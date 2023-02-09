Stronger Bones Masterclass Reviewed (Kevin Ellis Bone Coach)

Kevin “Bone Coach” Ellis has launched a free Stronger Bones Masterclass online.

During the Stronger Bones Masterclass, you can discover the three-step blueprint people with osteoporosis are using to build stronger bones.

What is the Stronger Bones Masterclass?

The Stronger Bones Masterclass is a free online presentation available through StrongerBonesMasterclass.com.

Led by Kevin Ellis, who calls himself the Bone Coach, the masterclass features proven strategies you can use to strengthen your bones today.

The Stronger Bones Masterclass is primarily catered to people with osteoporosis and similar bone density problems. By following the masterclass, you can discover proven strategies for strengthening your bones regardless of your medical condition.

As part of a 2023 promotion, all Stronger Bones Masterclass attendees also receive a free eBook called Bone Healthy Recipes. Written by Kevin Ellis, the book features chef-inspired, easy-to-make recipes to strengthen your bones.

The Stronger Bones Masterclass is completely free to attend, and you can view the presentation from start to finish without paying anything. If you want further information about managing your osteoporosis, then you can sign up for a 12-week program with Bone Coach.

Stronger Bones Masterclass Benefits

According to Kevin Ellis, people who attend the presentation could experience all of the following benefits:

Stronger bones and body

Improved health

No more living in a bubble

Be present for kids and grandkids

Natural ways to improve bone density and build strength

The best foods and dishes for improving bone strength

What Will You Learn During the Stronger Bones Masterclass?

The goal of the Stronger Bones Masterclass is to help people with osteoporosis, osteopenia, and similar conditions discover proven strategies to improve bone strength.

Here are some of the topics covered in the Stronger Bones Masterclass:

The one thing DXA scans miss and doctors don’t seem concerned about

5 action steps to boost bone health without leaving home

Why natural and conventional approaches to osteoporosis often fail even the most committed strong bone seekers

The #1 mistake many people with osteopenia and osteoporosis make when treating their condition

The connection between water and low bone density

Essential tools used by osteoporosis thrivers

The reason many people don’t have a shot at better bone density – and how to avoid being one of them

The 4 internal disruptors preventing salads, smoothies, supplements, and other recommended solutions from making any impact on bone health

Why a faulty bone plan today can lead to debilitating fractures and loss of independence later in life

Why gut absorption is important for strengthening bones, and why many people take the right supplements and foods but fail to improve bone density because of poor gut absorption

Why an osteoporosis or osteopenia diagnosis does not guarantee future fractures and other problems

Why chronic conditions like osteoporosis need more than acute solutions, and why many doctors simply target the symptoms of osteoporosis without tackling the root cause of the condition

Why estrogen imbalance, menopause, and celiac disease are just a few of the root causes of osteoporosis – among other causes that could have contributed to your condition

How you can continue living an active lifestyle even with osteoporosis and osteopenia without the constant fear of breaking bones

About Kevin Ellis

Kevin “Bone Coach” Ellis is a specialist in building stronger bones. He has dedicated his career to helping He’s a graduate of the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, which is the world’s largest nutrition school. Today, Kevin claims people from around the world seek out his help.

Kevin was motivated to become the Bone Coach after his father passed away at age 35. Kevin spent his whole life worrying he would die at a young age.

At 31, doctors diagnosed Kevin with osteoporosis – and Kevin knew he needed to make a change. Kevin had a young daughter and a son on the way. He didn’t want to give in to the disease.

When Kevin was diagnosed with osteoporosis, there was no three-step blueprint to managing the condition. Over the years, Kevin discovered specific strategies helping with his osteoporosis. Using his experience in nutrition, Kevin turned this process into a three-step blueprint. Today, anyone can use Kevin’s blueprint to improve bone strength and get help with their osteoporosis.

Since applying the blueprint to his own life, Kevin has regained strength, improved his bones, and taken back his life and his future. He’s able to be present for his kids and family. He has transformed his life.

Three Discoveries Kevin Made After Being Diagnosed with Osteoporosis

After being diagnosed with osteoporosis, Kevin made three discoveries about his condition and his possible future treatment plan, including:

Key Discovery #1: Chronic Conditions Need More Than Acute Solutions: The old way of treating osteoporosis was to act immediately to prevent fractures. Kevin claims “this could be the wrong decision for you.” Kevin recommends picturing the situation like a bucket with a hole in it. Conventional osteoporosis treatment recommends “filling up your bucket” without addressing the “hole in the bucket,” which is the root cause of osteoporosis. If you’re still actively losing “water” (bone density), then you need to address this condition before you start to refill your bucket. For many women, the root cause of osteoporosis is estrogen imbalance caused by menopause, for example. Some people never had a full bucket before they were diagnosed, while others have a severe leak that needs fixing.

