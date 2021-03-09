Re: Easton, Jaceil E.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Grantor: Jaceil E. Easton

Beneficiary: Virginia Adams

Current Trustee: Campbell Barnett PLLC

Reference Number of Deed of Trust:

201903130467

Legal Description (abbreviated): Complete Legal on Page 1

Complete Legal is on Page 1 of Document

Assessor’s Tax Parcel No.: 0378300

WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS COMMUNICATION IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Campbell Barnett PLLC, as Successor Trustee under the terms of the Trust Deed described below and at the direction of the Beneficiary, will at the time and place set forth below, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in cash or certified funds at the time of sale, the real property with the assessor’s Property Tax Parcel No. 063008581104 described as follows:

LOT 3, PIERCE COUNTY SHORT PLAT NO. 75-339, FILED SEPTEMBER 26, 1975 IN VOLUME 5 OF SHORT PLATS, PAGE 1, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

EXCEPT A STRIP OF LAND 100 FEET IN WIDTH CONVEYED TO THE CITY OF TACOMA BY WARRANTY DEED RECORDED JULY 11, 1949 UNDER RECORDING NO. 1521524.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Said Property is commonly known as: 4515 324th Street East, Eatonville, Washington 98328

A. TIME AND PLACE OF SALE:

TIME AND DATE: April 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

PLACE: Pierce County Courthouse

930 Tacoma Avenue S.

Tacoma, Washington 98402

B. PARTIES IN THE TRUST DEED:

GRANTOR: Jaceil E. Easton

TRUSTEE: Campbell Barnett, PLLC

BENEFICIARY: Virginia Adams

C. TRUST DEED INFORMATION:

DATED: March 11, 2019

RECORDING DATE: March 13, 2019

RECORDING NO.: 201903130467

RECORDING PLACE: Official Records of the Auditor of Pierce County

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust or the Beneficiary’s successor is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any court by reason of the Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Beneficiary alleges default of the Deed of Trust for the failure to pay the following amounts now in arrears and/or other defaults, to wit:

Delinquent Principal, Interest and Escrow payments

Through December 1, 2020

Delinquent Principal $ 3,553.15

Interest (Delinquency Rate) $ 9,555.36

Late Fees $ 825

Costs

Trustees fees $ 1,500

Publishing $ 500

Trustee’s Sale Guarantee $ 700

Recording $ 150

Servicing/Posting of Notices $ 100

Total arrears and costs due as of 12/1/2020 $16,883.51

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: THE PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF $39,679.69, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured from March 11, 2019, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 9th day of April, 2021. The defaults referred to in paragraph III must be cured by March 29, 2021 (11 days before the sale), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before March 29, 2021 (11 days before the sale date), the defaults as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after March 29, 2021 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

Budget Finance Company 1849 Sawtelle Blvd., Suite 700

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Wells Fargo Foothill, Inc.

Attn: Loan Portfolio Manager-Budget

Capital Corp.

1421 Dallas Parkway, Suite 1300

Dallas, TX 75254

Jaceil E. Easton

4515 324th Street East

Eatonville, WA 98328

by both first class and certified mail as set forth below, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Buyer and Grantor were personally served with said written Notice of Default, or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

Date of mailing Notice of Default: Date of posting real property: VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to sale. VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through, or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

SPECIAL NOTICE TO

GUARANTORS

If any of the parties receiving this notice are guarantors of the obligations referenced above, each such guarantor (individually and collectively, “Guarantor”) is hereby notified that: (1) Guarantor may be liable for a deficiency judgment to the extent the sale price obtained at the trustee’s sale is less than the debt secured by the Deed of Trust; (2) Guarantor has the same rights to reinstate the debt, cure the default, or repay the debt as given to the grantor in order to avoid any trustee’s sale; (3) Guarantor will have no right to redeem the property after the trustee’s sale; (4) subject to such longer periods as are provided in the Washington deed of trust act, chapter 61.24 RCW, any action brought to enforce a guaranty must be commenced within one year after the trustee’s sale, or the last trustee’s sale under any deed of trust granted to secure the obligation referenced above; and (5) in any action for a deficiency, Guarantor will have the right to establish the fair market value of the property as of the date of the trustee’s sale, less prior liens and encumbrances, and to limit its liability for a deficiency to the difference between the debt and the greater of such fair value or the sale price paid at the trustee’s sale, plus interest and costs.

For further information, please contact:

Daniel Peters

Campbell Barnett PLLC 317 South Meridian

Puyallup, Washington 98371

(253) 845-3513

DATED this 8th day of December, 2020.

Campbell Barnett PLLC

/s/Daniel Peters, Attorney WSBA # 43111

Address: 317 S. Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371

Telephone: (253) 848-3513

STATE OF WASHINGTON ) )§

COUNTY OF PIERCE )

On this day personally appeared before me Daniel B. Peters, to me known to be the person who executed the within and foregoing instrument, and acknowledged that he signed the same as his free and voluntary act and deed, for the uses and purposes therein mentioned.

GIVEN under my hand and official seal this 8th day of December, 2020.

/s/Leslie Beatty

Printed Name: Leslie Beatty

NOTARY PUBLIC in and for the State of Washington, residing at Buckley

My commission expires: 02-17-21

IDX-915414

March 9 & 30, 2021