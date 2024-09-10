NO.24-4-00719-1

NOTICE OF HEARING (RCW 11.68.100 and 11.76.040)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE

COUNTY OF PIERCE

Hearing Date:

September 30, 2024

IN RE THE ESTATE OF:

PATRICIA HELEN ROGERS aka

PATRICIA H. ROGERS aka

PATRICIA H. SAMS, Decedent.

NOTICE IS GIVEN TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE

ABOVE-MENTIONED ESTATE

THAT: Dorita Rogers as Administrator of the Estate of Patricia Helen Rogers aka Patricia H. Sams has filed with the Clerk of the Court and will present the Final Report of Administrator and Petition for Decree of Distribution and Completion of Probate Estate, requesting the Court to approve the Report therein and distribute the property of the Estate as outlined in the Report.

The hearing on this Final Report will be held on September 30, 2024, at 1:30 p.m., at the Pierce County Superior Court of the probate department, 930 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma WA 98402 at which time and place any person interested in the Estate may appear and file objections to and consent the Final Report. This notice is being published on September 10, 2024. Dated this 6th day of September 2024. /s/ DORITA ROGERS, Administrator

NEIL & NEIL, P.S.

Attorneys at Law

5302 Pacific Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98408

(253) 475-8600

IDX-1002128

September 10, 2024