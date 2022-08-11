ColonBroom Reviews – Effective Ingredients That Work or Side Effects?

Are you looking for something that soothes your gut in a way no other supplement has been able to? Are you suffering from chronic constipation? Are you facing difficulty in losing weight? Is your stomach always grumpy?

Well, these are a few issues of an unhealthy digestive system!

Now there are several dietary supplements available in the market which claim to resolve digestive issues. But various customer reviews have said that those are not the best supplements yet.

What if we tell you that we have the best supplement for poor gut health? A supplement that has been trusted by many around the globe – ColonBroom.

ColonBroom is a completely organic colon cleanser. In this ColonBroom review, we will know all about the supplement, but before we go any further about the product, let us have an overview first.

Product Table Product Name ColonBroom Manufacturing Company Max Health Nutrition LLC. Category Dietary Supplement Product Form Powder Serving Size 0.2 oz / 5.7 g – 1 Teaspoon Servings per container 60 Intake Guideline Mix one teaspoon (5.7g) of the powder in 250 ml of water. Take it twice daily, either 1 hour before or 30 minutes after a meal. Product Description ColonBroom is an all-natural and organic colon cleanser. Product Characteristics Organic Vegan-friendly Keto-friendly Non-GMO Artificial-flavoring free Gluten-free Filler-free Additive-free Artificial Sweetener-free Ingredients Used in Making Stevia Leaf Extract Psyllium Husk Powder Sea Salt Crystallized Lemon Citric Acid Silicon Dioxide Benefits Offered by ColonBroom Stimulates Gut Microbiota Lower Blood Sugar levels Maintains digestive health Helps to detox the body Helps to lose weight Helps relieve constipation and diarrhea Cost Buy 1 Bottle – $54.99 per bottle + free shipping Buy 3 Bottles at $35.99 per bottle + free shipping Buy 6 Bottles at $27.99 per bottle + free shipping Student Discount Get 20% off on all packages after verification of your student status Money-Back Guarantee 100% Money-Back Guarantee within 60 days of the purchase Bonus Product A Diet Guide with all the 3 packages Where to Buy ColonBroom Official Website How to Buy Click Here

What Is ColonBroom?

ColonBroom is a dietary supplement that relieves constipation, reduces bloating, and helps you lose weight. It was founded in 2008 in Fremont, Nebraska, and is manufactured by the company Max Health Nutrition LLC.

It is a natural and organic colon cleanser that improves your gut health and helps in weight loss. ColonBroom targets the root cause of messed-up bowel movements.

The ingredients used in ColonBroom make it one of the best solutions as of now for your gut. It provides amazing results due to the varied benefits provided by the variety of ingredients and improves overall health.

ColonBroom is a Gluten-free, Vegan-friendly, Additive-free, Stimulant-free, and Non-GMO dietary supplement.

The Scientific Evidence Behind ColonBroom And Its Working

ColonBroom dietary supplements are fiber-based. These fibers help in the improvement of metabolic rates and thus improve digestive health.

It targets the root cause of irregular bowel movements. It is a natural supplement that contains the essential natural fibers which your digestive system needs to function effectively.

To explain in brief about its working, ColonBroom helps in the production of good gut bacteria, which helps cleanse the toxins in your gut. Then it reduces the inflammation in your digestive tract and soothes it with the help of its ingredients.

The presence of ingredients like Psyllium Husk Powder, Stevia, etc., makes it very beneficial for your digestive system.

Natural Ingredients Used In ColonBroom

All the ingredients used in ColonBroom are completely organic and natural. They provide various benefits to the body ranging from improved gut health to an improved immune system.

One Bottle of ColonBroom contains approximately 60 serves. It contains a total of 6g of carbohydrates, 3g of dietary fiber, 2g of soluble fiber, 1 mg of Calcium, 60 mg of Sodium, 1 mg of Potassium, and 3.6 g of Psyllium Husk Powder.

Fruit and vegetable juice have also been added to improve the taste of ColonBroom.

