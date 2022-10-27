CITY OF TACOMA-Resolution No. TBD 020

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Transportation Benefit District Governing Board, at its special meeting of Tuesday, October 25, 2022, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. TBD 020 A resolution setting Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at approximately 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing on the proposed 2023-2024 Transportation Benefit District Budget and Spending Plan.

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505.

Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-965736

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, October 27, Friday, October 28, and Monday, October 31, 2022.