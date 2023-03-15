Clear Nails Ultra Review: Is ClearNails Ultra Worth It or Waste of Money?

Clear Nails Ultra is a nail fungus formula available exclusively online.

Specifically formulated for nail fungus, Clear Nails Ultra includes 13 premium anti-fungal ingredients to restore healthy nails at home with no medication or doctor’s visits required.

What is Clear Nails Ultra?

Clear Nails Ultra is a nail fungus solution priced at $69 per bottle as part of a special, 2023 promotion.

Available through ClearNailsUltraUSA.com, Clear Nails Ultra features a blend of natural ingredients to restore healthy nails, support nail strength, and restore the color of your nails, among other benefits.

The makers of Clear Nails Ultra market the formula specifically to those with nail fungus issues. If you’ve noticed nail fungus problems, reduced nail appearance, or discolored nails, then Clear Nails Ultra may be able to help.

Clear Nails Ultra was created by a group of health enthusiasts based in the United States. The solution is made in the United States at an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility.

Clear Nails Ultra Benefits

Clear Nails Ultra is designed to promote the following benefits:

13 premium, natural anti-fungal nutrients

Helps restore healthy, pink nails

Attacks a core cause of fungus

Helps with nail fungus, nail appearance, and nail color

Remove discoloration

Smooth skin, support immune system and boost long-term protection

Overall, Clear Nails Ultra aims to be the ultimate natural nail fungus formula available today. The formula contains a blend of 13 natural ingredients to fight toenail fungus at the source.

How Does Clear Nails Ultra Work?

Clear Nails Ultra is specially formulated to fight candida overgrowth, which is the most common cause of toenail fungus.

You apply Clear Nails Ultra’s liquid formula to your toenails daily to reclaim healthy nails, strong nails, and the color of your nails – all from the comfort of home without needing to visit a clinic.

Here’s the step-by-step process occurring when you apply Clear Nails Ultra for the first time:

Step 1) Help clean out existing fungal infection. First, Clear Nails Ultra starts by cleaning away your toenail fungus. The formula contains ingredients to “address some of the most common forms of nail fungus.” In fact, the makers of Clear Nails Ultra specifically designed the formula to tackle candida overgrowth.

Step 2) Help promote health of the immune system. Clear Nails Ultra can promote the immune system, helping you defend against fungal infections from the skin and nails. Your body’s immune system naturally fights off infections – including fungal infections. However, if you’ve had an infection for a long time, then your immune system may need a boost. Clear Nails Ultra can help promote the immune system, making it easier for your body to fight off a fungal infection.

Step 3) Help fortify nail health. For the third and final step, Clear Nails Ultra helps to fortify nail health, giving you long-term protection against nail fungus infections and other issues. The formula contains ingredients to support your immune system long-term, reducing the risk of future toenail fungus infections. In fact, if you apply Clear Nail Ultra to your toenails daily for six months, then you may be able to avoid future outbreaks, according to the official website.

Clear Nails Ultra Ingredients

Clear Nails Ultra contains a blend of probiotics, natural oils, and other ingredients to eliminate your toenail fungus infection.

Here are all of the ingredients in Clear Nails Ultra and how they work, according to the manufacturer:

Bacillus Subtilis: Bacillus subtilis is one of several probiotic strains in Clear Nails Ultra. Typically, we see probiotics in oral supplements – not topical formulas. They work from the inside out to balance digestion and support immunity, helping your body fight off fungal infections. Clear Nails Ultra, however, claims to contain probiotics for external use. By applying these living bacteria to your fungal infection daily, you can purportedly fight off the fungal infection.

Lactobacillus Plantarum: Lactobacillus plantarum is the second active probiotic in Clear Nails Ultra. It’s “proven to fight fungal infections” while also strengthening the immune system – similar to how B. subtilis works. Clear Nails Ultra also added L. plantarum to the formula to accelerate the healing of the skin. After you clear the toenail fungus away, your skin may be damaged. Clear Nails Ultra helps to heal your skin for better long-term protection. If you don’t heal the skin, you could put yourself at risk of future infections, as your skin is your number one line of defense against infections.

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus: Clear Nails Ultra uses Lactobacillus rhamnosus as its third active probiotic ingredient. According to the makers of Clear Nails Ultra, L. rhamnosus is backed by “400+ studies” showing it can reduce fungus accumulation in the body. Researchers believe L. rhamnosus works by producing natural antibodies to help your body fight against fungus. By applying L. rhamnosus to your toenail fungus daily, you can purportedly enjoy rapid relief.

Lavender Essential Oil: Many antifungal supplements contain lavender for its ability to fight topical fungal infections. A 2015 study published in Scientifica, for example, found lavender essential oil could express antifungal activity against Candida albicans, one of the most common causes of fungal infections in humans. Researchers applied lavender oil or clotrimazole (a popular skin treatment) to a group of patients infected with C. albicans, then checked the results over 24 to 48 hours. Researchers found lavender had significant antifungal effects comparable to the common skin care treatment solution.

