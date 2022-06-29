Best Delta 8 Gummies: Top Weed Store To Buy Delta 8 THC Edibles In 2022

Are you looking for a quick and fun way of enjoying the effects of Delta 8? Delta 8 gummies are a new and fun way of enjoying Delta 8. Delta 8 has gained popularity due to its many benefits and no side effects. Not only will they help clear your head, but after a long day of work, they will help you unwind. It requires no preparation, and all you need to do is toss a few gummies, and you are all set.

Finding the best gummies may be time-consuming, so we conducted extensive research and narrowed it down to the best five delta 8 gummies.

Top 5 Delta 8 Gummies To Buy Online:

Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies On The Market Budpop: Strongest Delta 8 Gummies & Weed Edibles For Sale Hollyweed CBD: Top Weed Dispensary To Buy THC Edibles Diamond CBD: Get Vegan Friendly Weed Gummies Infused With THC 3Chi: Highly Potent Delta 8 THC Gummy & Delta 8 For Sale

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies On The Market

Exhale wellness is one of the best brands present on the cannabis market. It is established in California and has earned a top spot in the best brands for delta 8 gummies. Started by a group of researchers keen to learn more about the workings of the hemp plant, the company focused on its goal to provide healthy and potent delta 8 products.

Exhale wellness offers a wide variety of delta 8 hemp products, including gummies, vapes, carts, pre-rolls, tinctures, soft gels, and much more.

Features

The company follows strict safety and health rules, ensuring all its products are clean and potent. Their delta 8 gummies are made with 100% natural and organic ingredients. The hemp is sourced from the best farms in Colorado. The ingredients are vegan-friendly and animal cruelty-free. The company does not use gelatin for their gummies, and they use pectin instead.

Exhale wellness is a responsible company that sends all its products for third-party lab testing. The delta 8 gummies are third-party lab-tested as well. The results and certificate of analysis can be found on their website next to our product description.

The delta 8 gummies are available in bottle ars. As per theislandnow, the company offers delta 8 gummies in different delicious flavors and varying potencies as well. The flavors are earthy and fruity. The company even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with no questions asked. This is for unsatisfied customers who do not like the product. The company believes in its product and promises to return the money.

Pros

100% natural ingredients used

Organic and vegan-friendly products

Hemp sourced from non-GMO farms

Third-party lab tested

Varying strengths available

Satisfied customers

Cons

No CBD isolate and broad-spectrum gummies

Customer Reviews

The customer reviews for the company are quite positive. The customers are extremely satisfied with the product. The customers love the different flavors available and recommend the product to family and friends. Customers have reported using the product for joint pains, headaches, anxiety, and insomnia.

#2. Budpop: Strongest Delta 8 Gummies & Weed Edibles For Sale

Budpop was started as a research-based company dedicated to learning more about the hemp plant and its elements. The company started researching the effects of CBD and other cannabinoids found in the hemp plant. It was started in 2018 to learn more about the hemp plants.

Soon the company expanded and started offering CBD products in the market. The company has grown popular due to its high-quality products.

Features

Started as a research-based company, budpop is experienced and educated about the workings of the hemp plant. The company is well aware of the safest ingredients that should be used in making the product. The company takes great care in choosing the ingredients they use. The ingredients are natural and organic.

The hemp is sourced from the best farms in Nevada. The farms are non-GMO. The farms follow strict safety rules and make sure no harmful fertilizers, pesticides, or herbicides are added while growing the hemp. The company also adopts the safest extraction methods to extract delta 8 from the hemp plant.

The company sends its products for third-party lab testing. The company is extremely transparent. All test results and the certificate of analysis are available on the brand website. Customers can review these and decide if the product is suitable for them.

Delta 8 gummies by budpop are available in varying potencies. The delta 8 gummies are available in blue dream and strawberry gelato. The gummies are extremely potent and contain 25mg of Delta 8 THC. The shipping provided by the company is quite efficient. Different delivery options are available, and gummies can be shipped through cold shipping.

