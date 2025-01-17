City of Tacoma-Public Hearing

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

On Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the consideration for extending an existing moratorium on certain uses within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District. For additional details, please see the attached information. The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street. The meeting can be attended remotely by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126, and passcode 349099 when prompted. Council meetings are also available live on TV Tacoma and Facebook. Oral comments will be taken during the City Council meeting. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 5:00 p.m., on Monday, February 3, 2025. Written comments will be compiled, forwarded to the City Council, and posted on the City’s webpage at www.cityoftacoma.org/writtencomments.

Resolution No. 41596, which will set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for January 14, 2025, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505. For more information please contact Maryam Moeinian, Senior Planner, at 253-532-1446, or mmoeinian@cityoftacoma.org.

Nicole Emery City Clerk

City of Tacoma

Planning and Development Services

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING

February 4, 2025

SUBJECT OF THE PUBLIC HEARING

The subject of the public hearing is a potential moratorium extension on certain uses and developments within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District (STGPD).

What is a moratorium? A moratorium is a temporary pause on the permitting of specific types of uses or development activities that are otherwise allowed within a specific area of the City.

Why is there consideration of the moratorium extension? The City Council adopted a moratorium in March 2023 to temporarily prohibit certain high impact uses in STGPD while the City and its partners work on the STGPD code update, which is expected to be completed in 2025. The moratorium has been extended twice, in March and August of 2024, and is set to expire on March 20, 2025. The extension of the moratorium will continue to prohibit these high impact uses until the code amendment process has been completed.

Where does the moratorium apply? The moratorium applies to the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District (STGPD), as depicted in the map on the next page.

What uses would be affected? The proposed moratorium extension would continue to prohibit the establishment of new underground storage tanks (UST) and new metal recycling/auto wrecking facilities.

How would the moratorium extension apply to existing uses? The proposed moratorium extension would continue to prohibit expansion of existing underground storage tanks and metal recycling/auto wrecking facilities, while allowing businesses to conduct normal maintenance and repair activities, as well as reasonable site or facility improvements aimed at improving groundwater protection or ensuring compliance with environmental standards.

How long would the moratorium extension be in effect? The proposed moratorium extension would last up to six (6) months from the date of adoption.

How would the moratorium be resolved? Upon completion of the STGPD code update, the moratorium will be resolved.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For additional background on the proposal, visit www.cityoftacoma.org/stgpd.

CONTACTS

Maryam Moeinian, Senior Planner, mmoeinian@cityoftacoma.org; 253-532-1446.

January 17, 2025