CITY OF TACOMA- Resolution No. 40615

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, June 23, 2020, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, are as follows: Resolution No. 40615 A resolution setting Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., as the date for a hearing by the Hearing Examiner on the request to vacate a portion of South 4th Street, lying between Broadway and Court C, to facilitate an affordable family housing project.

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building North, 733 Market Street, Room 11. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk IDX-901883

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, June 25, 2020 and Friday, June 26, 2020.