Cause No. 23-2-04162-9

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

THE BLUFFS CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, AND ASSIGNEES OF THELMA L. EMANUEL, DECEASED; ET AL., Defendant(s).

TO: IN REM AGAINST THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY DESCRIBED AS 8401 ZIRCON DRIVE SW, #C-42, LAKEWOOD, WASHINGTON, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 8401 ZIRCON DRIVE SW, #C-42, LAKEWOOD, WA 98498.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, June 7, 2024

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $21,009.14 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, April 22, 2024.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section,

930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

UNIT 42, BUILDING C, THE BLUFFS, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON RECORDING NO. 9309290205, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, SAID UNIT IS LOCATED ON SURVEY MAPS AND PLANS FILED IN VOLUME 2 OF CONDOMINIUMS, PAGE(S) 59 THROUGH 66, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO; SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 2545050420

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC

PATRICK M. MCDONALD, ATTORNEY

1000 SECOND AVE, SUITE 1605 SEATTLE, WA. 98104

(206)467-1559

IDX-995151

April 24, May 1, 8, 15, 2024