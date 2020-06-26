City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

June 25, 2020

On Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., the Hearing Examiner will conduct a hearing on the request to vacate a portion of South 4th Street, lying between Broadway and Court C, to facilitate an affordable family housing project. (YWCA Home at Last LLC; File No. 124.1399)

Due to the ongoing and unprecedented COVID-19 emergency, participation for the public hearing is currently under development. If Governor Inslee’s order limiting in-person meetings is extended, a remote access public hearing will take place to ensure the public’s health and safety. If restrictions are lifted, the public hearing will take place in the Council Chambers on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, with possible social distancing requirements. Information on how to participate will be updated as it becomes available and can be accessed at https://www.cityoftacoma.org/hearingexaminer

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



or by calling the Hearing Examiner’s Office at 253-591-5195 or Troy Stevens, Senior Real Estate Specialist, at 253-591-5535.

Resolution No. 40615, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/councilmeetings by clicking on the link for June 23, 2020, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office. Doris Sorum

City Clerk

IDX-902047

June 26, 2020