CITY OF TACOMA-Resolution No. 40991

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, June 28, 2022, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. 40991 A resolution setting Tuesday, July 12, 2022, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on a substantial amendment to the Tacoma Lakewood HOME Consortium’s 2021-2022 Annual Action Plan, which outlines the uses of Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnerships Program, and Emergency Solutions Grant funds.

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-957967

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, June 30, 2022 and Friday, July 1, 2022.