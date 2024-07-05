City of Tacoma-Ordinance 28972

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA,

WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, July 2, 2024, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance 28972 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement changes to non-represented classifications due to organizational need, to include rates of pay and classification changes to reflect the organizational structure.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. To request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk's Office at (253) 591-5505.

