City of Tacoma

PUBLIC NOTICE

Seeking “For” and “Against” Committee Members

The City Clerk’s Office is seeking volunteers to serve on committees to prepare statements “for” and “against” the following ballot measure: CITY OF TACOMA

PROPOSITION NO. 1

EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES PROPERTY TAX LEVY INCREASE

The City of Tacoma Council adopted Resolution No. 41180 concerning restoration of the City’s emergency medical services property tax levy. This measure would continue to fund emergency medical services and care (EMS) by restoring the EMS levy to $0.50 per $1,000 of assessed value for collection in 2024; authorizing an annual increase of up to 6 percent annually to not exceed the $0.50 rate for 2025-2029; and authorizing use of the 2029 levy amount as the base for computing levies in future years, per RCW 84.55. Qualifying seniors, veterans, and others would be exempt, per RCW 84.36.381. Should this proposition be: Approved ………….. [ ] Rejected …………… [ ]

The Resolution, including the ballot title, transmitting this measure to the Pierce County Auditor can be viewed at www.cityoftacoma.org/notices. The measure will be on the Primary Election ballot of Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The statements prepared by the committees will appear in the Voters’ Pamphlet, and are due to the Pierce County Auditor on or before Tuesday, May 16, 2023, with rebuttal statements due on or before Thursday, May 18, 2023. To be considered for appointment to a committee, please submit a letter of interest indicating whether you are advocating “for” or “against” the measure, your place of residence, and why you would like to serve on a committee. Letters must be received in the City Clerk’s Office at 747 Market Street, Room 220, Tacoma, WA 98402, or by email to cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org by 5:00 p.m., on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The Government Performance and Finance Committee will consider appointments to the committees on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in-person, the meeting will be held at the Tacoma Municipal Building in Conference Room 248, located at 747 Market Street. The meeting can also be heard by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84416690206 and entering the meeting ID 844 1669 0206 and passcode 614650 when prompted.

If you have any questions regarding the ballot measure, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505 or cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org. Doris Sorum

City Clerk

IDX-975417

April 21, 2023