Kanuka / Manuka Essential Oils: Kanuka and manuka essential oils have a long history of use in helping with disease and inflammation. Recent studies have connected these oils specifically to antibacterial effects. The essential oils of kanuka and manuka, for example, were shown to lower tumor necrosis factor-alpha in one study. That same study found the essential oils had powerful antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory effects.

Clove Oil: Many antifungal supplements use clove oil as a base ingredient. Clove oil, like other oils in Clear Nails Ultra, has been linked to natural antifungal and antibacterial effects. A 2011 study found clove oil had strong antifungal activity against opportunistic fungal pathogens like Candida albicans, for example. Meanwhile, a 2007 study found clove essential oil was particularly effective against dermatophytic fungi, including the fungi living in your skin.

Linum Usitatissimum (Flaxseed or Linseed Oil): Linum usitatissimum, also known as flax or linseed, is a flowering plant used in traditional medicine for thousands of years. Cultivated for its fiber and oil, flax is found in many nutritional supplements today for various purposes. Studies show flaxseed has natural antibacterial and antifungal properties, for example, that help it kill harmful compounds. In one 2016 study, researchers found flaxseed oil was effective for inhibiting bacterial growth and fungal growth against Escherichia coli, Salmonella paratyphii, Lactobacillus and Staphylococcus aureus, Proteus vulgaris, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Saccharomyces cerevisiae, all of which are common causes of antibiotic-resistant infections.

Tea Tree Oil: Tea tree oil has a long history of use as a natural remedy and antimicrobial agent. Over the centuries, indigenous peoples of Australia, for example, have used tea tree oil for its antiseptic and anti-inflammatory effects. A 2006 study found tea tree oil had several natural chemical compounds contributing to these antiseptic and anti-inflammatory effects, as confirmed by mass spectrometry and gas chromatography. In fact, researchers found tea tree oil’s antimicrobial effects were similar to antibiotics – especially as microbes are becoming more resistant to antibiotics.

Aloe Vera Leaf Extract: Clear Nails Ultra contains aloe vera leaf extract, which has been shown to possess natural antifungal properties. According to a 2017 study published in the Oman Medical Journal, aloe vera leaf extract has been shown to inhibit fungi when applied topically. Researchers applied tea tree oil to Candida albicans, a common type of fungus, and found it had powerful antifungal effects compared to a placebo. Researchers also noted aloe vera had been used for therapeutic purposes since ancient times.

Undecylenic Acid: Undecylenic acid is one of the most important ingredients in Clear Nails Ultra. Studies show undecylenic acid can contribute to antifungal effects throughout the body. However, it’s best-known as a natural solution for toenail fungus. A 2008 study published in Foot & Ankle Specialist, for example, found undecylenic acid helped with fungal growth in patients with mild, moderate, and severe nail disease over a one year patient. That study involved 154 patients with varying levels of toenail fungus. Undecylenic acid reduced toenail fungus by 100% in the mild group, 65% in the moderate group, and 35% in the severe group, suggesting the acid can significantly reduce toenail fungus in various ways. A separate study found undecylenic acid was effective against athlete’s foot, successfully killing bacteria like Trichophyton mentagrophytes, Trichophyton rubrum, and Epidermophyton floccosum.

Other Probiotic Strains: Clear Nails Ultra contains a blend of additional probiotics to support your body’s natural defense against toenail fungus. Other probiotic strains in Clear Nails Ultra include Bifidobacterium breve (B. breve), a type of bacteria that produces lactic acid and acetic acid in your gut.

Clear Nails Ultra is also gluten-free, GMO-free, BHA-free, vegetarian-friendly, and has no added chemicals.

What to Expect After Using Clear Nails Ultra

Clear Nails Ultra is designed to tackle the core cause of foot fungus, clearing up your toenails and restoring your feet to their healthy appearance.

Some of the specific things you can expect after using Clear Nails Ultra, according ot the official website, include:

Cleanliness, including your nails becoming a healthy, pink color. Many people experienced discolored, unhealthy-looking nails after a toenail fungus infection. Clear Nails Ultra can ensure your nails become a healthy, pink color.

Clarity, including clearing nail fungus faster than expected. Clear Nails Ultra can clear away a toenail fungus infection to ensure your nails stay clean and clear.

Long-term care and maintenance of nail health, as verified by 100% moneyback guarantee. Clear Nails Ultra can help shield your body against future attacks using preventative probiotics. These probiotics can fight fungus and bacteria in your body before it reaches your toenails, potentially reducing the risk of future infections.

The confidence to wear sandals again. Clear Nails Ultra can make you more confident to show off your feet again. Instead of being embarrassed to wear flip flops or go to the beach, you can relax knowing Clear Nails Ultra is doing its job and preventing future toenail fungus infections.

