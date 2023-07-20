CITY OF TACOMA-Resolution No. 41240

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, July 18, 2023, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. 41240 A resolution setting Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner on the request to vacate air rights along North 26th Street abutting the applicant’s property and vacate air rights in the alley side abutting the applicant’s property, to build Juliet balconies on both the North 26th Street side and South alley side of the building.

(Buddy Investments, LLC; File No. 124.1443)

The full text of the above resolutions may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Susan Haigh, Acting City Clerk IDX-980951

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, July 20, 2023, and Friday, July 21, 2023.