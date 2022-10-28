City of Tacoma

Notice of Public Hearing

October 27, 2020

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the Transportation Benefit District Governing Board will conduct a public hearing on the proposed 2023-2024 Transportation Benefit District Budget and Spending Plan. For additional details, please see the attached information.

The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street. The meeting can be attended remotely by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126, and passcode 349099 when prompted. The meeting will be broadcast on TV Tacoma and live streamed.

Oral comments will be taken at the City Council meeting. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 5:00 p.m., on Monday, November 7, 2022. Written comments will be compiled and forwarded to the Transportation Benefit District Governing Board. Resolution No. TBD 020, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for October 25, 2022, Transportation Benefit District Governing Board, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505. For more information, please contact Rae Bailey, Street Operations Division Manager, at RBailey@cityoftacoma.org or 253-591-5488.

Doris Sorum City Clerk

The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs, activities, or services. To request this information in an alternative format or to request a reasonable accommodation, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505, at least 24 hours prior to the meeting time. TTY or speech-to-speech users please dial 711 to connect to Washington Relay Services.

City of Tacoma Transportation Benefit District Governing Board

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the Transportation Benefit District Governing Board will conduct a public hearing on the proposed 2023-2024 Transportation Benefit District Budget and Spending Plan.

As authorized by RCW 35.21.225 and 36.73.020, City of Tacoma Ordinance No. 28099 established a Transportation Benefit District (TBD) for the purposes of acquiring, constructing, improving, providing, and funding transportation improvements within the TBD consistent with any state, regional, or local transportation plans and necessitated by existing or reasonably foreseeable congestion levels.

The City’s Office of Management and Budget estimates the City will collect an estimated $5,796,000 (authorized vehicle license fee), $15,161,556 (sales tax increase of one tenth of one percent), and $84,528 in investment revenues for a total of $21,042,084 of TBD revenues in the 2023-2024 biennium. The proposed Budget and Spending Plan also includes spending $1,964,476 of cash on hand. The total proposed Budget and Spending Plan is $23,006,560.

RCW 36.73.020 states the TBD Governing Board shall consider the following criteria when selecting transportation improvements: reduced risk of transportation facility failure and improved safety; improved travel time; improved air quality; increases in daily and peak period trip capacity; improved modal connectivity; improved freight mobility; cost-effectiveness of the investment; optimal performance of the system through time; and other criteria, as adopted by the governing body in Chapter 10.28 of the Tacoma Municipal Code.

For more information, please contact

Rae Bailey at (253) 591-5488 or rbailey@cityoftacoma.org

IDX-965861

October 28, 2022