it one of the internet’s best-selling and fastest-growing weight loss pills.

You can contact the makers of Figur via the following:

Email: mail@figur-figur.com

mail@figur-figur.com Company Registration Number: 74768816

74768816 VAT ID: NL860019494B01

NL860019494B01 Phone Number: +31 (0) 20 7670552

+31 (0) 20 7670552 Registered Address: Premium Health Europe B.V. Zuideinde 79, 1121DD Landsmeer, The Netherlands

Final Word

Figure is a new weight loss supplement launched by a Dutch supplement company and available in France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, and Austria.

Available exclusively online, Figur purportedly led to 24kg (53lbs) of average weight loss over a 12 week clinical trial. Figur works by giving you a blend of amino acids with fat burning compounds to help you lose weight at a cellular level.

To learn more about Figur and how it works or to buy the weight loss supplement online today, visit the official website.

SIMILAR UK WEIGHT LOSS PILLS TO COMPARE: