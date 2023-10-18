Cause No. 18-2-06323-5

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

OWEN MANSFIELD AND MONICA RAKOWSKI,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

CHAD OLIVEIRA, TRACEY HASENBUHLER-OLIVEIRA, AND THE MARITAL COMMUNITY COMPRISED THEREOF; AND DOES 1 THROUGH 20, INCLUSIVE,

Defendant(s).

TO: CHAD OLIVEIRA AND TRACY HASENBUHLER-OLIVEIRA, AND THE MARITAL COMMUNITY COMPRISED THEREOF, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action The property is unimproved and the common address is 13204 138TH AVE NW, GIG HARBOR, WASHINGTON

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $35,451.86 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, October 16, 2023.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 188, LAKE OF THE WOODS NO.4, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK 48 OF PLATS AT PAGES 35 AND 36, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 5024401881

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

BOICE LAW FIRM, PLLC BRIAN A. BOICE, ATTORNEY

1019 REGENTS BLVD, STE 204 FIRCREST, WA. 98466

(253) 944-1212

IDX-985930

October 18, 25, November 1, 8, 2023