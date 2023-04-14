City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

April 12, 2023

On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the 2023 Annual Action Plan for Housing, Community and Economic Development, and public services.

For additional details, please see the attached information.

The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street. The meeting can be attended remotely by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126, and passcode 349099 when prompted. The meeting will be broadcast on TV Tacoma and live streamed.

Oral comments will be taken during the City Council meeting. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 5:00 p.m., on Monday, April 24, 2023. Written comments will be compiled, forwarded to the City Council, and posted on the City’s webpage at www.cityoftacoma.org/writtencomments.

Resolution No. 41175, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for April 11, 2023, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505.

For more information, please contact Felicia Medlen, Housing Division Manager, at FMedlen@cityoftacoma.org or 253-591-5328.

Doris Sorum City Clerk

Summary

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at approximately 5:15 PM

A. Subject of Hearing: Draft Tacoma-Lakewood HOME Consortium 2023 Annual Action Plan

B. Background:

The Cities of Tacoma and Lakewood intend to adopt the Tacoma-Lakewood HOME Consortium 2023 Annual Action Plan (AAP), providing an annual spending plan for federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grants to address housing, community, and economic development needs in both cities. As the lead entity of the HOME consortium, the Tacoma City Council will take final action on HOME funded activities for both jurisdictions.

CITY OF TACOMA Proposed use of funds recommended for Tacoma City Council approval is based upon federal funding that includes: * Community Development Block Grant (CDBG): $2,393,848

* HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME): $1,485,355

* Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG): $209,987

At the time the AAP was drafted, HUD had not released the actual allocations for CDBG, HOME, and ESG programs for the 2023 program year. The City of Tacoma estimated project spending based on prior year awards. Project awards will be adjusted to reflect final allocations when they are released by HUD. Recommended activities will be implemented as part of the AAP beginning July 1, 2023.

PUBLIC REVIEW AND COMMENT PERIOD

The recommended Draft 2023 Annual Action Plan will be available for public review from March 31, 2023, to May 1, 2023, on the City of Tacoma’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/conplan. Limited copies of these documents are available by post upon request.

A public hearing by the Tacoma City Council is scheduled for April 25, 2023, no earlier than 5:15 PM, with final action by the City Council on May 2, 2023. Tacoma City Council meetings can be accessed at www.cityoftacoma.org/government/city_council/CCMeetings. For reasonable accommodation, contact the City Clerk at 253-591-5505 before 5:00 PM. the Monday preceding the scheduled meeting. Electronic comment may be submitted until 5:00 PM on May 1, 2023 via email to cedhousingdivision@cityoftacoma.org. Written comments may be mailed to the: Housing Division, Community & Economic Development Department, City of Tacoma 747 Market St., Room 900 Tacoma, WA 98402. The Annual Action Plan will be submitted to the Department of Housing and Urban Development for review and approval on May 15, 2023.

IDX-975108

April 14, 2023