Now we will look at the natural ColonBroom ingredients used in the product and their benefits.

Stevia Leaf Extract

It comes from the Stevia Plant. It belongs to the sunflower family.

The stevia leaf extract benefits are numerous and include weight loss, increased energy levels, improved digestion, enhanced immune system function, reduced cholesterol levels, and more. The stevia leaf extract is a natural sweetener that has been used for centuries in many different cultures around the world.

It was first discovered by Japanese scientists who were looking to find an alternative to sugar cane. They found a plant called konjac root which had similar properties as sugar cane but with much fewer calories. This discovery led to the development of stevioside, one of the main active ingredients in stevia leaves.

Stevia leaf extract benefits have been studied extensively over the past few years. Research shows that it can help reduce blood glucose levels, improve insulin sensitivity, lower cholesterol levels, and even help prevent cancer. In fact, studies show that stevia may be able to help people lose weight without dieting or exercise.

It is used in various foods and beverages to provide a sweet taste without calories. It is 250-300 times sweeter than sugar, so you only need a small amount of Stevia to replace sugar.

It can be included in your weight loss or weight maintenance plans.

If you have diabetes, it can be used to sweeten your yogurt or tea without adding carbohydrates or extra calories.

It is added to ColonBroom Powder to make it taste good by adding its sweetness. It provides health benefits like – lower sugar cravings, lower blood sugar and blood pressure levels, and aid weight loss.

It is safe to consume as it is one of the eight low and no-calorie sweeteners permitted by the FDA for use in the US food supply.

There are no known side effects of using stevia leaf extract. However, there are some potential risks associated with taking too much stevia. These include stomach upset, diarrhea, vomiting, headaches, dizziness, and insomnia. If you experience any of these symptoms after consuming stevia, stop using it immediately and contact your doctor.

Psyllium Husk Powder

Psyllium is an essential fiber sourced from the husks of the psyllium (Plantago ovata) seed. Psyllium Husk Powder is an essential natural fiber that absorbs water and becomes a viscous compound.

It’s also commonly referred to as Plantago psyllium seed. Psyllium husk is often used as a dietary fiber supplement because they contain soluble fibers such as pectin. Pectin helps to bind water in the digestive tract, making it easier to digest food.

It is the main active ingredient in ColonBroom that improves the functioning of the gut microbiota.

As a source of soluble fiber, it slows digestion and thus allows your body to absorb more nutrients from your food as it passes. It is similar to other soluble fibers like oats, barley, nuts, seeds, fruits, vegetables, etc.

It attracts water as it goes through your digestive system and then turns into a gel-like substance that helps in the process of digestion of food.

It helps relieve constipation and aids in weight loss by controlling appetite. It boosts the immune system by promoting a healthy colony of microorganisms in the body’s microbiome.

There are various benefits offered by Psyllium Husk supplementation:

Lowers Blood sugar and reduces the risk of developing diabetes

Healthier Gut

Regulates Bowel movement

Low LDL Cholesterol

Maintains a healthy digestive system

Aids in weight loss

Improves Irritable Bowel Syndrome symptoms

Studies suggest that eating foods high in fiber can help promote weight loss. Eating foods rich in fiber will keep you feeling full longer, so you won’t overeat.

Fiber-rich foods like psyllium husks help to soften stool and make bowel movements softer and smoother.

A study published in the Journal of Nutrition showed that adding 2 grams of psyllium husks to the daily diet could significantly reduce total cholesterol levels.

Another study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggests that psyllium husks may help boost immunity.

A study published in Diabetes Care showed that eating foods containing psyllium husks helped control blood sugar levels better than those who ate foods low in fiber.

Sea Salt

Sea salt is salt that is produced by the evaporation of ocean water or seawater. It is widely used in the food and cosmetics industry.

The chemical composition of sea salt is majorly sodium and 0.2 to 10% of other salts. It is less processed than table salt.

While sea salt contains minerals and trace elements, it also provides beneficial enzymes that aid in digestion. Sea salt is made up of tiny crystals that dissolve easily in liquids. When added to food, this allows the body to absorb nutrients faster and more efficiently.