Pros

100% natural ingredients

Organic and vegan

Hemp sourced from non-GMO farms

Third-party lab tested

Variety in potencies and flavors

Shipping options available

Subscription discount available

Cons

No shipping outside the USA

Customer reviews

Customer reviews regarding budpop are quite positive. Customers have reported using their products for a subtle high, treating joint pains, anxiety, insomnia, or just boosting their f0cus throughout the day. Customers have suggested using the product to other friends and family and report using it regularly themselves. The customers like the website, which is easy to use. The users have also commended the prompt responses by the customer support agents.

#3. Hollyweed CBD: Top Weed Dispensary To Buy THC Edibles

Hollyweed was launched at the new year’s eve of 2017 to celebrate the legalization of hemp. Zach Fernandez, a cannabis enthusiast and a group of friends, launched Hollyweed. This company aimed to educate people about the workings of hemp and encourage people to turn towards a holistic lifestyle. The company runs on the six pillars of wellness and works towards the goal of helping people live a holistic lifestyle.

Features

Hollyweed upholds his value of encouraging people to live a holistic lifestyle. For this, they continue to provide healthy and safe products. The company uses 100% natural and organic ingredients. The hemp is taken from the best farms across the USA. The farms are non-GMO. The growing process is closely overlooked. The farms follow strict safety regulations. The products contain less than 0.3% THC. The company follows the farm bill of 2018.

The company gets all its products tested by a third-party lab. The results and the certificate of analysis are available on the website for the customers to review. Hollyweed has made a place in the hemp market with its potent and healthy hemp derived delta 8 gummies. The gummies are made with pectin instead of gelatin. This makes their vegan products. All vegan customers can use these gummies without any concerns about animal cruelty.

The website hollyweed has for their products is extremely informative. The company tries to spread its message about a holistic lifestyle and the best way to achieve that. The website is very informative. It contains extensive details about the product. It also contains details about the ingredients and the hemp plant itself. People can use the website to learn more about the product without browsing elsewhere.

The brand also has subscription plans and first-order discounts for customers to make the product more affordable. The customers get up to a 25% discount if they have subscribed to a product and receive it each month. The products are not expensive overall.

Pros

100% natural and organic products

Vegan-friendly

non-GMO farm hemp

Third-party lab tested

Subscription plan and discounts available

Satisfied customer rating

Cons

Not available in CBD isolate or broad spectrum

Customer Reviews

Hollyweed has a great customer satisfaction rate. Many customers have reported switching to delta 8 gummies for day-to-day pains because of hollyweed. They test the product and encourage other customers to switch to delta 8 products from traditional medicines. The product is extremely effective and potent. Most customers have reported enjoying the flavors and feeling calm and focused.

#4. Diamond CBD: Get Vegan Friendly Weed Gummies Infused With THC

Another popular CBD company that rose to popularity due to its top-notch products. The company has employed several experienced researchers and doctors who research the workings of hemp and help innovate new products.

Features

Diamond CBD offers a wide range of delta 8 products, and their delta 8 vape carts are quite popular among cannabis users. Diamond CBD does not market its delta 8 gummies for medicinal purposes. Instead, they only provide delta 8 gummies for recreational purposes.

The gummies are made with 100% natural ingredients. These are all organic. The hemp is taken from safe and non-GMO farms. The hemp does not contain any harmful pesticides, herbicides, or chemicals. Each delta 8 gummy contains 10mg of CBD and 10mg of Delta 8 THC.

The gummies are available in bottles of 1000mg. Users can enjoy them alone or with family or friends and easily carry them anywhere. The delta 8 products are third-party lab tested. The delta 8 gummies named chill plus provided by diamond CBD are twice as potent as most regular delta 8 gummies you would find in the market.

The gummies are available in different flavors and strengths. The strengths range from 500mg to 4000mg. The flavors include the original, sunshine mix, blueberry, island mix, mango, and watermelon. Each gummy contains 20mg of potency.

Pros

100% natural and organic ingredients

Potent products

Wholesale available

Refer to a friend to get $20 off

Varying potencies and flavors

15 days money-back policy

Cons

A wide range of products can confuse new customers

Customer Reviews

Diamond CBD is known for providing the best and safest CBD and delta 8 products. Customer reviews show that the products are effective and enjoyable. The variety of flavors and potencies allow customers to switch every once. Customers have reported sleeping better after using these gummies; they have also experienced less back pain after using them.

