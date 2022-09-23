Fiber Greens Reviewed (Barton Nutrition)

Fiber Greens is a green superfood formula from Barton Nutrition.

Featuring a blend of dozens of ingredients, Fiber Greens aims to support blood sugar and digestion, help maintain healthy arteries, and support healthy blood pressure, among other benefits.

How does Fiber Greens work? What does Fiber Greens do? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Barton Nutrition’s new supplement today in our review.

What is Fiber Greens?

Fiber Greens is a nutritional supplement featuring 27 doctor-formulated superfood greens.

Each serving of Fiber Greens contains a significant dose of psyllium husk, ginger, Jerusalem artichoke, chromium, and other ingredients – all mixed with a refreshing apple flavor.

By taking one scoop of Fiber Greens daily, you can purportedly enjoy a range of benefits. According to Barton Nutrition, Fiber Greens will help maintain healthy arteries, improve blood sugar and blood pressure control, and boost overall digestive health.

Some people take Fiber Greens to defend against leaky gut and constipation. Others take Fiber Greens to support healthy blood pressure. Some use it to balance blood sugar. Whatever your needs may be, Fiber Greens aims to be the ultimate blood sugar and blood pressure support formula.

How Does Fiber Greens Work?

Each 7.2g scoop of Fiber Greens contains 27 vitamins, minerals, herbs, plants, fruit extracts, fibers, and other ingredients to support various benefits.

These ingredients can help support the following benefits:

Maintain healthy arteries

Improve blood sugar control

Improve blood pressure control

Boost overall digestive health

Protect your digestive and intestinal health from leaky gut, leaky stool, and constipation pains

Smoothly flush away trapped toxins and waste

95% of American adults don’t get their daily recommended intake of fiber. That’s a problem. Fiber is crucial for passing waste out of your body. It plays a critical role in the digestive process. Without fiber, your body clings onto waste long after you should have removed it from your body. This can lead to bloating and gas, mental fog, low energy, and other health and wellness issues.

Barton Nutrition recommends taking one scoop of Fiber Greens daily with water or the beverage of your choice to support a range of benefits. The ingredients work in different ways to target the benefits listed above, helping you support digestion, blood sugar, blood pressure, and more.

Fiber Greens Features

Fiber Greens targets digestion, blood sugar, and blood pressure in different ways, supporting a range of benefits.

Here are some of the advertised features and effects behind the unique Fiber Greens formula:

Protect your Digestion from Leaky Gut: If your gut lining is more permeable than it’s supposed to be, then you may have a leaky gut. Leaky gut can lead to excessive toxins in your bloodstream, and these toxins could accumulate throughout your body. Instead of passing toxins harmlessly out of your body, a leaky gut absorbs toxins. Modern diet and lifestyle habits can give you a leaky gut – even if you follow healthy practices. Fiber Greens claims to protect your digestive tract and intestinal health by defending against leaky gut.

Smoothly Flush Away Trapped Toxins & Waste: Your gut may be overloaded with trapped toxins and waste. These trapped toxins can sap your energy, weaken you physically and mentally, and increase the risk of disease. When you take Fiber Greens, you’re getting a significant dose of fiber and other cleansing compounds to smoothly flush away trapped toxins and waste.

Solve Nutritional Deficiencies: According to Barton Nutrition, over-farming has depleted nutrients in our soil. Even if you eat healthy fruits and vegetables, you’re probably not getting your recommended intake of many vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. Your body needs these nutrients for digestion, energy, metabolism, and other crucial processes. Fiber Greens aims to solve nutritional deficiencies by providing you with dozens of valuable, nutrient-rich ingredients.

Add Fiber to Your Diet: 95% of adults don’t get their recommended daily intake of fiber. Low fiber intake can worsen digestive health. Fiber deficiency is also linked to blood pressure problems, poor cardiovascular health, and other issues. Each serving of Fiber Greens contains fiber to support a range of benefits.

Support Skin Health: When your body is overloaded with toxins, it can worsen skin health. According to Barton Nutrition, some of the skin issues linked to toxic overload include acne, rashes, and eczema. Leaky gut can make these problems worse. By supporting your intestinal lining and toxic cleansing, Fiber Greens can support overall skin health.

Support Healthy Blood Sugar: Fiber Greens can support healthy blood sugar, helping your body keep its blood sugar levels balanced.

Support Cardiovascular Health: When your body is overloaded with toxins, it puts a strain on your cardiovascular health. It delays the digestion of nutrients, raises blood sugar and blood pressure, and increases the risk of heart disease. When you take Fiber Greens, you can avoid these issues and give your body the nutrients you need to support cardiovascular health.

