Energeia Reviewed

Energeia is a weight loss supplement that claims to help you lose 48lbs, on average.

By taking two capsules of Energeia daily, you can purportedly lose a significant amount of weight in a short period of time by targeting the root cause of weight management problems: lipase deficiency.

Does Energeia live up to the hype? How does Energeia work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the new weight loss supplement and its effects today in our review.

What is Energeia?

Energeia is a diet pill available exclusively through MyEnergeia.com.

Energeia is marketed to those who want to lose a significant amount of weight in a short period of time. The official website is filled with testimonials from customers who have lost 25 to 70lbs from the comfort of home – all with just a 15-second shortcut per day.

In fact, the makers of Energeia claim the supplement has helped 77,000 people lose 48lbs, on average, over the last year alone. If true, those numbers would make Energeia one of the world’s best-selling and most effective diet pills ever created.

Energeia was created by a husband and wife couple named John and Beth. Beth personally lost over 1lb per day using Energeia. According to the official website, some can lose over 2lbs per day – all without exercising or changing their diet.

Energeia is priced at $59 per bottle and comes with a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

Energeia Benefits

According to the official website, Energeia can help you lose significant weight without changing your diet or exercise routine.

In fact, the makers of Energeia claim “you don’t have to do any exercise,” while taking Energeia. Instead, you can rapidly lose weight without a minute of exercise and without counting your calories.

A good diet and exercise program can help you lose 1-2lbs per week, on average. However, the makers of Energeia claim you can lose up to 2lbs each day with Energeia without adjusting your diet or exercise habits.

Here are some of the advertised benefits of the weight loss supplement, according to the official website:

Lose weight at any age

Drop up to 2lbs per day or 14lbs every 2 weeks

The older you are, the faster it works

Avoid changing your diet and continue to eat whatever you like

No need to do any excess or count a single calorie

Boost energy, clear mental fog, and enjoy other benefits

Overall, Energeia claims to be the ultimate weight loss aid, helping to provide powerful fat burning results to men and women of all ages.

How Does Energeia Work?

As you get older, it becomes harder to lose weight. Energeia is designed to reverse this effect, targeting something called metabolic resistance.

Here’s how the makers of Energeia explain metabolic resistance and how it works:

“It’s when the body has a harder time breaking down fat as we age. Every single year…our body has to work harder to burn off excess fat.”

Some people think they have a slow metabolism, and they blame their slow metabolism for poor weight loss results.

However, a slow metabolism isn’t always the cause of your weight gain: it’s easy to blame your metabolism for weight gain, but it’s not the root cause of your problem.

Energeia is designed to work by targeting the root cause of Energeia: metabolic resistance caused by lipase deficiency. By replenishing your lipase enzyme levels, Energeia can help you rapidly lose weight with zero effort required. Just take the natural ingredients in Energeia daily to replenish your lipase stores, then let the formula get to work.

Energeia Targets Lipase Deficiency

According to the makers of Energeia, the root cause of weight gain in many older adults is lipase deficiency.

Lipase is an enzyme in your cells that breaks down fat. Normally, your cells are full of lipase, making it easy to burn away fat and eliminate stubborn fat from all over your body.

Over time, however, your lipase levels drop, making it increasingly difficult to lose weight. As lipase levels drop, your body accumulates more stubborn fat.

Your cells may be starving for lipase. When cells need lipase, they slow down metabolism, increasing your weight loss problem.

Energeia was designed to activate lipase in your body, helping you maximize weight loss results.

Energeia Is On Sale Now For A Limited Time!

Energeia Triples Lipase Levels to Accelerate Fat Burning

The makers of Energeia based the formula on a new study where researchers found a way to triple levels of lipase.

By tripling levels of lipase, Energeia can purportedly help you burn three times more fat every single day.

When you take Energeia daily, you’re giving your body the ingredients it needs to create the lipase enzyme, accelerating your body’s natural fat burning processes. Instead of dealing with stubborn body fat issues, you can enjoy powerful weight loss results every day – just by taking two capsules of Energeia.

As Mount Sinai explains, lipase deficiency is rare, and most people do not need additional lipase. However, people with celiac disease, indigestion, or cystic fibrosis may have an increased risk of lipase deficiency. In these situations, doctors may recommend taking a lipase supplement. Or, you could take a supplement like Energeia to complement your body’s natural lipase production.

Energeia Ingredients

John, Beth, and the Energeia formulation team disclose three ingredients in Energeia upfront. Overall, these ingredients are designed to complement your body’s natural lipase production while also boosting metabolism and overall weight loss.

