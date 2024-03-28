City of Tacoma- Ordinance 28959

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, March 26, 2024, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance 28959 (First and Final Reading) An ordinance approving and confirming the Final Assessment Roll for Local Improvement District No. 8642, which provided for the construction of permanent pavement and the installation of concrete curbs and gutters, and storm water catch basins where needed at the following locations:

1) Mullen Street from North 42nd Street to North 43rd Street,

2) North 40th Street from Baltimore Street to Bennett Street,

3) Mason Avenue from North 35th Street to North 36th Street,

4) Cheyenne Street from North 37th Street to North 38th Street, and

5) Fir Street from North 15th Street to North 17th Street.

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. IDX-993825

March 28, April 1 2024