City of Tacoma-Notice

Notice

City of Tacoma,

Josh Lauer, 747 Market St Tacoma, WA 98402, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, Streets Initiative Package #24 & #35, is located primarily in the North End District and includes sections of N 48th St from N Mullen to N Gove St; N Mullen St from N 46th to appx N 49th St; N Gove St from N 46th St to N 48th St; N Cheyenne St from N 46th St to N Gove St; N Lexington St from N 43rd St to N 48th St; N Shirley St from N 48th St to N Ruby St.; N Ruby St from N Shirley St to N Baltimore St. in Tacoma in Pierce County.

This project involves 5.7 acres of soil disturbance for Highway or Road, Utilities construction activities.

The receiving waterbodies are Puget Sound, Commencement Bay.

Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or

ATTN: Water Quality Program,

Construction Stormwater

Washington State

Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-985820

October 19, 26, 2023