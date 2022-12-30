CITY OF TACOMA
REGULARLY SCHEDULED
MEETINGS
2023
MEETING LOCATION TIME
CONTACT PERSON
Bicycle and Pedestrian Technical Advisory Group 747 Market
St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Fourth Mondays at 5:30 p.m.; No meeting in December.
Liz Kaster, 253-591-5380
Bid Opening* 3628 S. 35th St.,
Public Utilities Bldg., ABN-M1
Every Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.
Lisa Yost, 253-502-8468
Board of Building Appeals 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,
Conf. Rm. 335
(As needed. Call to check if there is a meeting.)
Thai Quyen, 253-591-5465
Board of Building Appeals – Public Hearing
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers
(As needed. Call to check if there is a meeting.)
Thai Quyen, 253-591-5465
Board of Ethics 747 Market St.,
Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 220-A
Second Wednesdays in January, April, July, and October at 6:30 p.m.
Doris Sorum, 253-591-5361
Citizen Commission on Elected Salaries 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
First Mondays in February, May, August, and November at 6:00 p.m.
Monica Rutledge, 253-433-4393
City Council Meeting
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,
Council Chambers
Every Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.
Doris Sorum, 253-591-5361
City Council Study Session
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,
Council Chambers
Every Tuesday at 12:00 NOON.
Rosheida Myers, 253-591-5134
City Events and Recognitions Committee 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Third Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m.
Kala Dralle, 253-573-2523
Civil Service Board Meeting and Study Session 747 Market St.,
Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
First Thursdays at 5:00 p.m.
Wendy Hobson, 253-591-2059
Commission on Immigrant and Refugee Affairs 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Fourth Mondays at 5:30 p.m.
Raeshawna Ware, 253-325-4751
Community Vitality and Safety Committee 747 Market St.,
Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Second and fourth Thursdays at 4:30 p.m.
Clerk’s Office, 253-591-5505
Community’s Police Advisory Committee 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Second Mondays at 6:00 p.m.
Chelesa Talbert, 253-337-7066
Deferred Compensation Administrative Committee 747 Market St.,
Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Fourth Thursdays at 1:00 p.m. in February, May, and August; First Thursday in December.
Cindy Farmer, 253-573-2345
Economic Development Committee 747 Market St.,
Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Second, fourth, and fifth Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m.
Clerk’s Office, 253-591-5505
Equity in Contracting Advisory Committee 747 Market St.,
Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Third Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. in February, May, August, November
Kacee Woods, 253-591-5075
Fire Pension/Disability Board
3628 S 35th St, Public Utilities
Bldg., ABN-Ground Floor,
Retirement Conf. Rm.
First Thursdays at 10:00 a.m.
Cheri Campbell, 253-502-8009
Government Performance and Finance Committee 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
First and third Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m.
Clerk’s Office, 253-591-5505
Greater Tacoma Regional Convention Center Public Facilities District Board of Directors 1500 Commerce, Greater Tacoma
Convention and Trade Ctr.,
Board Rm. North
Third Thursdays in January, April, July and October at 7:45 a.m.
Donlisa Scott, 253-573-2557
Hearing Examiner’s Hearing**
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,
Council Chambers
Every Tuesday and Thursday at 9:00 a.m.
Louisa Legg, 253-591-5195
Housing Authority of the City of Tacoma Board of Commissioners 902 S. L St., Administration Bldg., 2nd Flr. Conf. Rm.
Fourth Wednesdays at 4:45 p.m.;
Second Wednesdays in November and December
Sha Peterson, 253-207-4450
Housing Authority of the City of Tacoma Board of Commissioners – Study Session
902 S. L St., Administration Bldg.,
2nd Flr. Conf. Rm.
First Fridays in February, May, and November at 12:00 NOON;
Second Fridays in January, July, and September.
Sha Peterson, 253-207-4450
Human Rights Commission 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Third Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. Nancy Shattuck, 253-591-5045
Human Rights Commission Study Session 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Third Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.
Nancy Shattuck, 253-591-5045
Human Services Commission
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,
Conf. Rm. 148
Second Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m.
Vicky McLaurin, 253-591-5058
Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,
Conf. Rm. 248
Second and fourth Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m.
City Clerk’s Office, 253-591-5505
Joint Municipal Action Committee 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,
Conf. Rm. 248
Second Fridays at 8:00 a.m.
Chrisy Vindivich, 253-591-5141
Joint Municipal Action Committee Quarterly Meeting 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Second Fridays at 8:00 a.m. in February, May, August, and November,
Chrisy Vindivich, 253-591-5141
Land Use Public Meetings***
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,
Council Chambers
Second and fourth Thursdays at 5:00 p.m. (As needed. Call to check if there is a meeting.)
Jana Magoon, 253-882-9713
Landmarks Preservation Commission 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Second and fourth Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.; Second Wednesdays only in November and December.