Key Discovery #2: Healthy Bones Aren’t Built By What You Eat. They’re Built by What You Absorb: Many people take supplements to improve bone mineral density. Others adjust their diet. That’s a good start. However, it doesn’t tackle the absorption problem. Your body may only absorb a fraction of the ingredients in the supplements you’re taking. Think of your gut like the soil underneath a plant. Sometimes, your gut absorbs the maximum nutritional value of the foods you eat. In other cases, the villi – the tiny hair-like projections from your gut – don’t absorb nutrients from the food you eat as effectively. If the villi never absorb nutrients, then nutrients never enter your bloodstream to rebuild stronger bones. That’s a problem – and it’s why Kevin focuses on absorption along with dietary changes.

Key Discovery #3: Fate Does Not Have to Equal Fracture: If you’ve already had a fracture, then you’re naturally worried about future fractures. In fact, many doctors claim fractures are a virtual guarantee for people with osteoporosis and osteopenia. They’re inevitable, and they will occur as long as you’re active. Kevin disputes this idea, claiming fate has not confined you to dealing with fractured bones the rest of your life. Instead, you can take simple steps today – like Bone Coach’s three-step process – to improve bone strength.

The Bone Coach Three Step Process for Stronger Bones

The purpose of the Stronger Bones Masterclass is to teach you a three-step process for strengthening your bones.

That three step process includes:

Step 1) Identify: Identify and address the stressors impacting your health and contributing to bone loss. Different people have different root causes of osteoporosis. Some people have osteoporosis because of menopause-related estrogen imbalances, for example. Others, however, have bone loss because of medication side effects and other issues.

Step 2) Nourish: Restore the nutrients needed for stronger, healthier bones through diet, digestion and absorption. By changing your diet, taking the right supplements, and adding new foods to your diet, you can address the root causes of osteoporosis and give your body the ingredients needed to improve bone density.

Step 3) Build: The third step involves improving the strength of your body, mind, and bone to prevent fractures and injury. After identifying the cause and nourishing your body, it’s time to continue building bone mineral density and bone strength over time. It’s not a quick fix. However, by nourishing your gut for optimal absorption, adding the right ingredients to your meals, and repeating these steps over time, you can build bone mineral density and target the symptoms of osteoporosis.

Free Bonus eBook Included with Stronger Bones Masterclass

All Stronger Bones Masterclass attendees receive a free bonus eBook. In exchange for attending Stronger Bones Masterclass today, you get a free copy of Bone Healthy Recipes: Chef Inspired Easy to Make Stronger Bones Nutrition.

Written by Kevin Ellis himself, the eBook features a collection of fun, easy, and delicious recipes.

Many of the recipes are chef-inspired, dietitian approved, and guaranteed to help support stronger bones.

Many people with osteoporosis are surprised how important nutrition is for stronger bones. By following this eBook, you can discover proven strategies for strengthening bones today.

You receive immediate access to the bonus eBook after completing the Stronger Bones Masterclass presentation. The eBook is available as a free PDF file. You can view it on any device, print off recipes you like, and use the power of food to target osteoporosis and symptoms.

Stronger Bones Masterclass Pricing

Stronger Bones Masterclass is free for anyone to attend. You can attend the entire presentation and watch it from start to finish online without paying anything.

After viewing the Stronger Bones Masterclass video, you have the opportunity to request further care from Bone Coach, including a 12-week bone strengthening solution. However, you’re under no obligation to buy that program.

About Bone Coach

Bone Coach is an online brand led by Kevin “Bone Coach” Ellis. Kevin has made it his mission to help one million people strengthen bones using proven strategies – including his three-step osteoporosis plan.

In addition to Kevin Ellis, other key members of the Bone Coach team include Marcelle Pick, OB/GYN NP, FMP; Betty Murray, PhD-C, MS, CN, IFMCP; and Dr. Sherri Betz, DPT, among others.

Bone Coach and its experts have been featured in major media, including ABC, PBS, The Dr. OZ Show, NBC, Fox, and others.

You can visit the official Bone Coach website online at BoneCoach.com.

Final Word

Bone Coach has launched the Stronger Bones Masterclass, a free online presentation highlighting a three-step treatment plan for osteoporosis.

Led by Kevin “Bone Coach” Ellis, the Stronger Bones Masterclass recommends actionable steps to improve gut health today.

To learn more about Bone Coach’s Stronger Bones Masterclass and how it works or to attend the masterclass online today, visit the official website at StrongerBonesMasterclass.com.