City of Tacoma-Ordinance 29093

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, March 3, 2026, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance 29093 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for employees represented by the Teamsters Local Union No. 117, General Unit and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 483, Clerical Unit.

The full text of the above ordinance may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1027473

March 5, 2026