Reuben McKnight, 253-591-5220
Local Employment and Apprenticeship Program Advisory Committee 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243
Fourth Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. in January, April, July, and October
Deborah Trevorrow, 253-591-5590
Local Improvement District (L.I.D.) Hearings**
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,
Council Chambers
Second and fourth Mondays at 5:00 p.m. Louisa Legg, 253-591-5195
Mayor’s Youth Commission –
General Assembly 919 S. 9th St, Tacoma, WA 98405
Third Saturdays at 3:00 p.m.
Cathy Sims, 253-591-5274
Mayor’s Youth Commission –
Leadership Team 919 S. 9th St, Tacoma, WA 98405
First and third Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m., Cathy Sims, 253-591-5274
Metro Parks Tacoma Board of Commissioners 4702 S. 19th St., Metro Parks Board Rm.
Second and fourth Mondays at 6:00 p.m.
Jennifer Bowman, 253-305-1091
Metro Parks Tacoma Board of Commissioners – Capital Improvement Committee 4702 S. 19th St., Metro Parks Board Rm.
Wednesdays at 5:00 p.m. on weeks with a Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday.
Jennifer Bowman, 253-305-1091
Metro Parks Tacoma Board of Commissioners – Committee of the Whole 4702 S. 19th St., Metro Parks Board Rm.
Third and fifth Mondays at 5:30 p.m.
Jennifer Bowman, 253-305-1091
Police Pension/Disability Board
3628 S 35th St, Public Utilities
Bldg., ABN-Ground Floor,
Retirement Conf. Rm.
First Tuesdays at 9:00 a.m.; Second Tuesday in January and July.
Cheri Campbell, 253-502-8009
Public Utility Board Meeting
3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities
Bldg., Auditorium
Second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.; Third Wednesday only in November; second Wednesday only in December.
Charleen Jacobs, 253-502-8201
Public Utility Board Study Session 3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., Auditorium
Second and fourth Wednesdays at 3:00 p.m.
Charleen Jacobs, 253-502-8201
Sustainable Tacoma Commission
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,
Conf. Rm. 248
Third Thursdays at 5:00 p.m.
Kristin Lynett, 253-591-5571
Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities 2501 S. 35th St., Suite D,
Pierce County Emergency Ops. Ctr.
Second Fridays at 4:00 p.m.
Lucas Smiraldo, 253-591-5048
Tacoma Arts Commission 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,
Conf. Rm. 248
Second Mondays at 5:00 p.m.
Naomi Strom-Avila, 253-591-5191
Tacoma Community Redevelopment Authority Board 747 Market
St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248
Second and fourth Thursdays at 7:30 a.m.; First and third Thursdays in November and December.
Ronda VanderMeer, 253-591-5230
Tacoma Creates Advisory Board
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,
Conf. Rm. 248
First Mondays at 5:30 p.m.;
Clarissa Gines, 253-591-5174
Tacoma Employees’ Retirement System Board 3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., ABN-Ground
Floor, Retirement Conf. Rm.
Second Thursdays at 1:00 p.m.;
February, May, August, and November meetings at 10:00 a.m.
Tim Allen, 253-502-8605
Tacoma Permit Advisory Group
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,
Conf. Rm. 243
Third Wednesdays at 2:00 p.m.
Char Carlyle, 253-591-2039
Tacoma Planning Commission
747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,
Council Chambers
First and third Wednesdays at 5:00 p.m.
Stephen Atkinson, 253-905-4145
Tacoma Public Library Board of Trustees Held at various branches –
See attached publication
Third Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., Second Wednesday in April and December, Latasha Ware, 253-280-2881
Tacoma-Pierce County Board of Health 4702 S. 19th St., Tacoma, WA 98405
First Wednesdays at 3:00 p.m., Third Wednesday in January.
Patricia Darden, 253-649-1502
Tacoma-Pierce County Board of Health Study Session 4702 S. 19th St., Tacoma, WA 98405
Third Wednesdays at 3:00 p.m., First Wednesday in January.
Patricia Darden, 253-649-1502
Transportation Commission 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,
Conf. Rm. 243
Third Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.
Carrie Wilhelme, 253-591-5560
Unfit Building Hearings**** 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,
Council Chambers
Third Wednesdays at 9:00 a.m.
DeJa Irving, 253-573-2596
WorkForce Central Executive Board 3640 S. Cedar St., Suite E, Tacoma, WA 98409
March 22, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., June 22, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., September 6, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., December 7, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.
Jan Adams, 253-254-7335
* Bid Opening will be held on an as-needed basis. Contact the Finance Procurement and Payables Office at 253-502-8468 or www.tacomapurchasing.org to confirm
** Hearing Examiner’s Hearings and Local Improvement District Meetings occur on an as-needed basis. Contact the Office of the Hearing Examiner at 253-591-5195
*** Land Use Public Meetings occur on an as-needed basis. Contact the Division Manager at 253-882-9713 to confirm whether a meeting will be held.
**** Unfit Building Hearings occur on an as-needed basis. Call to confirm whether a hearing will be held. Hearings may be held at various times throughout the day.
Please note, some meetings may be held in a hybrid format that includes a remote option.
December 30, 2022