When taken orally, sea salt dissolves quickly in the stomach and small intestine. As it travels through the intestines, the salt mixes with fluids and creates a thin layer on top of the liquid. This layer acts as a protective coating that prevents bacteria from growing.

As the salt moves into the large intestine, it absorbs additional moisture and becomes thicker. This thickening process continues until the salt reaches the colon, where it forms a gel-like substance.

This gel-like substance helps to protect against harmful bacteria and toxins found in the gut. The gel-like substance also slows down the movement of waste through the intestinal tract.

The gel-like substance produced by sea salt has been shown to increase the absorption rate of vitamins A, C, D, E, B6, folic acid, calcium, magnesium, iron, zinc, copper, manganese, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, chloride, bromide, iodine, fluoride, and selenium.

Sea salt is an excellent choice for anyone looking to maintain healthy digestion.

Sea salt is one of nature’s most powerful healing agents. In fact, it’s considered to be one of the best natural remedies available today. Here are some of the other benefits of sea salt:

One of the main reasons why people experience bloating and gas after a meal is due to poor digestion. Poorly digested food causes excess gasses to build up in the gastrointestinal tract. These gasses cause discomfort and pain in the abdomen.

Poor digestion can lead to constipation or diarrhea. Constipation occurs when there isn’t enough fluid moving through the bowels. Diarrhea occurs when too much fluid flows through the bowels. Both conditions can result in abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, and fatigue.

If you have experienced these symptoms, you know how uncomfortable they can be. However, if you suffer from chronic indigestion, you may not even realize what’s causing your problem.

You might think that you just need to eat less or exercise more. But, if you continue to feel bloated and gassy after every meal, you should consider taking a closer look at your diet.

You may want to try adding sea salt to your daily routine. It will improve your overall health and digestive system.

Did you know that sea salt can help you lose weight? Research shows that consuming sea salt can reduce appetite and cravings.

In addition, sea salt can help you burn fat more effectively. Fat cells contain high amounts of water. If you consume sea salt regularly, it will draw out the water from your fat cells. This makes them smaller and easier to digest.

Many people use sea salt to treat skin problems such as eczema, psoriasis, acne, and rosacea.

It’s believed that sea salt contains minerals that promote cell regeneration. This means that it can help repair damaged skin tissue.

High blood pressure is the result of inflammation in the body, which is primarily caused by high sugar. High-quality sea salt is very beneficial for regulating blood pressure. It nourishes the adrenal glands so that they function properly.

It plays an important role in digestion which starts in the mouth. Salivary amylase, an enzyme present in the mouth, is activated by the flavor of salt. Also, salt plays a huge role in the making of hydrochloric acid, which is secreted in the stomach for the breakdown of food. Insufficiency of hydrochloric acid can cause numerous digestive issues like bloating, gas, heartburn, and indigestion.

Sea Salt is also great for skin health, prevents muscle cramps, balances electrolytes, reduces fluid retention, keeps you hydrated, and improves overall digestive health.

Crystallized Lemon

Crystallized Lemon is formed after cold-pressing lemon juice and oil. It offers the following health benefits:

It helps in weight loss.

It prevents the formation of kidney stones.

It maintains Healthy Cholesterol levels.

It acts as a stimulant for your digestive system.

It improves overall gut health.

Lemon juice is known for its ability to boost energy levels and fight off colds and flu viruses.

However, lemon juice doesn’t always taste good on its own. That’s why many people add honey or sugar to their drinks.

But did you know that you can make your own lemonade without any added sweeteners? All you need is crystalized lemon juice.

Crystalized lemon juice is made using lemon peels instead of lemons. You simply boil the peels with water until they turn translucent. Then, strain the liquid and let it cool. Once cooled, you can store the liquid in glass jars.

When you drink this homemade lemonade, you won’t notice any difference between regular lemonade and crystalized lemon juice. The only thing that separates the two is the color.