The flagship ingredient in Energeia is GHG. Typically found in purple tea, GHG is linked to antioxidant and anti-obesity effects. Similar to other better-known tea-based polyphenols like EGCG, GHG appears to accelerate fat burning by controlling inflammation throughout your body.

Here are all of the ingredients in Energeia and how they work:

GHG: The superstar ingredient in Energeia is GHG. GHG is a type of polyphenol, or plant-based antioxidant, linked to fat burning and lipase production. According to the makers of Energeia, GHG is “one of the only polyphenols…proven to reduce fat tissue thickness by increasing lipase…” In other words, GHG increases lipase in your cells, helping to unlock your body’s natural fat burning processes. GHG is best-known for being a key ingredient in purple tea. If you drink purple tea for weight loss, then you’re letting natural polyphenols like GHG and EGCG get to work, unlocking your fat stores and helping you lose weight. The makers of Energeia make no mention of purple tea, and it’s unclear where their GHG comes from. However, they’re confident it can lead to powerful weight loss results.

Caralluma Fimbriata: Caralluma fimbriata, also known as CF for short, is a plant extract designed to increase your metabolism and reduce your appetite. According to the makers of Energeia, CF can prevent you from overeating and boost your metabolism, targeting weight loss from two different angles. In fact, the makers of Energeia claim CF can help you regain control over your hunger to a point where “you start dropping 1, 2, even 3 pounds per day.” By depriving your body of new calories, you force your body to burn stored calories – like fat. Caralluma fimbriata, also known simply as Caralluma, is an edible cactus native to India, where it’s traditionally used as a type of medicine.

Nigella Sativa: Energeia contains Nigella sativa, another plant extract linked to fat burning. According to the makers of Energeia, Nigella sativa has “incredible healing properties” while also boosting weight loss. Multiple studies have connected Nigella sativa to better weight loss and reduced waist circumference, for example. By increasing belly fat melt, Energeia can help you lose even more weight with Nigella sativa. Nigella sativa is also known as black cumin, and it’s a widely used medicinal plant all over the world.

Buy Evidence Before it’s SOLD OUT

Scientific Evidence for Energeia

The makers of Energeia do not cite any scientific studies to validate the claims made on the official website. Although Energeia has not completed clinical trials to verify it works, the individual ingredients within the formula have been connected to weight loss results in some studies. We’ll review that evidence below.

First, the makers of Energeia claim to have partnered with a medical doctor living in Furore, Italy to create Energeia. Furore, Italy is a town on the Amalfi Coast of Italy. It’s called “the town that doesn’t exist” because it has no center or main piazza and lies in a rugged part of the coast – yet it attracted many people over the years seeking to escape society.

Like most of Italy, Furore has high longevity compared to the rest of the world. People in Furore tend to live longer and be healthier than the average person in the world. John, Beth, and the doctor who helped create Energeia claim to have sourced the ingredients from the region around Furore. Because of its roots in Italy, Energeia is described as an “exotic Italian loophole [that] destroys fat overnight” on the official website.

Purple tea may help with weight loss because it contains GHG, a natural antioxidant. Although Energeia does not claim to contain GHG from purple tea, it does claim to contain GHG. In a 2015 study, researchers found purple tea extract suppressed diet-induced fat accumulation in mice and human subjects by inhibiting fat absorption. The ingredients in purple tea – including GHG – appeared to block the absorption of fat into the body, helping you maintain a healthy weight.

Nigella sativa, also known as black seed or black cumin, has been used in traditional medicine for centuries. One review study, published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, found black cumin had anti-inflammatory effects and could help people with auto-immune disorders and metabolic syndrome. Black cumin also has antimicrobial and anti-epileptic properties. Plus, researchers have not identified any side effects linked to Nigella sativa.

The third listed ingredient in Energeia is Caralluma fimbriata. Studies show this plant-based extract can help with appetite control. In a 2021 study published in Scientific Reports, for example, researchers found Caralluma fimbriata extract significantly lowered hunger cravings and improved satiety in a group of subjects over a 16 week period. After taking Caralluma fimbriata for 16 weeks, participants reported significantly lower daily calorie intake compared to their baseline amount.

The makers of Energeia claim you could lose 1 to 3lbs per day with the supplement. This type of weight loss does not appear realistic for the average person. To lose 1lb per day, you would need to maintain a caloric deficit of around 2,500 calories per day. That could mean 3 to 5 extra hours of cardio – or severe calorie intake restrictions. However, the makers of Energeia claim you can lose this weight without doing “any exercise” and without having to “count a single calorie” or “change your diet.” It’s unclear how Energeia leads to weight loss results of this level.