#5. 3Chi: Highly Potent Delta 8 THC Gummy & Delta 8 For Sale

3chi started as a CBD brand. They offered all kinds of CBD products. The CBD products also included CBG, CBT, CBN, and CBC products. Soon 3Chi started expanding and providing delta 8, 9, 10, 6A10A THC, THCV, THC0, and HHC products.

Features

3CHi is a responsible platform that formulates its products using 100% natural and organic products. This company sources their hemp from the best non-GMO farms, which closely overlook their growing process. In addition, the company makes sure the THC is under 0.3% according to the farm bill. The brand also ensures no addition of harmful additives, preservatives, or chemicals in the products.

The products are sent for third-party lab testing. The brain is completely transparent and offers all test results, including the certificate of analysis, on its website.

3CHi is known for offering strong and potent delta 8 gummies. Their gummies have a strong taste of hemp. Each gummy contains 25mg of delta 8 THC. The delta 8 gummies are available in black raspberry or watermelon. The packs are available in 8-pack and 16-pack. 3chi gummies have a long-lasting dose and can start working from around 45 minutes to an hour.

The site contains information about the products, and customers can browse through the products by going through the drop-down menu. The website is easy to navigate.

Pros

Highly potent products

Organic ingredients

Educational website

Variety of products to choose from

Cons

No refund or exchange policy

Customer Reviews

3Chi mostly has positive customer reviews. Customers who particularly love consuming products with a strong taste of hemp buy 3Chi products. Users are also attracted to the large variety of products that 3CHI has. Some customers have reported delays in orders; however, overall, the company has satisfied reviews.

How Did We Choose These Delta 8 Products?

Delta 8 is a compound found in the hemp plant. Along with Delta 8, many other cannabinoids like Delta 9, 10, CBD, CBG, terpenes, and flavonoids are found in the hemp plant. Each cannabinoid or element has a unique property that benefits the mind and body. Research has shown that Delta 8 is a versatile product that can calm your nerves, increase focus, give you a subtle high, and even be used recreationally.

It has grabbed the attention of many cannabis enthusiasts as it is a much subtler product and has no side effects, unlike most cannabis products. It gives the user a feeling of euphoria without heart palpitations and the anxiety that follows after. Many cannabis users have started switching to Delta 8 products due to this reason.

Due to its ever-rising popularity, many companies have started incorporating Delta 8 in various products, including pre-rolls, cigarettes, vapes, tinctures, soft gels, flowers, shots, wax, honey, and gummies. Delta 8 gummies have become a quick and fun way of consuming Delta 8 and reaping its benefits. But before we narrowed it down to the five best delta 8 gummies, we researched ourselves. Each of the brands/ products chosen had to meet high safety standards and were judged through the factors listed below.

Brand Reputation

Brand Reputation may not look like an important factor at first, but it does hold weight. A company’s reputation takes years to build. It is built over product quality, effectiveness, customer support, company service, and reviews, if present physically; its outlets, and if present online, the website. We only chose brands which had a good reputation over the internet. These brands do not have any history of fraud or providing low-quality products. These brands are quite transparent with the ingredients and methods they use.

Ingredients and Hemp Source

The companies we chose only used 100% natural and organic ingredients. The ingredients should also be vegan-friendly and animal cruelty-free. In the making of Delta 8 gummies, there is no gelatin used. Gelatin is obtained from animal bones, while pectin is a vegan-friendly product. In addition, the ingredients should not contain harmful additives, preservatives, or artificial flavoring.

The hemp sourced should be from the best farms in the USA. The farms in the USA are non-GMO and follow strict safety regulations. The hemp growing is overlooked closely, and safe extraction methods are adopted to get Delta 8 from the hemp plant. We only chose brands that adopted safe extraction methods, used isomerization responsibly to produce delta 8, and got their hemp from the best possible sources.

Third-Party Lab Test

Third-party lab tests are done when companies send their products to independent labs to check for quality, potency, and safety. These lab tests are significant due to their unbiased test results. These labs are not related to any brands, so there is no room for biased results. We preferred brands that conducted third-party lab tests and displayed their results on the company’s website. After a third-party lab test, the brand receives a certificate of analysis. This certificate of analysis is also available on the website.

