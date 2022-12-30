CITY OF TACOMA

REGULARLY SCHEDULED

MEETINGS

2023

MEETING LOCATION TIME

CONTACT PERSON

Bicycle and Pedestrian Technical Advisory Group 747 Market

St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248

Fourth Mondays at 5:30 p.m.; No meeting in December.

Liz Kaster, 253-591-5380

Bid Opening* 3628 S. 35th St.,

Public Utilities Bldg., ABN-M1

Every Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.

Lisa Yost, 253-502-8468

Board of Building Appeals 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,

Conf. Rm. 335

(As needed. Call to check if there is a meeting.)

Thai Quyen, 253-591-5465

Board of Building Appeals – Public Hearing

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Council Chambers

(As needed. Call to check if there is a meeting.)

Thai Quyen, 253-591-5465

Board of Ethics 747 Market St.,

Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 220-A

Second Wednesdays in January, April, July, and October at 6:30 p.m.

Doris Sorum, 253-591-5361

Citizen Commission on Elected Salaries 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

First Mondays in February, May, August, and November at 6:00 p.m.

Monica Rutledge, 253-433-4393

City Council Meeting

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,

Council Chambers

Every Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.

Doris Sorum, 253-591-5361

City Council Study Session

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,

Council Chambers

Every Tuesday at 12:00 NOON.

Rosheida Myers, 253-591-5134

City Events and Recognitions Committee 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248

Third Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m.

Kala Dralle, 253-573-2523

Civil Service Board Meeting and Study Session 747 Market St.,

Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

First Thursdays at 5:00 p.m.

Wendy Hobson, 253-591-2059

Commission on Immigrant and Refugee Affairs 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

Fourth Mondays at 5:30 p.m.

Raeshawna Ware, 253-325-4751

Community Vitality and Safety Committee 747 Market St.,

Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248

Second and fourth Thursdays at 4:30 p.m.

Clerk’s Office, 253-591-5505

Community’s Police Advisory Committee 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

Second Mondays at 6:00 p.m.

Chelesa Talbert, 253-337-7066

Deferred Compensation Administrative Committee 747 Market St.,

Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

Fourth Thursdays at 1:00 p.m. in February, May, and August; First Thursday in December.

Cindy Farmer, 253-573-2345

Economic Development Committee 747 Market St.,

Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248

Second, fourth, and fifth Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m.

Clerk’s Office, 253-591-5505

Equity in Contracting Advisory Committee 747 Market St.,

Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

Third Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. in February, May, August, November

Kacee Woods, 253-591-5075

MEETING LOCATION TIME

CONTACT PERSON

Fire Pension/Disability Board

3628 S 35th St, Public Utilities

Bldg., ABN-Ground Floor,

Retirement Conf. Rm.

First Thursdays at 10:00 a.m.

Cheri Campbell, 253-502-8009

Government Performance and Finance Committee 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248

First and third Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m.

Clerk’s Office, 253-591-5505

Greater Tacoma Regional Convention Center Public Facilities District Board of Directors 1500 Commerce, Greater Tacoma

Convention and Trade Ctr.,

Board Rm. North

Third Thursdays in January, April, July and October at 7:45 a.m.

Donlisa Scott, 253-573-2557

Hearing Examiner’s Hearing**

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,

Council Chambers

Every Tuesday and Thursday at 9:00 a.m.

Louisa Legg, 253-591-5195

Housing Authority of the City of Tacoma Board of Commissioners 902 S. L St., Administration Bldg., 2nd Flr. Conf. Rm.

Fourth Wednesdays at 4:45 p.m.;

Second Wednesdays in November and December

Sha Peterson, 253-207-4450

Housing Authority of the City of Tacoma Board of Commissioners – Study Session

902 S. L St., Administration Bldg.,

2nd Flr. Conf. Rm.

First Fridays in February, May, and November at 12:00 NOON;

Second Fridays in January, July, and September.

Sha Peterson, 253-207-4450

Human Rights Commission 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

Third Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. Nancy Shattuck, 253-591-5045

Human Rights Commission Study Session 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

Third Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.

Nancy Shattuck, 253-591-5045

Human Services Commission

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,

Conf. Rm. 148

Second Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m.

Vicky McLaurin, 253-591-5058

Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,

Conf. Rm. 248

Second and fourth Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m.

City Clerk’s Office, 253-591-5505

Joint Municipal Action Committee 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,

Conf. Rm. 248

Second Fridays at 8:00 a.m.

Chrisy Vindivich, 253-591-5141

Joint Municipal Action Committee Quarterly Meeting 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248

Second Fridays at 8:00 a.m. in February, May, August, and November,

Chrisy Vindivich, 253-591-5141

Land Use Public Meetings***

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,

Council Chambers

Second and fourth Thursdays at 5:00 p.m. (As needed. Call to check if there is a meeting.)

Jana Magoon, 253-882-9713

MEETING LOCATION TIME

CONTACT PERSON

Landmarks Preservation Commission 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

Second and fourth Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.; Second Wednesdays only in November and December.

