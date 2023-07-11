CITY OF TACOMA
Public Meeting Notice
CANCELLATION NOTICE
Regular Meeting Board of Administration
Tacoma Employees’ Retirement System
Thursday, July 13, 2023
1:00 p.m.
July 11, 2023