Healthier digestion. Clear Nails Ultra contains probiotics in topical form. Typically, people take probiotics as an oral supplement for digestion. However, the makers of Clear Nails Ultra claim these same probiotics can work when applied topically, supporting digestion from the outside of your skin to the inside of your gut. If you want to support your body’ natural defense against toenail fungus while also helping with digestion, then Clear Nails Ultra could be the right choice.

How Long Does Clear Nails Ultra Take to Work?

Clear Nails Ultra claims to work in a short period of time to restore healthy nails. Many customers claim to have noticed a difference within weeks of applying Clear Nails Ultra for the first time, for example.

Here are some of the expected effects and timeframes, according to the makers of Clear Nails Ultra:

“Soon after” applying Clear Nails Ultra for the first time, you may notice your nails look clearer, less yellow, and healthier-looking

As you continue to apply Clear Nails Ultra daily, the antifungal effects can continue to kick into action, helping your nails rewind back to the normal, healthy, pinkish hue you remember from before your toenail infection

Moving forward long-term, you can expect your nails to stay “fungus-free for months – if not years” after 6 months of continually applying Clear Nails Ultra, according to the official website

Clear Nails Ultra Reviews

Clear Nails Ultra is backed by strong reviews online. Many customers with all types of nail fungus problems have successfully cleared up the issue using Clear Nails Ultra. Many customers struggled with nail fungus issues for years before finding rapid relief with Clear Nails Ultra, according to the official website.

Here are some of the reviews shared online today:

One customer claims she was “very impressed” with Clear Nails Ultra so far, describing it as her “favorite anti-fungal product by far.” She had tried creams, serums, lotions, liquids, and other nail fungus treatment solutions “with little to no success.” After just a few weeks of using Clear Nails Ultra, however, she has experienced dramatic results.

Another customer struggled with nail fungus “for years” and found no relief with other topical solutions. After taking Clear Nails Ultra, however, he has “been seeing great results.” He feels fresher and more energized when he wakes up in the morning. And, it works so well he ordered it for his mom.

A 71-year old reviewer featured on the official website claims his “nails got better in 3 weeks” after using Clear Nails Ultra. He used to have thick, discolored, ugly big toenails that were brown / yellow. Clear Nails Ultra fixed all of these issues in just a few weeks.

Another customer had yellow toenails before using Clear Nails Ultra. After using Clear Nails Ultra, his toenails are getting lighter. Now, he can nearly see all the way through the nail.

One customer has been using Clear Nails Ultra “daily for a couple of weeks” and has already experienced “noticeable improvement” with her nails. She claims her infected nail has “better pigmentation” and she has experienced zero side effects from the formula so far.

Overall, Clear Nails Ultra is backed by positive reviews from happy customers who agree the formula works as advertised to target mild and severe toenail fungus infections – even in people who have struggled with toenail fungus for years and have been unable to treat their problem with traditional serums, locations, and antifungal medication.

Clear Nails Ultra Pricing

Clear Nails Ultra is normally priced at $89 per bottle. However, you can pay as little as $49 to $69 per bottle when ordering Clear Nails Ultra online today.

Here’s how pricing works when buying Clear Nails Ultra through the official website:

1 Bottle: $69 + Free Shipping

$69 + Free Shipping 3 Bottles: $177 ($59 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

$177 ($59 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping 6 Bottles: $294 ($49 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

Each bottle contains a one month supply of liquid Clear Nails Ultra formula. You apply one full dropper of Clear Nails Ultra to your toenail daily to fight toenail fungus infections.

Clear Nails Ultra Refund Policy

All Clear Nails Ultra purchases come with a 180 day moneyback guarantee. Request a complete refund on your purchase within 180 days with no questions asked if you’re unsatisfied for any reason.

About Clear Nails Ultra

Clear Nails Ultra is made in the United States at an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility.

You can contact the US-based customer support team via the following:

Phone: 844-830-1299

844-830-1299 Email: support@cleannailsultra.com

support@cleannailsultra.com Mailing Address: 122 Broadway N Ste 100 Fargo, North Dakota 58102

Online Form: https://clearnailsultrausa.com/contact/

Clean Nails Ultra is made by a company doing business under the same name. That company “was founded by a group of health enthusiasts dedicated to helping everyday Americans just like you,” according to the official website. With that goal in mind, the company develops breakthrough products, natural supplements, and other solutions for common health and wellness goals.

Final Word

Clear Nails Ultra is a toenail fungus formula applied to your toenails daily to clear infections.

According to the official website, Clear Nails Ultra can clear infections, improve toenail color, and strengthen your nails within weeks. If you apply Clear Nails Ultra topically for six months, you can also enjoy long-term protection against future toenail fungus infections.

To learn more about Clear Nails Ultra and how it works or to buy the toenail fungus supplement today, visit the official website.

