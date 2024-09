NOTICE

CANCELLATION OF THE TACOMA PUBLIC UTILITY BOARD

REGULAR MEETING OF WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2024

Please be advised that the Tacoma Public Utility Board’s 6:30 p.m. regular meeting of Wednesday, September 11, 2024, is cancelled.

Please note that the regular 3:00 p.m. study session is still scheduled.

Public Utility Board agendas, minutes, and recordings can be found at https://www.mytpu.org/about-tpu/public-utility-board/boardmeetings/.

IDX1002082

September 9, 2024