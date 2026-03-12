CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, March 10, 2026, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance 29061 An ordinance vacating a segment of Court “C” lying between South 17th Street and Jefferson Avenue, to allow for future growth and development of the University of Washington Tacoma campus.

Ordinance 29062 An ordinance vacating a segment of South 19th Street from Market Street to Jefferson Avenue, to allow for future growth and development of the University of Washington Tacoma campus.

Ordinance 29094 An ordinance authorizing the Department of Public Utilities, Light Division, d.b.a. Tacoma Power, to update the wholesale transmission and ancillary service rates in the Open Access Transmission Tariff and to update the terms and conditions in Attachment O to reflect current practices of the Western Energy Imbalance Market, effective April 1, 2026.

Ordinance 29096 (First and Final Reading) An ordinance declaring the public necessity for, and providing for the acquisition by eminent domain, certain property located along East Portland Avenue between East 64th Street and East 72nd Street, for right-of-way necessary to construct the pedestrian signal safety, and road improvements in connection with the East Portland Avenue Project; and declaring an emergency, making this ordinance effective upon passage.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505.

Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1027873

March 12, 2026