Third-party lab tests show that a brand is completely confident in its products and does not use any unknown or harmful ingredients.

Manufacturing

Manufacturing is an important part of the creation of the product. After the ingredients are brought in, it is important to overlook that the right amounts are mixed. The correct temperatures and processes are used to create a healthy product. Just using high-quality ingredients is not enough. After the ingredients, the next important step is the packaging. Gummies are a relatively delicate product that can lose shape and potency if left in direct sunlight. We picked companies that packaged their gummies in bottles with airtight lids or good-quality pouches.

Refund

Well-established and responsible companies often offer 30-day money-back guarantees or other related offers for unsatisfied customers. Customers who do not like the product can request a refund within 30 days of buying the product, and the company will refund their money. Delta 8 products are expensive due to expensive manufacturing processes; thus, we want our readers to enjoy their products. This is why we chose brands that offer different refund policies. Through this, customers will not be stuck with the product they do not like and can always try other better quality products.

After going through each of the factors mentioned above, we finally found the best five delta 8 gummies that can be used recreationally with family or friends during work to increase focus and creativity or reduce anxiety and relieve insomnia.

Beginners Guide For Buying D8 THC Gummies

The CB1 and CB2 receptors can induce the same effects as Delta 9 and CBD. Delta 8 has a much smoother psychoactive experience than delta 9. Delta 8 THC has around 50 to 70% of the strength of delta 9. Thus providing all the calming effects without inducing anxiety or increased heartbeat.

Delta 8 can also cause a boost in appetite. The appetite stimulation caused by delta 8 is almost twice as strong as that caused by delta 9. With delta 8 gummies, you can take a couple of gummies during the day to increase your diet. These properties can help people suffering from eating disorders and lower appetite.

Delta 8 THC even consists of neuroprotective properties. By regulating the flow of calcium and potassium in the brain, it can even improve brain health. Research has shown that it increases the levels of choline and acetylcholine, which can help treat neurodegenerative disorders. Delta 8 has also proved to enhance cognitive function.

Delta 8 has also been used over the years by customers to improve conditions of insomnia. It causes a subtle high and reduces stress, thus causing the user to sleep much better. It can even control nausea and vomiting. It reduces anxiety and helps calm your nerves. Delta 8 has also been used for treating everyday joint pains, headaches, and backaches. It has proved to be quite an effective product in that regard.

Before choosing a delta 8 gummy brand for yourself, as a beginner, you must know some of the factors that should be considered before committing to a product.

Ingredients

Before buying a product, check the list of ingredients mentioned on the website. This is usually available in the description next to product pictures. Checking the list of ingredients is important. You need to be sure there are no harmful chemicals, additives, or preservatives. If you are a vegan customer, check for gelatin in the gummies. This list can also help you rule out any ingredients you are allergic to, saving you from a reaction later on.

Quality

The quality of the product can be determined by the ingredients used, the hemp source, and the entire manufacturing process. Go through the company’s website thoroughly. Most responsible companies make sure they display all information regarding their ingredient source and how the product is created. These companies are completely transparent and also mention third-party lab test results. This can help recognize a good quality product.

Variety

Delta 8 gummies are available in different varieties. This includes the difference in potency and difference in shapes, sizes, and flavors. Many customers like eating delta 8 gummies in their natural flavors with no other additions, while some use these as a recreational product and like trying out different flavors. This may also be helpful for customers who do not like the natural flavor and would like to try out other flavors. Delta 8 gummies can be present in both fruity and earthy flavors. Before choosing a product, check to see if the company offers different options so you can switch it up every once in a while. Hence not getting bored of the same product.

Price

While we recommend getting the best of the best available on the market, we do not want you to exhaust your monthly budget. Good quality products are available at affordable prices. Draw out a budget for yourself. Then start looking at good-quality products which meet high standards of safety. List them down and cross out any products which do not fall into your budget. You will end up with a few products which do. Compare and choose the product which gives you the most benefits at a price that fits your budget.