Doctor-Formulated Supplement with Clinically-Proven Dosages: Fiber Greens is also a doctor-formulated supplement that was genuinely created by a doctor. While other supplements were built by teams of marketers with limited professional experience, Barton Nutrition maintains a medical advisory board, giving its supplements an extra level of authenticity. Fiber Greens was formulated by Dr. Scott Saunders of Barton Nutrition.

27+ Superfood Greens: You’d need to take dozens of supplements to get the same ingredients in one serving of Fiber Greens. Each scoop of Fiber Greens contains clinically-proven doses of 27+ ingredients, ranging from natural sources of fiber (like psyllium husk) to herbs and plants prized in traditional medicine (like ginger root and Jerusalem artichoke).

Fiber Greens Ingredients

Each serving of Fiber Greens contains vitamins, minerals, plant-based fibers, fruit extracts, herbs, and other ingredients to support a range of benefits.

Here’s a brief overview of each of the three main ingredient matrices within Fiber Greens:

Vitamins & Minerals: Each serving of Fiber Greens contains significant doses of three vitamins and minerals, including vitamin B6 (118% DV), vitamin B12 (2,083% DV), and chromium (114% DV). You also get a significant dose of fiber (4.4g, or 16% of your DV).

Prebiotic Digestive Blend (5.2g): The bulk of the Fiber Greens formula consists of the prebiotic digestive blend, which includes psyllium seed husk, organic inulin, and acacia gum. These three ingredients are proven sources of fiber, and they’ve been shown to feed your gut bacteria to help them survive and thrive. Your gut bacteria use fiber as fuel. When you don’t get enough fiber in your diet, it causes your probiotic bacteria to die, leading to an imbalanced gut and worsening digestive health. Fiber Greens contains significant doses of psyllium, inulin, and acacia gum, giving you 4.4g of pure dietary fiber in each 5.2g serving.

Super Food Greens Blend (850mg): Most of the rest of the Fiber Greens formula is found in the super food greens blend. This blend contains dozens of fruit extracts, concentrated plant powders, herbs, and other ingredients. Some of these ingredients work because they’re rich with vitamin C and other natural antioxidants like EGCG. Others work because they contain polyphenols, ginsenosides, phytochemicals, and other plant-based chemicals linked to health and wellness. The largest ingredients in the Fiber Greens super food greens blend include pomegranate seed, spirulina, green tea leaf extract, broccoli, and ginger root extract, among others. By emphasizing green-colored foods, Barton Nutrition was able to give the powder its distinctive green color.

Scientific Evidence for Fiber Greens

Fiber Greens contains science-backed ingredients at strong doses. The supplement was also formulated by a doctor, giving it extra credibility as a nutritional supplement. We’ll review some of the scientific evidence supporting Fiber Greens below.

First, the main goal of Fiber Greens is to give you a strong dose of fiber. Most adults don’t get their recommended daily intake of fiber, which is 30g to 40g of fiber per day, depending on age and gender. That’s a problem, because dietary fiber is linked to a range of powerful effects. As this 2020 study published in Nutrients explains, dietary fiber is linked to better metabolic health, a reduced risk of heart disease, better gut health, better appetite control, and many other benefits. If you aren’t getting your recommended daily intake of fiber – and most people aren’t – then you’re missing out on powerful effects.

Fiber Greens also mixes a strong dose of fiber with a collection of antioxidant-rich fruits, herbs, plants, and other ingredients. Numerous studies have linked antioxidants to a reduced risk of disease and illness, and studies show diets rich in fruits and vegetables are associated with a lower risk of disease. Instead of eating mountains of fruits and vegetables per day, you can take a single serving of Fiber Greens.

Fiber Greens contains condensed and highly-concentrated fruit extracts. Manufacturers condense fruits into nutrient-rich powders and remove additional ingredients – like pulp and skin. That’s good for some purposes – like maximizing nutrient value. However, it also leaves out crucial compounds – like fiber. With Fiber Greens, you get a significant dose of fiber along with your antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables, allowing you to enjoy the benefits of both.

Overall, Fiber Greens is a high-powered green superfood formula that contains clinically-studied doses of multiple science-backed ingredients. It should work as advertised to support digestion and overall health in various ways.

What is the Jerusalem “Mysterious 11” and How Do They Balance Blood Sugar?

According to the official Barton Nutrition website, some of the ingredients in Fiber Greens were added to the formula because they’re part of the Jerusalem “Mysterious 11.”

Because it contains these specific 11 ingredients, the formula “safely & naturally calms erratic blood sugar for up to 24 hours.”

