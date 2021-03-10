City of Tacoma-Planning Commission Public Hearing

Planning Commission Public Hearing and SEPA Notice

Subject: Home in Tacoma Project; City of Tacoma Affordable Housing Action Strategy.

PUBLIC HEARING: Wednesday, April 7th beginning at 5:30 p.m. on ZOOM.

As part of Tacoma’s Affordable Housing Action Strategy, the Home In Tacoma Project consists of recommended changes to Tacoma’s housing growth strategy to increase housing supply, affordability and choice for current and future residents. As directed by the City Council, Tacoma’s Planning Commission has developed a package of policy recommendations including updates to the One Tacoma Comprehensive Plan establishing a new housing growth vision and policy framework for Tacoma, including the following:

* Updates to Tacoma’s housing growth strategy and policies to promote housing goals and to strengthen anti-racism and anti-displacement policies and programs.

* Establishment of two new Future Land Use designations in support of future zoning that would allow a range of housing types throughout Tacoma’s neighborhoods, and allow mid-scale multifamily housing in areas near shopping and transit.

* Policy updates calling for design controls and other standards to ensure that new housing complements existing neighborhood scale and residential patterns.

* Strengthening of policies to make housing more affordable and calling for expansion of Tacoma’s affordable housing incentives and requirements.

* In addition, the proposals include a package of near-term code changes intended to support adopted housing policies, and a Housing Action Plan intended to guide implementation over time. The City Council will consider these recommendations in May to June 2021. Council action will then initiate the next phase of public engagement and policy development from July to December 2021, to develop zoning changes, and standards changes, and other actions.

The Planning Commission is seeking public input on a package of policy actions intended to increase housing supply, choice and affordability in Tacoma. INFORMATION MEETING: Thursday, March 18th at 5:30 p.m. on ZOOM. PUBLIC HEARING: Wednesday, April 7th beginning at 5:30 p.m. on ZOOM. COMMENTS DEADLINE: Friday, April 9th to planning@cityoftacoma.org or Planning Commission, 747 Market Street Room 345, Tacoma WA 98402.

SEPA File #LU21-0006: City of Tacoma Planning and Development Services Department has issued a Preliminary Mitigated Determination of Environmental Nonsignificance (MDNS)

The MDNS was made after review of an environmental checklist and other relevant information. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required. This determination will become final on April 12, 2021, unless modified by the City based on public comments received. The Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on April 7 and to review the proposal, visit www.cityoftacoma.org/homeintacoma. Comments on the MDNS or the proposal must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on April 9, 2021, via e-mail to Planning@cityoftacoma.org. or by mail at Planning and Development Services Department 747 Market Street, Room 345 Tacoma, WA 98402

IDX-921506

March 10, 2021