Reuben McKnight, 253-591-5220

Local Employment and Apprenticeship Program Advisory Committee 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 243

Fourth Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. in January, April, July, and October

Deborah Trevorrow, 253-591-5590

Local Improvement District (L.I.D.) Hearings**

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,

Council Chambers

Second and fourth Mondays at 5:00 p.m. Louisa Legg, 253-591-5195

Mayor’s Youth Commission –

General Assembly 919 S. 9th St, Tacoma, WA 98405

Third Saturdays at 3:00 p.m.

Cathy Sims, 253-591-5274

Mayor’s Youth Commission –

Leadership Team 919 S. 9th St, Tacoma, WA 98405

First and third Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m., Cathy Sims, 253-591-5274

Metro Parks Tacoma Board of Commissioners 4702 S. 19th St., Metro Parks Board Rm.

Second and fourth Mondays at 6:00 p.m.

Jennifer Bowman, 253-305-1091

Metro Parks Tacoma Board of Commissioners – Capital Improvement Committee 4702 S. 19th St., Metro Parks Board Rm.

Wednesdays at 5:00 p.m. on weeks with a Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday.

Jennifer Bowman, 253-305-1091

Metro Parks Tacoma Board of Commissioners – Committee of the Whole 4702 S. 19th St., Metro Parks Board Rm.

Third and fifth Mondays at 5:30 p.m.

Jennifer Bowman, 253-305-1091

Police Pension/Disability Board

3628 S 35th St, Public Utilities

Bldg., ABN-Ground Floor,

Retirement Conf. Rm.

First Tuesdays at 9:00 a.m.; Second Tuesday in January and July.

Cheri Campbell, 253-502-8009

Public Utility Board Meeting

3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities

Bldg., Auditorium

Second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.; Third Wednesday only in November; second Wednesday only in December.

Charleen Jacobs, 253-502-8201

Public Utility Board Study Session 3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., Auditorium

Second and fourth Wednesdays at 3:00 p.m.

Charleen Jacobs, 253-502-8201

Sustainable Tacoma Commission

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,

Conf. Rm. 248

Third Thursdays at 5:00 p.m.

Kristin Lynett, 253-591-5571

Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities 2501 S. 35th St., Suite D,

Pierce County Emergency Ops. Ctr.

Second Fridays at 4:00 p.m.

Lucas Smiraldo, 253-591-5048

Tacoma Arts Commission 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,

Conf. Rm. 248

Second Mondays at 5:00 p.m.

Naomi Strom-Avila, 253-591-5191

Tacoma Community Redevelopment Authority Board 747 Market

St., Municipal Bldg., Conf. Rm. 248

Second and fourth Thursdays at 7:30 a.m.; First and third Thursdays in November and December.

Ronda VanderMeer, 253-591-5230

MEETING LOCATION TIME

CONTACT PERSON

Tacoma Creates Advisory Board

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,

Conf. Rm. 248

First Mondays at 5:30 p.m.;

Clarissa Gines, 253-591-5174

Tacoma Employees’ Retirement System Board 3628 S. 35th St., Public Utilities Bldg., ABN-Ground

Floor, Retirement Conf. Rm.

Second Thursdays at 1:00 p.m.;

February, May, August, and November meetings at 10:00 a.m.

Tim Allen, 253-502-8605

Tacoma Permit Advisory Group

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,

Conf. Rm. 243

Third Wednesdays at 2:00 p.m.

Char Carlyle, 253-591-2039

Tacoma Planning Commission

747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,

Council Chambers

First and third Wednesdays at 5:00 p.m.

Stephen Atkinson, 253-905-4145

Tacoma Public Library Board of Trustees Held at various branches –

See attached publication

Third Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., Second Wednesday in April and December, Latasha Ware, 253-280-2881

Tacoma-Pierce County Board of Health 4702 S. 19th St., Tacoma, WA 98405

First Wednesdays at 3:00 p.m., Third Wednesday in January.

Patricia Darden, 253-649-1502

Tacoma-Pierce County Board of Health Study Session 4702 S. 19th St., Tacoma, WA 98405

Third Wednesdays at 3:00 p.m., First Wednesday in January.

Patricia Darden, 253-649-1502

Transportation Commission 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,

Conf. Rm. 243

Third Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.

Carrie Wilhelme, 253-591-5560

Unfit Building Hearings**** 747 Market St., Municipal Bldg.,

Council Chambers

Third Wednesdays at 9:00 a.m.

DeJa Irving, 253-573-2596

WorkForce Central Executive Board 3640 S. Cedar St., Suite E, Tacoma, WA 98409

March 22, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., June 22, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., September 6, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., December 7, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.

Jan Adams, 253-254-7335

* Bid Opening will be held on an as-needed basis. Contact the Finance Procurement and Payables Office at 253-502-8468 or www.tacomapurchasing.org to confirm

** Hearing Examiner’s Hearings and Local Improvement District Meetings occur on an as-needed basis. Contact the Office of the Hearing Examiner at 253-591-5195

*** Land Use Public Meetings occur on an as-needed basis. Contact the Division Manager at 253-882-9713 to confirm whether a meeting will be held.

**** Unfit Building Hearings occur on an as-needed basis. Call to confirm whether a hearing will be held. Hearings may be held at various times throughout the day.

Please note, some meetings may be held in a hybrid format that includes a remote option.

IDX-969122

December 30, 2022