The reason why crystallized lemon juice tastes so good is that it has been processed into a powder form. This process removes all of the bitter compounds found in fresh lemon peels.

When you combine crystallized lemon juice with water, you create a delicious lemonade that’s free of artificial sweeteners.

Lemon juice is an excellent source of vitamin C. Vitamin C helps your body produce collagen. Collagen is essential for healthy joints and bones.

Vitamin C also boosts your immune system. When you take vitamin C supplements, you increase your resistance to infections.

This is especially important during the cold season. Cold weather can weaken your immune system. So, by boosting your immunity, you can stay healthier throughout winter.

Another benefit of drinking lemon juice is that it reduces inflammation. Inflammation is caused by stress, allergies, and other factors.

By reducing inflammation, you can prevent diseases like arthritis and heart disease.

Lemon juice is also beneficial for treating stomach ulcers. In fact, studies show that lemon juice can heal gastric ulcers within just 24 hours.

You should drink at least 2 cups of lemon juice every day to reap these benefits. However, if you have a sensitive stomach, you might want to start with 1 cup per day.

If you are looking for ways to naturally detoxify your body, then you should consider taking a few tablespoons of lemon juice each morning. Lemon juice is very effective when used to cleanse your liver. Your liver is responsible for removing toxins from your blood.

So, by cleansing your liver, you can eliminate harmful substances before they reach your bloodstream.

Citric Acid

Citric acid is a colorless, weak organic acid widely used for flavoring. It occurs naturally in citrus fruits like lemon juice.

It is used in food and beverages, cleaning, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, etc.

It promotes nutrient digestion and mineral absorption. It helps in the thickening of intestinal walls. It also provides other benefits like:

It stimulates the digestive system, thus preventing constipation and diarrhea.

It also helps in the movement of food through the intestines.

It helps kill bad bacteria in your gut.

It is good for the digestive tract.

It is used as a treatment against chronic metabolic acidosis.

It maintains good gastrointestinal health.

Silicon Dioxide

Silicon Dioxide is found naturally in the earth, water, plants, and animals.

Did you know that silicon dioxide (also known as silica) can improve digestion? Silicon dioxide is one of the most common ingredients in toothpaste.

It’s also commonly used in food processing. For example, it’s often added to bread dough to give it a smooth texture.

In addition, it’s used to thicken sauces and gravies. But did you know that it can be helpful for improving digestion?

Studies show that eating foods rich in silicon dioxide improves digestion. This includes foods such as broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage.

These vegetables contain fiber which helps break down food particles. Fiber also increases the amount of time it takes for your digestive tract to empty itself.

As a result, you will feel full longer. This means that you won’t eat as much food. It also prevents overeating.

For best results, you should consume foods high in silicon dioxide on a daily basis. You can do this by adding them to your diet.

However, don’t overdo it. Too much silicon dioxide can cause diarrhea. If you experience diarrhea after consuming foods rich in silicon dioxide, stop eating those foods immediately.

Instead, try eating more fruits and veggies. These foods are low in silicon dioxide. They also help reduce bloating and gas.

Fruits and veggies are also great sources of fiber. Fiber helps keep your digestive tract moving smoothly.

As a result, you will have fewer problems digesting food.

The EFSA Panel on Food Additives and Nutrient Sources added to Food (ANS) evaluated silicon dioxide added for nutritional purposes to food supplements and concluded that the use of silicon dioxide up to 1,500 mg SiO2/day added to food supplements is of no safety concern.

It enables the mineralization of bones, teeth, and collagen and makes them strong.

According to a few studies, it helps relieve digestive issues.

What Are The Benefits Of ColonBroom?

According to the makers of the product, the benefits provided by ColonBroom are more than just achieving a perfect popping schedule.

It is a solution for anyone who wants to renew their body and boost its immune responses and metabolic processes, and even occasional constipation.

Below are the key benefits provided by ColonBroom.

It Stimulates Gut Microbiota

ColonBroom increases the functioning of the good bacteria in your gut and reduces the digestive issues caused by bad bacteria.

