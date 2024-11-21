City of Tacoma-Ordinance No. 28982-28986

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, November 19, 2024, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the titles, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28982 An ordinance authorizing an increase in the Ad Valorem general property tax revenue collection in terms of both dollars and percentage for the general property tax levy in 2025.

Ordinance No. 28983 An ordinance fixing the amount of the Ad Valorem tax levies necessary to identify the amount of the estimated revenues from property tax levies to match estimated expenditures for debt service and other funding requirements.

Ordinance No. 28984 An ordinance authorizing an increase for the Emergency Medical Services property tax levy in terms of both dollars and percentage for 2025. Ordinance No. 28985 An ordinance fixing the amount of the Emergency Medical Services levy necessary to identify the amount of the estimated revenues from the property tax levy to match estimated expenditures for debt service and other funding requirements. Amended Substitute Ordinance No. 28986 An ordinance adopting the Home in Tacoma Phase 2 zoning and standards amendments as recommended by the Planning Commission, and amending various chapters in Titles 1, 2, 9, 10, 12, and 13 of the Municipal Code, to support additional housing choice, supply, and affordability in the City, and to comply with changes to state law.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Susan Haigh

Acting City Clerk City of Tacoma

IDX-1005610

November 21, 2024