Customer Support

We believe customer support is extremely important for getting products online. Customer support can be helpful in several ways. Whether it is educating customers about the product, helping them find suitable products, or solving technical issues. You can always find if the customer support is prompt by trying to contact them when you are browsing through products on the website.

Customer Reviews

Brands have now started mentioning customer reviews on their website. This can be used to find out if the products are effective. Customer reviews can also give an insight into the company’s services and the packaging of the product. Through these reviews, finding out the best flavors or potencies is easy.

Dosage

Dosage is an important factor to consider after you buy the product. If you are a beginner, it is suggested that you buy a lower potency, and if you are a regular user of delta 8, you can advance to stronger potencies. For beginners, microdosing is always advised. This is when you start with extremely small doses that may or may not have any effects. This is done to stay safe, and you can gradually keep adding to the doses you take to figure out the perfect dose for yourself.

Storing

Gummies are more susceptible to heat and can lose their shape and potency. You should order your delta 8 gummies through cold shipping or fast shipping so that the gummies do not stay out in delivery for long. After receiving them, make sure you close the pouches or jars tightly. Keep them away from pets and children. The gummies should be kept in a cool and dry place away from direct sunlight, like kitchen cabinets.

FAQs On Delta 8 THC Edibles

Is it safe to consume Delta 8 THC?

Over the years, numerous researches have been conducted that show that it is safe to consume delta 8 THC. delta 8 THC is a great way of calming your nerves and treating anxiety or joint pain. The brands chosen for this guide do not contain a large amount of Delta 9 THC. These are purely Delta 8 products with less than 0.3% of THC. all the products are made by companies that strictly follow the 218 farm bill.

All these gummies are made with 100% natural and safe ingredients. These are third-party labs tested for potency, quality, and safety. All the products mentioned in this list are free of harmful additives, preservatives, and animal cruelty. However, taking these delta 8 gummies in small doses is always recommended.

If you do not dose properly and take a large amount together, you could experience anxiety and paranoia just as you would after consuming delta 9 THC. This is why microdosing is recommended, especially for beginners who have never tried delta 8 THC before.

How long do Delta 8 gummies take to kick in?

Since delta 8 gummies are hemp-derived products, it should be noted that they vary in effectiveness from person to person. Mostly the wait time may start from 30 mins to an hour. It also depends if you are a frequent user or a beginner. Since frequent users have developed a tolerance, they may need to increase their dosage and wait longer for the product to the surface.

Since delta 8 gummies do not directly enter the bloodstream, they are ingested first. It takes a while for your body to break it down and metabolize it. Thus it takes a little time for delta 8 gummies to start showing effects.

How do these Delta 8 gummies make you feel?

According to research and the feedback taken by users, the high felt after taking delta 8 products is quite subtle and chilled out. This is like the high you feel after consuming cannabis, but it does not cause anxiety afterward. It is not like the extreme high and paranoia you would feel after consuming delta 9 THC. However, the effects also depend on the amount of your dose and how tolerant you are. If you are a beginner and take a big dose on your first try, you might face some side effects and feel anxious.

One reason why delta 8 has become so famous is its subtle effects on the user. Unlike other cannabis products, you still feel in control of your surroundings after consuming delta 8 products. You do not feel completely lost or paranoid. These gummies do not have any psychoactive effects as delta 8 THC is not a psychoactive product.

Delta 8 THC binds the CB1 receptors in your brain, leading to a calm yet euphoric feeling without anxiety. Users who have experience using cannabis products might spot a few similarities, but these will be without the side effects.

Conclusion: How Long Does Delta 8 Stay In Your System?

Delta 8 gummies are a fun and quick way of enjoying delta 8 THC gummies. It is discreet, can easily fit in your pocket or purse, and you can toss a gummy whenever you feel like it. These qualities, including the effects on the body and mind, have made delta 8 a very popular product. Customers enjoy the variety of flavors and different potencies offered by brands. This is a versatile and beneficial product; however, it should be used carefully and according to the right dosage. While delta 8 does not have any serious side effects, it is always better to take the time in moderation. We hope our list of best delta 8 thc gummies assists you in finding the best d8 thc gummies for yourself.