A Healthy gut induces regular bowel movements and thus frees your gut from all the stuck poop.

Maintains Blood Sugar and Blood Pressure Levels

The presence of Sea Salt and Stevia Leaf Extract in ColonBroom helps maintain healthy blood pressure and blood sugar levels, respectively.

Increased energy levels make you sweat more, which reduces the accumulated fat and thus also positively affects blood sugar and pressure levels.

It Helps To Detox The Body

ColonBroom helps to eliminate toxins in your body. Because of the ingredients inside ColonBroom, the detoxification process may remove toxins within the body and can aid in improving gut health.

It helps in cleansing your gut and eliminating accumulated toxins.

It Helps To Lose Weight

ColonBroom powder contains low calories, and its main active ingredient helps cleanse your gut.

It lowers your sugar cravings and appetite, which helps you to lose weight.

It Helps Relieve Constipation

ColonBroom relieves constipation by assisting in the movement of stool through the intestines. It contains laxatives that help in doing so.

Where Can You Buy ColonBroom?

ColonBroom Powder is exclusively available or purchased on their official website. Their package delivery usually takes 3 to 8 business days. You will receive an email about your order shipping status whenever it’s ready.

ColonBroom Pricing

The ColonBroom supplement is available for purchase in the following 3 packages:

Buy 1 Bottle – $54.99 per bottle + free shipping. You will get a free diet guide along with your package.

Buy 3 Bottles – $35.99 per bottle + free shipping. You will get a free diet guide along with your package.

Buy 6 Bottles – $27.99 per bottle + free shipping. You will get a free diet guide along with your package.

Student Discount

The official ColonBroom website offers a student discount on all 3 packages.

The guideline for availing the discount is very simple. You just have to register and verify your student status with Student Beans. Then you can put the discount code ‘Student Beans’ at the checkout, and you will get 20% off.

Money-Back Guarantee

ColonBroom offers a 60-day 100% money-back guarantee to all its customers.

So in case you are not satisfied with the results or see no results at all within 60 days from your purchase after using ColonBroom, you will have to send an email to customer support stating the concern.

You are then completely eligible to return the product and get your complete money back without any questions asked, excluding the shipping and online transaction handling fees.

Intake Guideline

As per the back label of the bottle, you are recommended to take one teaspoon of powder (0.2 oz/5.7 g) in 250 ml of water. Then drink an extra glass of water.

It is to be taken 2 times a day before 1 hour or after 30 minutes a meal.

In the beginning, you can start with one teaspoon daily for the first five days and then move on to one teaspoon twice a day.

Consult with your physician if pregnant/nursing, have swallowing difficulties, irritable bowel syndrome, abdominal pain, nausea, or vomiting. If you experience any allergic reactions, stop taking the supplement.

What Do The Customers Think Of ColonBroom?

Various ColonBroom reviews state that before using ColonBroom, they would face the following issues –

Constipation

Increased bloating

Low fiber intake

Weight gain

Irregular bowel movement

Improper functioning of Gut microbiota

Poor gut health

Poor metabolism

Lower energy levels, etc.

But, after the consumption of ColonBroom, they experience the following positive changes:

Regular Bowel Movements

Less bloating and weight loss

Lighter Gut

Healthy digestive system

Improved immune system

Improved metabolism

Improved fiber intake

Increased energy levels

Proven to improve skin health

Improved Blood sugar and pressure levels

As per the data of ColonBroom reviews mentioned on their website, 95% of customers noticed more frequent and regular bowel movements; 80% recorded weight loss without feeling hunger; 90% felt lighter after 12 hours of using ColonBroom.

Conclusion

To conclude this ColonBroom review, we can say that it improves digestive health, weight loss, consistent bowel movements, and overall health. So, taking it in the recommended dose can be helpful for your gut. After 12 to 72 hours of using ColonBroom, you will feel that you have lost weight, and for best results, you should take it for 2-3 months.

Buy ColonBroom from the official website now and test it for yourself now!