Many diabetics struggle with fluctuating blood sugar levels. Their bodies struggle to process blood sugar as they normally would, leading to high blood sugar levels – and low levels when not eating for extended periods.

Some of the fruits, herbs, and plants in Fiber Greens have Biblical origins. They’ve been used since Biblical times to support health and wellness. The doctor who formulated Fiber Greens added these ingredients and others to the formula to support cardiovascular health, blood sugar, and overall health and wellness.

Fiber Greens Ingredients Label

Barton Nutrition discloses the full list of ingredients and dosages in the Fiber Greens formula upfront. It’s easy to compare Fiber Greens to other superfood formulas, compare dosages to clinical trials, and verify you’re getting the maximum dose of each ingredient within the formula.

Here are all of the ingredients in each 1 scoop serving (7.2g scoop) of Fiber Greens (30 servings per container):

5.2g of a Prebiotic Digestive Blend with psyllium seed husk, organic inulin, and acacia gum

850mg of a Super Food Greens Blend with pomegranate seed, spirulina, green tea leaf extract (with 95% polyphenols and 50% EGCG), ginger root extract, broccoli, carrot, tomato, beet, spinach, cucumber, Brussels sprout, cabbage, celery, kale, asparagus, green bell pepper, cauliflower, parsley, purple sweet potato, beet root, black raspberry fruit, black currant fruit, mulberry fruit, blueberry fruit, and blue honeysuckle fruit

5mg of barley green leaf

Other (inactive) ingredients, including citric acid, malic acid, natural flavors, calcium silicate, stevia leaf extract, sea salt, and Reb M (extracted from sugar cane)

Each 7.2g scoop contains 24 calories, less than 1g of fat, less than 1g of cholesterol, 5.4g of total carbs, 4.4g of dietary fiber, 0.2g of sugars, and 0.3g of protein.

Fiber Greens Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Fiber Greens is a relatively new product, and there aren’t many reviews to date. However, early reviews for the formula are positive, and most reviewers agree it works as advertised to support a range of benefits.

Some of the Fiber Greens reviews include:

Multiple customers like the apple taste of the formula, claiming it tastes great without being overly sweet

One customer claims Fiber Greens is “working” and that his “blood sugar numbers are down” after taking the supplement regularly

Some customers claim to have lost significant amounts of weight while taking Fiber Greens; one man claims he lost 64lbs and his wife lost 30lbs while taking Fiber Greens and following a keto diet

Others like Fiber Greens for keeping their digestive system smooth and regular

Most people report the best results after mixing Fiber Greens with cold water, although some mix it with almond milk, a shake, or other beverages

Some customers have tried other green superfood formulas and disliked the weird flavor, claiming Fiber Greens was a superior choice because of its crisp, clean, pleasant green apple flavor

Overall, most customers agree Fiber Greens works as advertised to support a range of benefits, helping cleanse the body, support digestion, and achieve targeted benefits.

Fiber Greens Pricing

Fiber Greens is priced at $67 per container, with the price dropping when ordering multiple containers.

Here’s how pricing works when you buy online through the official Barton Nutrition online store today:

1 Tub: $67 + Shipping

$67 + Shipping 3 Tubs: $177 ($59 per tub) + Free US Shipping

$177 ($59 per tub) + Free US Shipping 6 Tubs: $294 ($49 per tub) + Free US Shipping + Free Barton Nutrition Shaker Bottle

Fiber Greens Refund Policy

Fiber Greens is backed by the same 365-day refund policy as other Barton Nutrition supplements.

You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 365 days with no questions asked. If you’re unsatisfied with Fiber Greens for any reason, or if you disliked the effects of the formula, then you can request a complete refund.

About Barton Nutrition

Barton Nutrition is a Brandon, South Dakota-based nutritional supplement company offering a range of health supplements targeting different health and wellness goals. The company was founded by Joe Barton.

In addition to the newly-released Fiber Greens, other popular Barton Nutrition supplements include CinnaChroma, Nervala, Healthy Gut Restore, and RefluxReliever, among others.

You can contact Barton Nutrition and the Fiber Greens customer service team via the following:

Email: support@bartonnutrition.com

support@bartonnutrition.com Phone: 866-942-3288

Customer service is available Monday to Friday from 8am to 7pm EST/EDT and on Saturday from 9am to 5pm EST/EDT.

Final Word

Barton Nutrition has launched a new superfood formula called Fiber Greens. Featuring a blend of fiber with antioxidant-rich fruits and plants, Fiber Greens can support digestion, heart health, blood sugar, and other effects.

The doctor-formulated supplement is priced at $67 per tub and backed by a 365-day moneyback guarantee.

To learn more about Fiber Greens or to buy the supplement online today, visit the official website.