Overall, Energeia contains three active ingredients linked to fat burning, appetite control, and overall weight management. Although we know little about the dosages or concentrations of these ingredients, it’s possible they could support weight loss in a small way.

How Much Weight Can You Lose with Energeia?

The official Energeia website has testimonials from customers who have experienced significant weight loss results from the supplement. Some customers claim to have lost over 50lbs with Energeia, while others have lost more than 1lb per day.

Here are some of the weight loss testimonials shared on the official Energeia website:

One woman lost 11.7lbs after taking Energeia for just one week. After two weeks, she had lost 18.1lbs. And after one month, she had lost 25.4lbs in total.

After taking Energeia for several months, that same woman had lost 51lbs of fat while taking 10 inches off her belly and dropping 8 jean sizes.

Another customer claims to have lost 13.8lbs in the first two weeks of taking Energeia, or around 1lb per day. After one month, she had lost more than 1lb per day, dropping 38lbs and 5 jean sizes. After a few months of taking Energeia, she had lost a total of 69lbs of fat.

One verified customer claims she lost 48lbs and 11 inches off her belly after taking Energeia.

Another woman lost 32lbs with Energeia.

A single ingredient in Energeia can purportedly lead to 1-3lbs of weight loss per day on its own by suppressing your appetite, according to the makers of Energeia.

One customer claims he lost so much weight with Energeia that nobody knew who he was at his class reunion. He was a chubby kid in high school. Years later, his former classmates were asking for his weight loss advice.

According to the official website, Energeia can help you “drop up to 2 pounds every single day” and “up to 14 pounds a week.”

Overall, the makers of Energeia claim over 70,000 people from all over the world have used Energeia. Across all of these people, the manufacturer has seen an average weight loss of 48lbs, which would make Energeia the most successful diet pill in human history.

Energeia Pricing

Energeia is priced at $59 per bottle. However, as part of a 2023 promotion, you can pay as little as $34 or $49 per bottle – and enjoy free shipping – by buying multiple bottles of Energeia online today.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering Energeia online today:

1 Bottle: $59 + $9.99 Shipping

$59 + $9.99 Shipping 3 Bottles: $147 ($49 Per Bottle) + 2 Free Bonuses

$147 ($49 Per Bottle) + 2 Free Bonuses 6 Bottles: $204 ($34 Per Bottle) + 2 Free Bonuses + Free Shipping

Click Here to Get Energeia At Discounted Price!!!

Each bottle of Energeia contains a one month supply of formula, or 60 capsules (30 servings). You take two capsules daily to promote weight loss.

The ordinary retail price of Energeia, according to the official website, is $297 per bottle. As part of a 2023 promotion, the makers of Energeia have cut the price by hundreds of dollars.

As part of a 2023 promotion, all 3 and 6 bottle purchases of Energeia come with two free bonus eBooks. You receive immediate access to both bonus eBooks after your purchase is confirmed.

Energeia Refund Policy

Energeia has a 60 day moneyback guarantee. You have 60 days to try the supplement, see if it works, and decide if it’s the right choice for you.

Contact the manufacturer to initiate the refund process.

About Energeia

Energeia was created by a husband and wife team named John and Beth Gates who wanted a natural way to lose weight. John is not a doctor or dietitian, nor does he have a medical degree. Instead, he’s an EMT in Atlanta who gained weight after a workplace injury. He created Energeia to help he and his wife lose weight.

According to the official Energeia website, Beth lost around 1lb per day while taking Energeia, rapidly reaching her weight loss goals. She claims to have lost 11.7lbs in her first week of taking Energeia, losing a total of 26lbs in her first month.

John and Beth do not claim to have any formal medical certifications. However, they claim to have worked with a man named Thomas, nicknamed “Doc,” to create the Energeia formula. Doc lives in a town called Furore on the Amalfi Coast of Italy. According to John, Doc was at the top of his class in medical school. He appears to have used his formal medical experience to recommend optimal weight loss ingredients to John and Beth, helping them to create Energeia.

You can contact the makers of Energeia and the Energeia customer service team via the official website.

Final Word

Energeia is a weight loss supplement made using a blend of ingredients native to Furore, Italy, a small town on the Amalfi Coast with famously healthy people and high longevity.

Featuring black cumin, Caralluma fimbriata, and a plant-based antioxidant called GHG, Energeia can purportedly help you lose up to 2lbs per day with zero exercise or dietary changes required.

To learn more about Energeia and how it works or to buy the supplement online today, visit the official website at MyEnergeia.com.

ALSO READ: